UFC 238 Odds: Cejudo vs. Moraes Betting Breakdown

The UFC kicks off the summer – OK, summer technically doesn’t begin until June 21 – with a very strong card on Saturday from the United Center in Chicago as UFC 238 is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between current flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes.

Cejudo (14-2), who won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Olympics for Team USA, has won his past four fights after back-to-back losses to Demetrious Johnson and Joseph Benavidez. That Johnson fight was for the flyweight title, with Cejudo losing by first-round TKO. However, he got revenge on Johnson and claimed the flyweight belt with a split decision victory last August.

Cejudo was last in the Octagon in January against then-bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, who was making the move down in weight to try and become the UFC’s latest two-division champion. Didn’t work out well for Dillashaw as he lost just 32 seconds in via TKO, tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, vacated the bantamweight crown and then was suspended for two years.

The original plan of UFC president Dana White was for Cejudo and Dillashaw to fight again for the bantamweight title even with the decisive first result, but that’s obviously out the window. Instead, Cejudo gets a chance at the vacant title as a small -105 underdog on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against Moraes.

Moraes (22-5-1), who is from Brazil, has added fuel to this bout by calling Cejudo’s win over Dillashaw a fluke. Moraes, the No. 1 contender in the bantamweight division, has just one loss in his past 18 fights, to Raphael Assuncao at UFC 212. That was a controversial split decision, but Moraes got payback in February by beating Assuncao by first-round submission.

This will be the first title fight in the UFC for Moraes, who is a former World Series of Fighting champion. He’s a -125 favorite at online sports betting sites.

The ladies also stage a title fight in the co-main event as Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line against Jessica Eye. Shevchenko (16-3), a rare MMA fighter from Peru, won the flyweight belt against Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision in December. Shevchenko had moved from bantamweight, where she lost a title fight to that division’s champion, Amanda Nunes, in 2017 (Nunes’ second win over Shevchenko in her career).

Shevchenko is a huge -1100 betting favorite against Eye (14-6), an American who has followed a four-fight losing streak with three straight wins. Eye is the No. 1 contender in the women’s flyweight division but this is her first-ever title fight and she’s +650.

