Here’s the Full List of New XFL Team Names Revealed

The XFL released its full list of team names Wednesday through its own website and ESPN’s streaming services. The league has three cities on the east coast, two on the west coast, one in the midwest on two in Texas.

Here are the new names for the second iteration of the league. Its only full season ran in 2001 before folding.

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

New York Guardians

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

Seattle Dragons

D.C. Defenders

These eight teams will play in the following stadiums, according to CBS Sports:

City: Dallas

Stadium: Globe Life Park in Arlington (Arlington, Texas)

City: Houston

Stadium: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)

City: Los Angeles

Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)

City: New York

Stadium: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

City: Seattle

Stadium: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)

City: St. Louis

Stadium: The Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Missouri)

City: Tampa

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

City: Washington, D.C.

Stadium: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

These venues host various events outside of pro football. For example, Globe Life Park is where the Texas Rangers play, and TDECU Stadium is where the University of Houston plays football. Four of the stadiums will be shared with NFL teams (Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Tampa).

The logos for these teams can also be seen in this announcement tweet posted by the league.

None of these names are repeats from before. In addition, only New York and Los Angeles are trying out the XFL again. As a reminder, here’s what the old teams were called back in 2001.

Birmingham Thunderbolts

Chicago Enforcers

New York/New Jersey Hitmen

Orlando Rage

Las Vegas Outlaws

Los Angeles Xtreme

Memphis Maniax

San Francisco Demons

The league is expected to start with a 10-game schedule in January or February of 2020. This is around the same date the now defunct American Alliance of Football started earlier this year.