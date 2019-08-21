Here’s the Full List of New XFL Team Names Revealed

The XFL released its full list of team names Wednesday through its own website and ESPN’s streaming services. The league has three cities on the east coast, two on the west coast, one in the midwest on two in Texas.
Here are the new names for the second iteration of the league. Its only full season ran in 2001 before folding.
- St. Louis BattleHawks
- Tampa Bay Vipers
- New York Guardians
- Dallas Renegades
- Houston Roughnecks
- Los Angeles Wildcats
- Seattle Dragons
- D.C. Defenders
These eight teams will play in the following stadiums, according to CBS Sports:
City: Dallas
Stadium: Globe Life Park in Arlington (Arlington, Texas)
City: Houston
Stadium: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)
City: Los Angeles
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)
City: New York
Stadium: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
City: Seattle
Stadium: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)
City: St. Louis
Stadium: The Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
City: Tampa
Stadium: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
City: Washington, D.C.
Stadium: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
These venues host various events outside of pro football. For example, Globe Life Park is where the Texas Rangers play, and TDECU Stadium is where the University of Houston plays football. Four of the stadiums will be shared with NFL teams (Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Tampa).
The logos for these teams can also be seen in this announcement tweet posted by the league.
None of these names are repeats from before. In addition, only New York and Los Angeles are trying out the XFL again. As a reminder, here’s what the old teams were called back in 2001.
- Birmingham Thunderbolts
- Chicago Enforcers
- New York/New Jersey Hitmen
- Orlando Rage
- Las Vegas Outlaws
- Los Angeles Xtreme
- Memphis Maniax
- San Francisco Demons
The league is expected to start with a 10-game schedule in January or February of 2020. This is around the same date the now defunct American Alliance of Football started earlier this year.