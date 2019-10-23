Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 8

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 8 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition for this week features a fantasy stud returning from a bye week with a horrendous matchup on tap. Plus, a player once shunned by the league and fans alike, with an opportunity to redeem himself.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Greg Zuerlein vs. CIN

Thankfully, Greg Z’s one-point outing in Week 6 seems to be an outlier. The Los Angeles Rams kicker has now averaged 12+ fantasy points in six of his seven games this season. The Cincinnati Bengals allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers this season, allowing just one opponent since Week 1 to score below double-digit points.

Wil Lutz vs. ARI

Lutz has been serviceable, yet up and down since Drew Brees went down with injury. He’s failed to score within double-digits in three of his past five games, yet hasn’t scored below seven points over that span. Expect Sunday to lean more towards a double-digit outing for Lutz. Arizona surrenders the fifth-most fantasy points to the kickers this year and has allowed an average of 11 points to the position in two of their past three games.

Jason Myers at ATL

Myers is coming off his first 10+ point outing of the season a week ago. He has a huge opportunity to make that back-to-back games with a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons this week. Atlanta has allowed an average of 12 points to kickers in four of their last five games, and at least 10 points in three consecutive weeks.

Sleepers: Cody Parkey vs. TB

Cody Parkey has a terrible stigma attached to his name. No one really wants him, which probably explains why he’s owned in literally zero percent of Yahoo leagues. However, if there was ever a week to start Mr. Double Doink, it would be in Week 8. Tampa Bay is the only team in the league to allow 11+ fantasy points to kickers on a per-game basis this season.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Austin Seibert at NE

New England is where kickers go to die, them and every other offensive player’s fantasy value apparently. The Pats have allowed an insanely low average of 1.86 fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. To put that in better perspective, their 13 total points allowed to the position this year are just 1.4 more points than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers allow to opposing kickers per game this season.

Jake Elliott at BUF

Elliott has now scored seven points or less in all but one game this season. Buffalo has yet to allow an opposing kicker to score more than six points against this year. Philly is struggling mightily on offense, and can’t move the ball up and down the field. Bench Elliott in all leagues.

Buyers Beware: Joey Slye at SF

Prior to his bye a week ago, Slye was the leading scorer at his position with an average of 11.3 fantasy points per game. However, Week 8 is less than welcoming for Slye’s return to the football field. San Francisco allows less than four points per game to opposing kickers this season. They’ve allowed an average of just 1.33 points to the kicker position over the past three weeks.

