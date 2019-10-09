Incredibly Violent Former Vikings Safety Feeding Eagles Secrets

It’s all about the experience, not necessarily the success. In the case of former Vikings hard-hitting safety Andrew Sendejo, that could help the Eagles in a big way this week.

Sendejo, who spent eight seasons in Minnesota, joined Philadelphia this past offseason as a free agent. No doubt he’ll be whispering sweet nothings in the ears of the Eagles coaching staff on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles would be smart to pick his brain a bit about how to attack Minnesota’s vaunted defense. Offensive coordinator Mike Groh couldn’t help smiling when the idea was presented.

“No, we wouldn’t ask him anything,” Groh told reporters. “He was there a long time. He knows the calls. They played against us before, so you just — he’s in our system now defensively so it’s not as fresh to him, but there are some things here and there that he might remember.”

Sendejo has an interesting history against the Eagles, too. The 32-year-old collected four solo tackles in the 2017 NFC Championship Game during the Eagles’ 38-7 rout. He also suffered a season-ending groin injury at Lincoln Financial Field as a member of the Vikings last season. The safety admitted that he may have some mixed emotions traveling back to the Minnesota area, a place his older sister calls home.

“I have family that’s there that I was able to be with for the eight years I was there,” Sendejo told the Delco Times. “My older sister lives up there so I basically got to watch my niece and nephew grow up. They got to come to all the games. I got to have family around, which is good.”

Sendejo Building Reputation as NFL’s Dirtiest Player

Andrew Sendejo sits as the third safety on the Eagles’ depth chart right now. If he keeps up with the reckless play, he could soon be looking for a new home. The veteran safety has been building a reputation as one of the dirtiest players in the NFL, thanks to a few illegal hits over the years including kill shots on Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Mike Wallace.

Remember, Sendejo was the one who accidentally put his own Eagles teammate Avonte Maddox on a stretcher a few weeks ago after carelessly spearing him in the middle of the field. While Maddox was the victim of friendly fire, it was a collision that could have been prevented. Sendejo clearly has a disturbing history of bad decisions, too.

He has been either fined or suspended three times in 15 games since 2018 for helmet-to-helmet hits or unnecessary roughness calls. The cost for Sendejo’s two fines and one-game suspension has totaled $251,320.41, per the Star Tribune. He has also been known to proudly wear a “Make Football Violent Again” hat.

“Andrew Sendejo plays with his hair on fire. He’s full speed all the time,” Eagles secondary coach Cory Undlin told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s a good player, and it’s part of the game.”

