Packers Compare MarShawn Lloyd to Former Fan Favorite: Report

The Green Bay Packers have a new rookie running back in MarShawn Lloyd, and some within the building reportedly believe that him and Aaron Jones have some similarities in their games.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared recently shared that the organization views Lloyd and Jones similarly. On top of that, the Packers are so high on the rookie that they expect to use him often.

“Not only with his rushing ability but his ability to catch passes out of the backfield,” Fowler said about the Lloyd and Jones comparisons. “So, the expectation is they’re going to get him acclimated pretty early, try to use him a lot.”

With that kind of comparison, Lloyd is already entering rookie minicamp with sky-high expectations.

MarShawn Lloyd Scouting Report

Caleb Williams may have been the start USC, but Lloyd played a key role in the 2023 offense.

Prior to his time with the Trojans, Lloyd had a strong 2022 season with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He finished that year with 11 total touchdowns and 5.2 yards per rushing attempt.

Lloyd transferred to USC for an opportunity at a College Football Playoff run. While the season didn’t result in a CFP berth, Lloyd was an explosive playmaker. He averaged an absurd 7.1 yards per carry for 820 yards and nine touchdowns.

At 5’8″ and 220 pounds, Lloyd is a tenacious back with breakaway speed. He continues to fight through contact, but when he sees an opening he can take off. Despite his smaller frame, he posted a solid 8.62 Relative Athletic Score.

MarShawn Lloyd was drafted in round 3 pick 88 in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.62 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 264 out of 1903 RB from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/KPpbVUIKGf pic.twitter.com/EgCmTnXD98 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2024

Lloyd’s biggest issue is his ball security. He was credited with eight forced fumbles, including three this past season. His hand size likely plays a factor, coming in with just 8.75-inch hands.

Still, there’s plenty of juice in Lloyd’s game. That home-run speed and explosiveness can make him the ideal change-of-pace back in Green Bay’s offense.

Packers Competition at Running Back

Lloyd is expected to play a role in Green Bay’s offense. However, he’ll be dealing with some legitimate competition in the running back room.

Josh Jacobs is expected to be the workhorse starting running back. Although he’s coming off a down year, Jacobs led the NFL in rushing in 2022 with 1,653 yards. The Packers also gave him a four-year, $48 million deal that indicates he’ll be the starter.

Lloyd is the favorite to be RB2, but that isn’t a guarantee. The Packers were high on undrafted free agent Emmanuel Wilson last season. He averaged an impressive 6.1 yards per carry, albeit on limited touches.

Wilson will get his shot at carving out a role, as will AJ Dillon. A second-round pick in 2020, Dillon hasn’t had the same kind of playmaking out of the backfield in recent years. He averaged a career-worst 3.4 yards per carry this past season, but at 247 pounds, he could still be used in short-yardage situations.

Even undrafted free agent Jarveon Howard will get a chance in training camp. He showed a good ability to shed tackles and keep his feet moving at Alcorn State.

However, despite a crowded room, no one behind Jacobs has the kind of explosiveness and top-end play sped that Lloyd possesses.