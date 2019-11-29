49ers vs. Ravens Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The San Francisco 49ers turned what was supposed to be a tightly-contested matchup against the Green Bay Packers into an all-out rout last Sunday night, cruising to a 37-8 victory on their home field and claiming their 10th win of the season.

The Baltimore Ravens, though, could prove a more formidable challenge with seven straight wins in their pocket and quarterback Lamar Jackson having an MVP season. While different in delivery, both teams specialize in stout rushing attacks and lock-down defense that have them both eyeing home-field advantage for their eventual playoff run this season.

Here’s some more background on the cross-conference opponents along with stats and advice on their Week 13 matchup.

49ers vs. Ravens Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

TV: FOX

Spread: Ravens -5.5

Total: 46

*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Line Movement

This line has tipped slightly more in favor of the Ravens after they opened as 4.5-point favorites with about a point of variance across popular books, according to VegasInsider.com. Most of the money is trusting the Ravens to win, too, as 59 percent of public bets have come in favor of them prevailing on their home field, according to ActionNetwork.com.

The total opened at 47.5 but has rightly dipped to about 46 in most books, give or take a point, considering it will be a matchup between two of the league’s top defenses. But bettors are expecting big things from both offenses, as 69 percent of public bets have taken the over.

Betting Trends

Total has gone OVER in four of San Francisco’s last five games

San Francisco is 10-1 SU in their last 11 games

Baltimore is 8-2 SU in their last 10 home games

Baltimore is 5-0 ATS in their last five games

San Francisco is 1-4 SU in their last five games against Baltimore

Total has gone OVER in four of last six games between the two teams

*All trends are courtesy of OddsShark.

Analysis & Picks

The case for Jackson as MVP is undeniable, regardless of whether he actually wins the award at the end of the season. He has thrown 24 touchdowns with just five interceptions and touts a 111.4 passer rating in his first full season at the helm. He also leads the Baltimore’s top-rated rushing attack with 876 yards and six scoring runs as one of the most explosive run-pass threats in the league.

Just last Monday, Jackson torched the Los Angeles Rams and completed 15 of 20 passes for 169 yards and five touchdowns with another 95 rushing yards on eight takes, marking his third consecutive game with four or more total touchdowns.

Still, Niners defensive front could prove his toughest challenge yet after sacking Aaron Rodgers five times and holding him to one of the worst performances of his career last week. Nick Bosa continues to be one of the NFL’s best rookies in 2019 with 33 tackles and eight sacks to his name along with each a forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception — and he is hardly alone with defensive ends Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner combining for 15 sacks and 22 tackles for a loss.

Dual-threat quarterbacks, though, have been successful against the Niners this season. Rookie Kyler Murray has nearly knocked off the Niners on two separate occasions, scrambling out of the pocket and evading the pass-rush. The more experienced Russell Wilson also came just short of achieving 300 total yards as his Seattle Seahawks became the only team so far to hand the Niners a loss this season.

San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo might not have the same motor in his legs, but a combination of Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert have eliminated that problem for him with an effective, hard-charge rushing attack. Coleman and Mostert each scored touchdowns against the Packers, while Breida returned to practice this week after being sidelined for two games with an injury. The three-headed attack will offer a unique test for a Ravens run defense that holds rushers to a third-best 87.7 yards per game.

Pick: Ravens -5.5

Over-under: Under 46

Prediction: Ravens 24, 49ers 17

