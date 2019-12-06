Cowboys Playoff Picture: Latest Odds & Postseason Chances After Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to have a December to remember after having a November they are hoping they can forget on their way to the NFL playoffs. The Cowboys somehow still control their own destiny to both make the postseason and win the NFC East.

While Dallas lost in Chicago, the Cowboys are still in first place in the NFC East. Even if the Eagles win against the Giants, the Cowboys would have first place in the division as they own the tiebreaker over the Eagles thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker. This could all change if the Cowboys lose to the Eagles in Week 16 as more tiebreakers would be at stake.

Heading into Week 14, the Cowboys have a 66 percent chance to both win the division and make the playoffs according to FiveThirtyEight’s computer projections. This is notably higher than the Eagles’ current odds at 34 percent. Both the Cowboys and Eagles are alike in that they have less than a one percent chance to win the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys Are Likely to Host the NFC West’s Second-Place Team If They Make the Playoffs

The good news for Cowboys fans is they have an opportunity to greatly benefit from the NFL rules. If the postseason started today, the Cowboys would host a playoff game on the opening weekend against the NFC West’s second-place team which is currently the 49ers. Both the Seahawks and 49ers already have as many wins as the Cowboys can have even if Dallas wins all their remaining games. NFL rules stipulate that division winners get the top four seeds and host the first playoff game even if their opponent has a better record.

If the Cowboys make the playoffs, they are almost assuredly going to be the No. 4 seed. The Seahawks or 49ers are likely to get the top Wild Card spot based on their strong record. Seattle currently holds the tiebreaker over San Francisco thanks to their win over the Niners earlier this season, but the two teams have a remaining Week 17 matchup.

Here are all the current NFL playoff standings involving the Cowboys.

NFC East Standings

TEAM W L Cowboys 6 7 Eagles 5 7 Redskins 3 9 Giants 2 10

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Saints* 10 2 0 2. Seahawks 10 2 0 3. Packers 9 3 0 4. Cowboys 6 7 0 5. 49ers 9 2 0 6. Vikings 8 4 0 7. Rams 7 5 0 8. Bears 7 6 0 9. Buccaneers 5 7 0 10. Eagles 5 7 0 11. Panthers 5 7 0 12. Cardinals 3 8 1 13. Redskins 3 9 0 14. Giants 2 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers

No. 5 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 New Orleans Saints, No. 2 Seattle Seahawks

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.