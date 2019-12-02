Fantasy Football Week 14 Kicker Rankings: Is Harrison Butker a Risky Play?

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine whether Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, arguably the best in all of football, is a risky start for your fantasy teams this week. Plus, Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles soars up the ranks.

Kicker Outlook Week 14

Harrison Butker (K5) has been brilliant of late, scoring an average of 13.25 fantasy points over his last four games. In fact, scratch that, he’s been brilliant all season long. His 10.4 points per game average this year ties him for the most fantasy points by a kicker in 2019.

However, Butker is presented with a horrific matchup this coming week. The New England Patriots have allowed an abysmal 3.91 point average to opposing kickers this season, the fewest in all of football.

With that said, we’ll bank on the Chiefs offense to get Butker in better position to accumulate points compared to any previous opponent of the Pats this season. Still, to start a player in this type of matchup is daunting, to say the least.

You may want to work the waiver wire this week before locking in Butker.

A player such as Jake Elliott (K2), who is owned in just 42% of leagues, is a guy who would be the perfect addition to your lineup. Although you’ll have to act quick, as he’s been scooped up in an additional 20% of leagues over the last 24 hours.

Elliott’s a hot commodity at the moment. A 13-point outing in Week 13 and a matchup with the New York Giants in Week 14 will do that for a player.

Only two teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing kickers this season than the Giants. Since Week 4 they’ve surrendered an average of 10.25 points to the position, along with 9+ points in six of their last 10 games.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Greg Zuerlein LAR vs. SEA 2 Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYG 3 Sam Ficken NYJ vs. MIA 4 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. DEN 5 Harrison Butker KC @ NE 6 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. CAR 7 Matt Gay TB vs. IND 8 Chris Boswell PIT @ ARI 9 Adam Vinatieri IND @ TB 10 Robbie Gould SF @ NO 11 Wil Lutz NO vs. SF 12 Stephen Hauschka BUF vs. BAL 13 Joey Slye CAR @ ATL 14 Austin Seibert CLE vs. CIN 15 Justin Tucker BAL @ BUF 16 Dustin Hopkins WAS @ GB 17 Mason Crosby GB vs. WAS 18 Dan Bailey MIN vs. DET 19 Jason Myers SEA @ LAR 20 Zane Gonzalez ARI vs. PIT 21 Brandon McManus DEN @ HOU 22 Michael Badgley LAC @ JAC 23 Ryan Succop TEN @ OAK 24 Josh Lambo JAC vs. LAC 25 Matt Prater DET @ MIN 26 Kai Forbath NE vs. KC 27 Eddy Pineiro CHI vs. DAL 28 Daniel Carlson OAK vs. TEN 29 Brett Maher DAL @ CHI 30 Jason Sanders MIA @ NYJ 31 Randy Bullock CIN @ CLE 32 Aldrick Rosas NYG @ PHI