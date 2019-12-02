Fantasy Football Week 14 Kicker Rankings: Is Harrison Butker a Risky Play?

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine whether Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, arguably the best in all of football, is a risky start for your fantasy teams this week. Plus, Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles soars up the ranks.
Kicker Outlook Week 14
Harrison Butker (K5) has been brilliant of late, scoring an average of 13.25 fantasy points over his last four games. In fact, scratch that, he’s been brilliant all season long. His 10.4 points per game average this year ties him for the most fantasy points by a kicker in 2019.
However, Butker is presented with a horrific matchup this coming week. The New England Patriots have allowed an abysmal 3.91 point average to opposing kickers this season, the fewest in all of football.
With that said, we’ll bank on the Chiefs offense to get Butker in better position to accumulate points compared to any previous opponent of the Pats this season. Still, to start a player in this type of matchup is daunting, to say the least.
You may want to work the waiver wire this week before locking in Butker.
A player such as Jake Elliott (K2), who is owned in just 42% of leagues, is a guy who would be the perfect addition to your lineup. Although you’ll have to act quick, as he’s been scooped up in an additional 20% of leagues over the last 24 hours.
Elliott’s a hot commodity at the moment. A 13-point outing in Week 13 and a matchup with the New York Giants in Week 14 will do that for a player.
Only two teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing kickers this season than the Giants. Since Week 4 they’ve surrendered an average of 10.25 points to the position, along with 9+ points in six of their last 10 games.
Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Kickers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Greg Zuerlein LAR
|
vs. SEA
|
2
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
vs. NYG
|
3
|Sam Ficken NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
4
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
vs. DEN
|
5
|Harrison Butker KC
|
@ NE
|
6
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
vs. CAR
|
7
|Matt Gay TB
|
vs. IND
|
8
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
@ ARI
|
9
|Adam Vinatieri IND
|
@ TB
|
10
|Robbie Gould SF
|
@ NO
|
11
|Wil Lutz NO
|
vs. SF
|
12
|Stephen Hauschka BUF
|
vs. BAL
|
13
|Joey Slye CAR
|
@ ATL
|
14
|Austin Seibert CLE
|
vs. CIN
|
15
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
@ BUF
|
16
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
@ GB
|
17
|Mason Crosby GB
|
vs. WAS
|
18
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
vs. DET
|
19
|Jason Myers SEA
|
@ LAR
|
20
|Zane GonzalezARI
|
vs. PIT
|
21
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
@ HOU
|
22
|Michael Badgley LAC
|
@ JAC
|
23
|Ryan Succop TEN
|
@ OAK
|
24
|Josh Lambo JAC
|
vs. LAC
|
25
|Matt Prater DET
|
@ MIN
|
26
|Kai Forbath NE
|
vs. KC
|
27
|Eddy Pineiro CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
28
|Daniel Carlson OAK
|
vs. TEN
|
29
|Brett Maher DAL
|
@ CHI
|
30
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
31
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
@ CLE
|
32
|Aldrick Rosas NYG
|
@ PHI
-
