Fantasy Football Week 14 Kicker Rankings: Is Harrison Butker a Risky Play?

Fantasy Football Week 14 Kicker Rankings: Is Harrison Butker a Risky Play?

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Harrison Butker Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 14

Getty KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 03: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs receives congratulations from Kansas City Chiefs fans following Butker's game-winning 44-yard field goal with :00 left in the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine whether Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, arguably the best in all of football, is a risky start for your fantasy teams this week. Plus, Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles soars up the ranks.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 14 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kicker Outlook Week 14

Harrison Butker (K5) has been brilliant of late, scoring an average of 13.25 fantasy points over his last four games. In fact, scratch that, he’s been brilliant all season long. His 10.4 points per game average this year ties him for the most fantasy points by a kicker in 2019.

However, Butker is presented with a horrific matchup this coming week. The New England Patriots have allowed an abysmal 3.91 point average to opposing kickers this season, the fewest in all of football.

With that said, we’ll bank on the Chiefs offense to get Butker in better position to accumulate points compared to any previous opponent of the Pats this season. Still, to start a player in this type of matchup is daunting, to say the least.

You may want to work the waiver wire this week before locking in Butker.

A player such as Jake Elliott (K2), who is owned in just 42% of leagues, is a guy who would be the perfect addition to your lineup. Although you’ll have to act quick, as he’s been scooped up in an additional 20% of leagues over the last 24 hours.

Elliott’s a hot commodity at the moment. A 13-point outing in Week 13 and a matchup with the New York Giants in Week 14 will do that for a player.

Only two teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing kickers this season than the Giants. Since Week 4 they’ve surrendered an average of 10.25 points to the position, along with 9+ points in six of their last 10 games.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  2. * Pos. rankings are in the midst of creation.
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Greg Zuerlein LAR

vs. SEA

2

 Jake Elliott PHI

vs. NYG

3

 Sam Ficken NYJ

vs. MIA

4

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

vs. DEN

5

 Harrison Butker KC

@ NE

6

 Younghoe Koo ATL

vs. CAR

7

 Matt Gay TB

vs. IND

8

 Chris Boswell PIT

@ ARI

9

 Adam Vinatieri IND

@ TB

10

 Robbie Gould SF

@ NO

11

 Wil Lutz NO

vs. SF

12

 Stephen Hauschka BUF

vs. BAL

13

 Joey Slye CAR

@ ATL

14

 Austin Seibert CLE

vs. CIN

15

 Justin Tucker BAL

@ BUF

16

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

@ GB

17

 Mason Crosby GB

vs. WAS

18

 Dan Bailey MIN

vs. DET

19

 Jason Myers SEA

@ LAR

20

 Zane GonzalezARI

vs. PIT

21

 Brandon McManus DEN

@ HOU

22

 Michael Badgley LAC

@ JAC

23

 Ryan Succop TEN

@ OAK

24

 Josh Lambo JAC

vs. LAC

25

 Matt Prater DET

@ MIN

26

 Kai Forbath NE

vs. KC

27

 Eddy Pineiro CHI

vs. DAL

28

 Daniel Carlson OAK

vs. TEN

29

 Brett Maher DAL

@ CHI

30

 Jason Sanders MIA

@ NYJ

31

 Randy Bullock CIN

@ CLE

32

 Aldrick Rosas NYG

@ PHI
    1. READ NEXT: Fantasy: Defense Rankings Week 14

Read More
, , , ,