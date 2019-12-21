Colin Kaepernick: Chance the Rapper Weighs-in on Former 49ers Quarterback

Last Saturday [December 15, 2019], Chicago native and three-time Grammy Award Winner Chance the Rapper was a guest on The Shop starring LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Along with other special guests Will Smith, CC Sabathia, Martin Lawrence, and Paul Rivera.

During the show, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was brought up by Maverick Carter and Chance the Rapper, CC Sabathia, and LeBron James tackled the topic.

” I think it is tough to be in any industry and have integrity with Kap [Colin Kaepernick], he represents so much because he took so much on his back,” said Chance. When you think about Colin Kaepernick, you don’t automatically think that N**** went to the Superbowl. That’s not your first thought, that was like his second year, right? But, you don’t think about that because he took on so much.”

“His integrity took him somewhere that led him to get into his livelihood, and it was taken away, and now the humanity in him is like that is what I like to do.”

Former Yankees’ pitcher CC Sabathia also shared his thoughts on the matter.

“I almost think it is bigger for him to be off the field and be bigger if he doesn’t play,” said Sabathia.

“Unless he goes out that m****f***** and shine,” said LeBron James. “That’s the one thing about us black people, we love for an m****F**** to go out there and do that thing.”

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson also Weighed-in on Kaepernick

Last month, during a sit-down interview with The Undefeated Roundtable with Kelley L. Carter, actors Kevin Hart and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson discussed a variety of different topics such as their new film Jumanji ‘The Next Level,’ and Colin Kaepernick.

“Kaep is a big headline right now,” said Hart. “So, some things you gotta just understand, and onion peel off a headline. In other words, when you dig into it and show interest, it becomes a revolving world of non-stop conversation. I think either you are a supporter, and you want to see him play, or you have no interest in it anymore.”

The Rock also shared his opinion and also pointed out that, Kaepernick still wants to play in the NFL.

“Yeah, it is so polarizing is what we are finding right now,” said Johnson. “Ultimately, we are athletes by nature and love the world of sports and all sports, but this one, in particular, obviously it’s a close one to us, and also, it ultimately comes down to how badly do you want to play the game. On the business level for the owners, how badly do you want Kaep in the game? Because obviously, he can still ball.”

NFL Writer Thinks People of Color Should Boycott the NFL

On December 20, 2019, Greg Moore of the Arizona Republic wrote the article ‘Roger Goodell says NFL has ‘moved on’ from Kaepernick? What if blacks ‘move on’ from the NFL ?’ In the article, Moore mentioned the idea of the NFL without black players.

“Let’s take that to its next logical step and consider if that multiethnic coalition of insulted people of conscience decides to boycott the beer and soda and pizza and insurance and car companies that prop up the endeavor of pro football,” wrote Moore.”Imagine how much money these companies would stand to lose in a week, a month, or a year. Let’s just “stick to sports” and imagine a world of pro football without black people.”

He would continue,

“That means four of the top five running backs by yards gained would be gone. (This ratio could go on awhile. I stopped counting at 19 of the top 20.)

That means seven of the top 10 defenders by total tackles would be gone. (The top overall tackler is Latino, so that would be eight out of ten if we’re expanding this to all ethnic minorities.)

That means most of the talent that makes up the NFL would no longer be available to make money off, and the league would possibly looking massive work stoppage on their hands. If they decide to take Moore’s approach.

