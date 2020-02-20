Seahawks Linked to Former Pro Bowl Pass Rusher in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings voided the contract of defensive end Everson Griffen making the pass rusher a free agent, and the Seattle Seahawks are one of several teams that have been mentioned as a potential landing spot. The Seahawks make a lot of sense for Griffen given his USC ties to Pete Carroll as the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling explained.

“Now that Everson Griffen — who sources said has voided the final 3 years of his deal — is set to hit free agency, we’ll see if he is interested in returning to the Vikings or testing his market. Keep an eye on Seattle: Griffen could reunite with Pete Carroll (his college coach),” Goessling tweeted.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Griffen reached two metrics that allowed him to become a free agent by voiding his contract.

Griffen met two figures that voided the final three years of his contract (2020-22) by tallying six or more sacks and playing 57% or more of the snaps last season, and he exercised the right to opt out of his deal, a source told ESPN.

The Seahawks Need Additional Help on the Defensive Line Even if Jadeveon Clowney Is Re-Signed

The Seahawks have made it clear that re-signing Jadeveon Clowney is their top priority during the offseason. Even with a re-signed Clowney, the Seahawks need to add more playmakers to the defensive line. Clowney was one of the few productive pass rushers for the Seahawks as Ziggy Ansah struggled to stay on the field for much of the season. Seattle Draft Blog’s Rob Stanton reported that the Seahawks have tried to trade for Griffen on multiple occasions prior to his release.

Despite the Vikings’ decision to part ways, Griffen still proved productive notching eight sacks and 41 tackles last season. Aside from some off-field challenges in 2018, Griffen has been consistently healthy throughout his career playing in at least 15 games in eight of the last nine seasons. Griffen is also not too far removed from three seasons with double-digit sack numbers.



Griffen Believes Pete Carroll Gets a “Lot Out of Players”

Griffen has been vocal in his support for Carroll throughout his career. During a 2016 interview with the Star Tribune, Griffen elaborated on his experience playing for Carroll at USC.

“Pete Carroll was all about hard work,” Griffen noted, per Star Tribune. “He ingrained hard work into his players. He was a great coach I had at USC. He did a lot of great things for the college and for the players and he was a great coach. He had enthusiasm and was a real good coach.”

Griffen did not throw shade at Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, but the pass rusher admitted there is a major difference in styles between the two coaches. The defensive end described Carroll as more “laid back” in his approach with players.

“The difference from coach Zimmer to Pete Carroll, I feel like Pete Carroll is more of a laid-back, relaxed coach, and he still finds a way to get a lot out of players,” Griffen explained, per Star Tribune. “Coach Zimmer is very authentic, he’s also a players coach. They have a lot of similarities. In some aspects they’re the same, and in some they’re different. Coach Zimmer brings passion to the game and loves the game of football, just like Pete Carroll did. They’re both great coaches I’ve had.”

The Seahawks have already made one move this offseason by signing tight end Greg Olsen. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks once again strike quickly by pursuing Griffen.