Pro Football Hall of Fame Provides Cool Honor to Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made history during the 2019 NFL season, and as a result, became the first unanimous winner of the MVP award.

Now, a little piece of that history is heading to Canton, Ohio for fans to admire. The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed on Thursday that they were getting a special piece of memorabilia for the collection, in the form of a jersey and a helmet worn by Jackson during his record smashing season on the field.

Here’s a look at the jersey and helmet that will now be on display in the Hall of Fame to honor Jackson:

Recently received at the Hall: a jersey and helmet worn by QB @Lj_era8 during the 2019 @NFL season. These will go on display later this month in our Pro Football Today Gallery to commemorate Jackson's MVP season.@Ravens | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/SHBSTVlFUq — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 20, 2020

Obviously, it’s a huge honor to get anything sent to Canton, and Jackson has accomplished that feat so quickly in his career only speaks to how special he has been and will continue to be in the league.

During a record shattering season, Jackson made waves and his impact on the game was hard to ignore. If he’s able to keep up the excellent play, one day, he might even be enshrined in Canton and join his jersey.

Lamar Jackson’s 2020 MVP Odds Revealed

Even in spite of the fact that Jackson was the hands down winner of the award this past season for his elite work with the Baltimore Ravens, he is not the favorite entering next season. That distinction belongs to Patrick Mahomes, the recent Super Bowl champion as well as MVP from the Kansas City Chiefs.

A look at some of the recent odds shows that Jackson is trailing in the odds to Mahomes, albeit slightly.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, is not the favorite to repeat. Here are the odds from Westgate SuperBook for 2020 NFL MVP: Patrick Mahomes 4-to-1

Lamar Jackson 6-1

Russell Wilson 10-1

Deshaun Watson 12-1

Dak Prescott 16-1

Carson Wentz 16-1https://t.co/nQjxmw49sl — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 4, 2020

Expecting Jackson to have as flawless a season as he did in 2019 might be a bit of a stretch, but it’s still wise to think that him and Mahomes will battle for this award well into the future during their time in the league. The duo has already claimed a pair of MVP awards and will likely duke it out for more in the future.

For now, Mahomes is favored to wrestle the award back in 2020.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This season, Jackson was the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded this season, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

Now, he is officially the unquestioned NFL MVP as well as the owner of a jersey which rests in the Hall of Fame.

