Seattle Seahawks Surprisingly Release 2 Starters

After months of rumors, the Seattle Seahawks have released two starting offensive linemen. When next season begins, the Seahawks will be without center Justin Britt and right guard D.J. Fluker. Seattle informed both players that they are being released just a day after the draft.

The Athletic’s Aaron Fentress reported that the roster moves create about $12.1 million in cap space. The bigger question is if there is a major signing on the horizon involving Jadeveon Clowney or another pass rusher that prompted the two moves.

“SOURCES: The Seattle #Seahawks are prepared to release center Justin Britt. The move will save Seattle about $8.5 million in cap space. Guard DJ Fluker just announced that he has been released, via Twitter. That move saves about $3.6 million,” Fentress tweeted.

Britt’s release had been rumored for months and talks heated up after the Seahawks signed so many offensive linemen in free agency. Fluker being cut is the more surprising move of the two roster moves.

Wilson Posted a Heartfelt Message to Britt After His Release

Britt is coming off a season-ending injury and his cap hit outweighed his potential production. It is never easy for a quarterback to lose their starting center, and Russell Wilson took to Instagram to send Britt some kind words.

“In life… we all meet people who we get to spend time with and talk life and compete to be the best in the world with… well JB.. thanks for all the focus and hard work and love you brought to the game. You laid it on the line for many years together and I will be forever grateful for your work ethic, passion, and love for the game, but most importantly others. Although I wish we could keep celebrating in the End Zone,” Wilson noted.

ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps believes the moves were made to create room for additional signings.

“The #Seahawks were not up against any deadline or incentive to cut DJ Fluker or Justin Britt right now. The moves were made to make room for additional signings. I would expect that to happen early this week. You’ll see Jadeveon Clowney’s Market heat up,” Heaps explained on Twitter.

The Seahawks’ Offensive Line Will Look Drastically Different in 2020

Yo… You know I had to let you see me say it, 12s, much love! Thanks to everyone for making Seattle my home. I ain’t going anywhere, I like the #PNW. Where I work next won’t change where I live from here on out. ~ D.J

PS. @DangeRussWilson thanks for the call. Appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/DB82tQHD5J — DJ Fluker TheWarrior (@DJTheWarrior76) April 27, 2020

Regardless of what signings are ahead, one thing that is for sure is the Seahawks offensive line will look drastically different next season. Fluker initially broke the news that he had been released on Twitter.

“Dear 12s, I was released by the Seahawks today. Couple of things: I am not upset, or hurt. This is a business and one that I’ve been in for a while. I want to thank John and Pete for their very thoughtful calls. Stay safe, be kind and I love y’all. Thank you, Seattle,” Fluker tweeted.

The cap space could push the Seahawks to once again explore a trade for a pass rusher like Yannick Ngakoue. There will be much more speculation about Clowney, but the Seahawks could also look to make a couple smaller pass rusher signings.

