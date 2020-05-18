Ravens President Outlines Bold Plan for Stadium Workers During 2020 Season

The Baltimore Ravens are no different from every NFL team in that they have some major uncertainty clouding their 2020 season, but that doesn’t mean much as it relates to what the plan is for the team moving forward with their employees.

According to Ravens president Dick Cass, the team is prepared to move forward in 2020 by paying their employees regardless of if there are fans in the stands or not.

Ravens president says they plan to pay stadium workers even if they play without fans Respect. pic.twitter.com/xUHFnUfLld — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 17, 2020

In a piece by the Associated Press, Cass is quoted as saying the franchise will be prepared and have a plan for those who the team employs on any given week:

“Ravens president Dick Cass says the team is working on a program to provide for the estimated 3,300 people employed a typical game day. “If we don’t have that kind of staff because we have a reduced crowd at the stadium, we are planning on creating an employees’ assistance fund,” Cass said, noting that “we have not terminated or laid off or furloughed anybody and we don’t intend to.”

It’s a few months into the future and anything can still happen, but it seems at this point, the likelihood remains that NFL stadiums are limited capacity this year or empty entirely. In that scenario, multiple questions will arise a as it relates to game day staff. Amongst the biggest figure to be who is essential, who isn’t and who manages to get paid at the end of the day.

In this scenario, the Ravens are stepping up to the plate like plenty of MLB teams who have continued to pay employees in spite of not playing games. It is an approach to be applauded.

Obviously, the hope is this will not be needed in the end, but in the event it is, the Ravens have removed any doubt they will be the most forward thinking franchise in the league setting the right example.

Ravens Must-Watch Team During 2020 NFL Season

However the 2020 season happens, the Ravens will be must-see television. Recently, Fox Sports contributor Colin Cowherd took time out on his show to name the most interesting teams of the 2020 season. As he said, the Ravens fit the bill, and do so in high fashion. Cowherd had the Ravens as the No. 3 most interesting team this season.

Cowherd said:

“Is Lamar Jackson going to keep growing? I think they’re the best team in the NFL. I think he’s now supported with a virtually perfect offensive cast. They added J.K. Dobbins. They already had a great rushing attack,” he said. “I do believe there’s a lot of people out there that think the more you see of Lamar, the less impressive he is. I don’t happen to be one of those people. I think he’s going to go to the next level and get to the Super Bowl. There are doubters, and doubters equal drama. And so I’m going to watch.”

Not only is there drama, but there is also suspense given it’s unknown how the Ravens might finish and if they can live up to expectations for this coming year. That’s true given how well the team has managed to draft as well as handle free agency.

All of that shapes up to make the Ravens interesting viewing, and might only make things more dramatic no matter what ends up happening.

Ravens Predicted For Tough 2020 Finish

This drama could make for big ratings, especially if the Ravens struggle to the finish. Recently, USA Today writer Nate Davis took a look at making some predictions for next season, and while he had the Ravens doing some big winning, he didn’t have the title coming home to Baltimore.

According to Davis, the Ravens are going to win the AFC North, go 13-3 and win the AFC Championship while advancing all the way to the Super Bowl. There, they will lose to the New Orleans Saints.

“The top seed in last year’s AFC playoff bracket has a golden opportunity to make amends given it will travel a league-low 6,310 miles while playing this year’s easiest schedule (.438 opponent winning percentage in 2019) – one that wraps with non-playoff teams from last year over the final six weeks. Factor in the addition of veteran DL Calais Campbell and potential impact rookies in LB Patrick Queen and RB J.K. Dobbins … and this doesn’t seem like a fair fight.”

Fair fight or not, losing in the Super Bowl would be a huge frustration for the Ravens, who have spent the offseason improving in a ton of ways in order to take steps forward. Technically, it would be a step forward for the team, but it would still represent another disappointment a year after the team was booted from the playoffs early on.

Regardless of how the season plays out or what the games look like, the Ravens deserve applause for taking a stand on their plan months before the year begins.

