11 Best Golf Clubs for Seniors: Irons & Complete Sets

If you’re in the market for senior golf clubs, you’ve come to right place. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and best golf clubs for seniors to help make your choice easier. Whether you’re looking for complete golf club sets with bags included, a new set of irons, or a hybrid/iron combo set, we’re sure you’ll find something to your liking.
1. Wilson Profile SGI Complete Golf SetPrice: $339.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super Game Improvement technology designed specifically for seniors' swing styles
- 460cc driver has High Loft and power weighting technology for better launch and distance
- "Easy Launch" sand wedge has low weighting and wider sole for better control and consistent shots
- The bag doesn't have a stand; made for carts
- Some users felt the clubs are best suited for beginners
- If you're taller than 6 feet, 1 inch, these might be too short for you
The Wilson Profile SGI Golf Club Set is highlighted by Super Game Improvement (SGI) Technology, which is designed specifically for seniors’ swing styles and phyiscal considerations.
All of the clubs — 460cc driver, 5-wood, 5-hybrid, 6 through 9 irons, pitching wedge, and sand wedge — all have lightweight senior flex graphite irons wirh oversized, all-weather grips. Some of the clubs features include a High Loft techology on the driver for better launch; the irons have a “Large Unsupported Face” as well as low center of gravityy and perimeter weighting for improved accuracy, forgiveness, and distance; and the “Easy Launch” wedges have wide soles for more control. There are headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid.
The heel/toe weighted putter has an excellent feel on contact and promotes accuracy.
The set includes a cart bag with a 7-way top, four large pockets for gear and accessories, a padded dual-shoulder strap, and convenient lift handles. If you prefer to walk or just would like a stand bag, take a look at our recommendations for the best lightweight golf bags, all of which are under five pounds.
Find more Wilson Profile SGI Complete Golf Set information and reviews here.
2. Majek K5 Senior Hybrid Golf Iron SetPrice: $319.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deeper cavity back helps provide extra forgiveness on off-center shots
- The lower center of gravity (CG) gives a higher launch angle for more distance
- Lightweight senior flex extra "whip" graphite shaft promotes faster swing speeds for added distance
- This a set of hybrid clubs; there are no traditional irons
- This set doesn't come with a golf bag
- No putter, driver, woods, or sand wedge are included
The best golf clubs for seniors don’t necessarily have to be traditional, and the Majek K5 All Hybrid Irons are certainly unique.. The set is comprised of only easy-to-hit hybrid golf clubs and they were co-engineered by members of the UCLA’s engineering department. Pretty cool.
First off, the club breakdown is as follows: #3 (40 inches; Loft 19 degrees), #4 (39 1/2 inches; Loft 22 degrees), #5 (39 Inches; Loft 25 degrees), #6 (38 1/2 inches; Loft 28 degrees), #7 (38 inches; Loft 31 degrees), #8 (37 1/2 inches; Loft 35 degrees), #9 (37 inches; Loft 40 degrees), and pitching wedge (36 1/2 inches; Loft 44 degrees).
Each club features a lighweight senior flex velocity graphite shaft that’s designed to give you maximum swing speeds, while the aerodynamic design reduces drag for faster club head speeds. for further distance. There is a deep cavity back with more weight behind the “sweet spot” that will provide ample forgiveness on miss-hit shots. The lower center of gravity (CG) promotes higher launch. The black crown and arrow markers are there to help with alignment, while cutting down on glare.
This set doesn’t come with a bag, but check out our picks for the best cheap golf bags.
Find more Majek K5 Senior Hybrid Golf Iron Set information and reviews here.
3. Callaway Mavrik Hybrid Iron Combo SetPrice: $999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed with Artificial Intelligence to create a face unique to every club/loft
- Tungsten Energy Core in irons provides optimal launch and ball flight
- Center of gravity (CG) placement in hybrids promotes ideal launch and distance
- They are expensive
- Irons, hybrids and wedges only; no driver, woods, or putter
- This set doesn't come with a golf bag
A list about the best golf clubs for seniors wouldn’t be complete without an entry from Callaway and the Mavrik Hybrid Iron Set, which are one off their newer models, was designed by Artificial Intelligence and are highlighted by innovative technology.
Flash Face Cup Technology combines with the 360 Face Cup to promote maximize ball speed for even greater distance in the irons. The tungsten energy core has tungsten-infused weights that highlights the center of gravity (CG) of each club to give you optimal loft, ball flight, and desired spin upon landing. And the urethane microspheres help reduce vibration on contact for excellent feel.
The hybrids feature Flash Face SS20 technology constructed from a strong steel face combines with Jailbreak and Face Cup technologies to give you extraordinary ball speed. The CG placement helps you get launch, carry, and distance.
There are numerous club combination possibilities as you can mix irons, hybrids, and different wedges. All clubs have Golf Pride grips, the Tour Velvet 360 Soft style. These just the irons, hybrids, and wedges, it doesn’t include a driver, woods, putter, or bag. Check out these Callaway Golf Bags if you need a new one.
Browse a wider variety of Callaway Golf Iron Sets for more options.
Find more Callaway Mavrik Hybrid Iron Combo Set information and reviews here.
4. Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Iron SetPrice: $499.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully hollow construction with internal stabilizing ribs helps provide forgiveness
- The HiBore Crown has a low center of gravity (CG) for higher launch
- Progressive shaping design helps with control on short irons and distance on the longer irons
- Set doesn't include bag, driver, woods, or putter
- They are on the pricey side
- These are an older model
Innovative technology and a sleek look highlight the Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Irons, which provides launch, forgiveness, and distance in an easy-to-hit set.
Let’s take a look at some of Cleveland’s technology in the Launcer HB Irons:
Hollow Construction: The fully hollow construction allows the weight to be distributed low and deep, as well as to the perimeter, of the club head. That, combined with the internal stabilizing ribs, provides maximum forgiveness on miss-hit shots as well as superior feel and sound on contact.
HiBore Crown: The HiBore Crown creates a low, deep center of gravity (CG) which helps get a higher launch, while the steel face insert provides more flex in the club face for faster speeds.
Progessive Shaping: The progressive shaping helps with control on the short irons, while providing needed launch and distance on the longer irons.
You can get the clubs in right- or left-handed models, including combinations of 4 iron through Pitching Wedge, 5 through PW, and 4 through PW with a Dual Wedge. These clubs are on the expensive side so you might want to protect your investment with golf iron headcovers.
These are irons only, if you need more clubs, check out our choices for the best drivers for distance and accuracy.
Find more Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Iron Set information and reviews here.
5. Cobra Golf F-MAX Airspeed Complete SetPrice: $1,035.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The driver (11.5 degrees) is 50 grams lighter most models, allowing for faster club speed and greater distance
- Offset design in the irons keeps the weight low and toward the heel to promote straighter shots
- The cart bag has a 14-way top and plenty of storage, including a large insulated cooler pocket
- On the pricey side
- The bag included doesn't have stand legs; it's a cart bag
- If you prefer mallet putters, you'll need to supply your own as this set comes with a blade putter
The F-MAX Airspeed Complete Set are some of the best golf clubs for seniors — or any player for that reason — as they are Cobra’s lightest and most forgiving.
This set comes with everything you need, a driver, 3 and 5 woods, 4 and 5 hybrids, 6 through 9 irons, pitching and sand wedges. a blade putter, headcovers, and a cart bag.
The driver has a 11.5 degree loft and is 50 grams lighter than most models, enabling you to get extra club speed and more distance. The woods, which feature a lightweight carbon crown, and hybrids both have back/heel weighting for more accuracy. The irons and wedges have progressive hosel lengths for optimal center of gravity (CG) positions and offset designs to get the ideal trajectories for each club.
The cart bag has a 14-way top and 9 zippered pockets, including space for your golf gear and apparel, golf balls, tees, other necessary accessories, and even a large insulated cooler compartment to keep drinks and snacks cold.
You’ve got the clubs, now it’s time to build consistency in your game off the tee and in the fairways. Take a look at our picks for the top golf swing training aids, which are designed to improve tempo, rhythm, and mechanics.
Find more Cobra Golf F-MAX Airspeed Complete Set information and reviews here.
6. TaylorMade SIM MAX Iron/Hybrid Combo SetPrice: $1,099.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Speed Bridge ZTechnology promotes extra distance, sound, and feel
- Speed Pocket Technology maximizes face flexibility for increased ball speed and forgiveness
- Ultra-thin face combines with Progressive Inverted Cone Technology promotes straighter ball flight
- On the pricey side
- No golf bag included
- Irons, hybrids, and wedges only; doesn't come with a driver, woods, or putter
Patented, original technology highlight the TaylorMade SIM Max Hybrid/Iron Combo Set, a 2020 Golf Digest Hot List Gold recipient.
This set features a combination of irons and hybrids, of which you can choose from two configurations. All clubs have senior flex lightweight graphite shafts.
Here’s a breakdown of some of TaylorMade’s technology in the SIM (Shape in Motion) Max clubs:
Speed Bridge: This supports the topline of the iron, resulting in extra distance and forgiveness with improved sound and feel.
ECHO Damping System: Designed to eliminate vibration and provide better feel on contact.
Speed Pocket: This maximizes club face flexibility to increase ball speed while providing forgiveness on off-center shots.
Progressive Inverted Cone Technology: Engineered to provide a bit of a draw for those who have the tendency to slice (for right-handers).
Other highlights include an ultra-thin (1.5mm) provides a larger sweet spot and aids in getting straighter shots, a large club face and a wide sole for better turf interaction, and a low center of gravity (CG) for higher launch angles.
This bundle is just the clubs. So if you need a new golf bag, check out our picks for the most popular and functional TaylorMade Golf Bags.
Find more TaylorMade SIM MAX Iron/Hybrid Combo Set information and reviews here.
7. Precise M5 Graphite Senior Golf Club SetPrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The A flex senior graphite shafts are 40 percent lighter than steel shafts
- The clubs are designed to promote faster swing speeds for greater distance
- The stand bag has plenty of storage and a padded dual-strap shoulder carry system
- They might not be as durable as other models
- The set doesn't include a sand wedge
- This set is for right-handed players only
The Precise M5 Graphite Senior Golf Club Set packs a lot of functionality and extras without packing a punch on your bank account. Not always the case, but some of the best golf clubs for seniors are complete bundle sets that come at a good value.
This is a complete set and you’ll receive a 460cc driver with a 10.5 degree loft, a 3 wood (15 degrees), a hybrid (21 degrees), 5 iron through pitching wedge, a mallet-style putter, as well as a stand bag and hybrid, wood, and driver headcovers.
All of the clubs have senior flex graphite shafts that weight about 40 percent less than steel shafts. The lighter weight promotes faster club speeds with minimal effort which will result in that always-appreciated extra distance.
The stand bag has convenient grip handles and plenty of storage, including zippered pocket for gear, golf balls, and other accessories.
The Precise M5 bundle includes a mallet-style putter. If that’s not your preferred model or would like to see more options, take a glance at our choices for the best inexpensive putters, all of which can be had for around $50 or less.
Find more Precise M5 Graphite Senior Golf Club Set information and reviews here.
8. Tour Edge Bazooka 360 Senior Club SetPrice: $319.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 460cc titanium driver has an ultra-thin face for forgiveness and fast launch
- Cavity-back irons have heel/toe weighting and a larger sweet spot which promotes accuracy
- Deluxe cart bag has plenty of storage for all necessary gear and accessories
- Includes a cart bag, but if you want a stand bag style, you'll have to provide your own
- Some users thought the cart bag wasn't made of very durable materials
- Quantities might be limited
Easy-to-hit, forgiving, and accurate are just a few ways to describe the Tour Edge Bazooka 360 Senior Package Set, which comes with all the clubs you need and a luxury cart bag.
The 460cc driver has an 11.5 degree loft and ultra-thin face for maximum forgiveness, quick launch, and extra distance. The 3 and 5 woods and 4 hybrid are easy-to-hit and feature low-profiles for higher launch and more length. The irons, 5 through 9 with pitching and sand wedges, are cavity-back with heel to weighting and a large sweet spot for better accuracy. The anser-style putter has a white finish that contrasts well off the green and alignment aids so you’ll get a proper address and consistent stroke every time.
The luxury cary bag has plenty of storage, including zippered pockets for essential golf apparel and accessories. The open top has an ergonomic grip handle for easy pick-up.
Find more Tour Edge Bazooka 360 Senior Club Set information and reviews here.
9. Extreme X5 Wide Sole iBRID Iron SetPrice: $279.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra wide sole simplifies alignment at address and promotes a higher launch angle
- Two-piece construction forms a hollow body that moves much of the weight to the back and bottom of the club
- Center of gravity is located deep behind the club face for solid feel on contact
- Doesn't come with a bag
- Irons only; doesn't come with a driver or woods
- These are only right-handed clubs
An extra wide sole and two-piece metal construction highlight the Extreme X5 iBRID Iron Set‘s unique look and effectiveness.
The wide sole makes it easy to get a perfect pre-shot alignment and a higher launch with extra distance. The two-piece construction makes a hollow body that moves much of the weight to the back and bottom of the club so you’ll have a low center of gravity (CG) and high moment of inertia (MOI). That low CG provides a better feel on contact, while the perimeter weighting helps with forgiveness on off-center shots.
The clubs, which come in 4 through 9 iron with pitching and sand wedges, have Senior A flex graphite shafts and Tacki-Mac Jumbo Arthritic Grips.
These are the irons only. So if you need to add more clubs, check out our choices for the best inexpensive golf drivers, all of which are under $100.
Find more Extreme X5 Wide Sole iBRID Iron Set information and reviews here.
10. AGX Golf Magnum Tour XS Senior Hybrid Irons SetPrice: $229.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Center of gravity (CG) is 6 times deeper than a traditional iron for an increased launch angle
- High modulus graphite shaft technology helps with distance and accuracy
- Perimeter-weighted, oversized club head promotes maximum forgiveness
- These are hybrid irons; if you traditional irons, try another selection on this list
- No driver, woods, putter, or wedges are included
- Golf bags aren't included
The AGX Golf Magnum Tour XS Senior Hybrid Irons are ideal for virtually players of any height, as there are five different sizes of club sets suitable for players 5-feet-2 to 6-feet-9.
You’ll get 7 total hybrid irons — #3 (19 degrees), #4 (22), #5 (25), #6 (28), #7 (31), #8 (34), and #9 (37) — each of which features a high Modulus, low torque graphite senior flex shaft that is lightweight to generate faster club speeds with minimal effort.
Each club head has Speed Sole Technology, which is designed to increase the moment of inertia (MOI) and the place the center of gravity (CG) six times deeper than a traditional iron. The result is a higher launch angle, more forgiveness, and extra distance. Another bonus: each club comes with its own headcover.
Having trouble getting out to the course, but still want to practice your game? Home golf simulators give instant feedback and help track your swing data so you’ll be ready to go the next time you hit the real golf course.
Find more AGX Golf Magnum Tour XS Senior Hybrid Irons Set information and reviews here.
11. Founders Club The Judge Senior Golf Club SetPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cavity-back irons have a wide sole promote higher launch
- Easy-to-hit hybrid club has a large sweet spot for extra forgiveness
- 460cc driver has an extra light graphite shaft that promotes faster club speed and distance
- Some users said the bag wasn't very durable
- The set comes with a mallet putter so if you don't style, you'll need to supply your own
- Senior flex clubs aren't available in left-handed model
Are the Founders Club The Judge Complete Set the best golf clubs for seniors when it comes to advanced technology? Probably not. But when it comes to price and functionality, they’re tough to beat.
The set includes cavity-back irons (6 through 9, pitching and sand wedge) with wide soles that help get higher launch and spin when needed near the green. The 460cc 10.5 degree driver has a lightweight graphite shaft that will get you faster club speed and extra distance with less effort. The 3 wood and 4 hybrid are easy-to-hit clubs that provides carry and distance from the tee, fairway, or rough. The mallet putter has heel/toe weighting and alignment markers. Headcovers are included for the driver, fairway wood, and hybrid.
The lightweight stand bag has ergonomic shoulder straps with zippered pockets for gear, golf shoes, and all needed accessories.
Can’t get to the course to work on your game? Stay at home and pick up one of our recommendations for the top indoor putting greens and have your short game ready to go the next time you hit the course.
Find more Founders Club The Judge Senior Golf Club Set information and reviews here.
What is the Difference Between Senior and Other Types of Golf Club Shafts?
Senior (A) golf clubs have lightweight, flexible graphite (usually graphite) shafts to make up for slower swings. If you have a swing speed between 75 and 85 miles per hour and hit the ball off the tee around 200 to 225 yards, a Senior flex shaft is probably what you need.
Stiff (S) golf clubs shafts are designed for more advanced players who are longer off the tee (consistently around 250 yards) and with their irons. There is also an Extra-Stiff (X) option, but unless you're a professional, you probably don't need that flex,
Regular (R) flex shafts are for the casual to intermediate player. Arguably the most popular shaft flex, they are rather forgiving. They're best for players who consistently drive the ball 225 to 250 yards.
Ladies (L) flex is best suited for players with low swing speeds and for those who don't get much distance on their shots, say under 200 off the tee. Most beginner women's golf clubs have Ladies flex, but if you're an advanced player, you should probably move on to the Regular or Senior flex shaft.
