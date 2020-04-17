11 Best Golf Clubs for Seniors: Irons & Complete Sets

The Wilson Profile SGI Golf Club Set is highlighted by Super Game Improvement (SGI) Technology, which is designed specifically for seniors’ swing styles and phyiscal considerations.

All of the clubs — 460cc driver, 5-wood, 5-hybrid, 6 through 9 irons, pitching wedge, and sand wedge — all have lightweight senior flex graphite irons wirh oversized, all-weather grips. Some of the clubs features include a High Loft techology on the driver for better launch; the irons have a “Large Unsupported Face” as well as low center of gravityy and perimeter weighting for improved accuracy, forgiveness, and distance; and the “Easy Launch” wedges have wide soles for more control. There are headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid.

The heel/toe weighted putter has an excellent feel on contact and promotes accuracy.

The set includes a cart bag with a 7-way top, four large pockets for gear and accessories, a padded dual-shoulder strap, and convenient lift handles. If you prefer to walk or just would like a stand bag, take a look at our recommendations for the best lightweight golf bags, all of which are under five pounds.