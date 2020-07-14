Madden 21 Leak Rates Julio Jones Below Michael Thomas

Madden 21 comes out August 25 but with a big debut, there always comes leaks. Heavy’s gaming expert Brian Mazique received an inside scoop on what’s ahead for the new Madden.

According to screenshots sent to Mazique from a reliable source, EA rated Atlanta Falcons receiver, Julio Jones, with a 96 and New Orleans wideout Michael Thomas with a 98. It is also known that Arizona Cardinals’ newly acquired receiver DeAndre Hopkins also received a rating of 98. Mazique didn’t get a full list of wide receivers so for right now, Jones stands as the No. 3 receiver on Madden 21.

Madden is supposed to do their rating calculations based on current NFL stats and preseason predictions so these ratings are definitely both arguable and logical.

Julio Jones is No. 1 in Real Life

While EA can’t seem to get it right, at least Julio is regarded across the boards as the current No. 1 receiver in the real world. Last year Julio fell right below DeAndre Hopkins who had a rating of 99 and the year before that Antonio Brown went ahead of Jones too.

Jones is better than all of them combined.

The 31-year-old has already accomplished some incredible record-breaking stats like being the fastest to reach 12,000 yards and having six 1,300 yards-plus seasons (only one behind Jerry Rice). The best part is, he’s not done yet.

Just last season, Jones started all 15 games he played catching 99 passes for 1,394 yards (14.1 average) and six touchdowns. The 2019 season marked Jones’ sixth season of 1,300 yards plus.

This year is going to be even better for Julio considering the Falcons’ offense stars 11 former first-rounders. Matt Ryan is still in his prime and Todd Gurley is entering the backfield but Jones is still Ryan’s No. 1 receiver until the others have gained his trust on the field.

Falcons New Uniform Glimpse in Madden Preview

7 season later and the Atlanta Falcons have gotten a new look. The official collection includes four jerseys and four pants including an all-white uniform that seems to be a fan favorite.

The all-white look is featured in the official ‘Madden 21’ trailer and they look really, really good.

At around 27 seconds, you can catch a glimpse of the redesign where Saints running back Alvin Kamara catches a pass, makes a move on a Falcons defender but then is brought down by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones.

However, it is slightly rude that EA Sports didn’t care to feature Todd Gurley or Jones in the trailer. But there was a separate highlight from EA Sports that showed Gurley repping the Falcons’ new all-black uniforms while making successful juke moves against his former Rams teammates. The scene made more sense to use considering Gurley has some beef going on with his old LA teammates.

Matt Ryan Makes Top 10 QB Ratings on Madden

ESPN did confirm the top 10 QB ratings on Madden and Falcons QB Matt Ryan stands at No. 7. At least he finally received the credit he deserved from a video game as a top 10 QB and not near the bottom of the list.

Just two QBs over a 95. Rodgers outside the 90s club. Here are the top 10 Madden QB ratings. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EkAeCYawiz — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2020

If all goes well in 2020 with Atlanta’s new offense, Matt Ryan could gain a better rating in Madden 2022. Either way, thank goodness it’s just a video game and not real life.

