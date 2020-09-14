Titans vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

After a surprising run to the AFC title game a year ago, the Tennessee Titans look to open 2020 on a good note when they visit the Denver Broncos for the second-half of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

The game starts at 10:10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Titans vs Broncos online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Titans vs Broncos live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Titans vs Broncos live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Titans vs Broncos live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Titans vs Broncos live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Titans vs Broncos live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Titans vs Broncos Preview

The Titans were the NFL’s most surprising teams last season as they bullied their way to the AFC Championship, falling to eventual champion Kansas City 35-24. Tennessee won’t be sliding under the radar this season, especially after their signing of Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. He said that getting to play under Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was key in picking Tennessee.

“I knew when I was with Vrabel in Houston, I was second-team All-Pro and three Pro Bowls. I said to myself, ‘I think I can do that here in this system that worked so well.’ Mike Vrabel is one of the smartest coaches I ever had,” Clowney said during his first media availability.

“He knows football and how to put guys in position to make plays. That’s what he did in Houston and when I got here. He is already lining me all over the place, and I get to keep making plays. He believes that I am a playmaker. With Mike Vrabel, I made way more plays [than] I did when I was in Seattle.”

While the story for the Titans has been a big addition on the defensive side of the ball, for the Broncos it has been a subtraction. Perennial Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller suffered a serious ankle injury leading up to the first game of the season and will be out “for a while” according to head coach Vic Fangio.

“It’s super tough,” Broncos veteran kicker Brandon McManus told The Associated Press. “Everybody knows how hard Von’s been training all offseason, but I knew better than anyone. I was FaceTiming with him when he was out in San Francisco, then in Dallas training and then here in Denver, as well. So, I knew even more the depth that he’s gone into to prime himself for a great year.”

The Broncos had an uneven 2019 season, finishing 7-9. However, Denver finished the season strong, winning four of their last five. Quarterback Drew Lock played a big part in that, passing for 1,020 yards, 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in five starts.

“I think the thing you’re most anxious about is seeing how they come out and play you in the first game of the year. Are they going to do a lot of stuff they did last year, or are they going to change it up? Who’s playing what spot? They just picked [Jadeveon] Clowney up. Where are they going to play him?” Lock said. “I think that’s what we are most anxious for, and we’ll take it from there. I’m just excited to finally get out on the field and stop playing against Vic’s defense.”

Tennessee is a 3-point road favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 41 points.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Titans Games Without Cable