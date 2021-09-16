5 Best 3 Woods for Golfers of All Skill Levels

The Big Bertha B21 Woods are ideal for golfers looking for game improvement as they promote the easiest, highest launch and most forgiveness of Callaway’s game-improvement clubs.

The Artificially Intelligence-designed clubs have a shallow face and an oversized head which combine to produce smoother turf interaction for cleaner contact and performance. The Flash Face SS21 and Jailbreak technologies supplies faster speeds across a wider area, which lends to more distance. And the moderate offset helps reduce slicing for straighter, more forgiving shots with extra distance.

The club is available in a number of shaft flexes and weights, all graphite in 45, 55, 65, or 75 grams.

