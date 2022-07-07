11 Best Golf Shorts for Men

We are well into the summer and it’s hot out there. You don’t have to tell that to a golfer, who’ll spend hours in the sun to get a round of 18 holes in. That doesn’t mean it has to be agony, but you do have to be careful out there and stay cool. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular, functional, and best golf shorts for men. Take a look at the pros and cons (and styles) and see which is the best pair for you.

Shorts and other apparel make great golf gifts for any player or fan.