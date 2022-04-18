20 Best Father’s Day Golf Gifts: The Ultimate List

Father’s Day is just around the corner, but it’s not too late to get the Dad(s) in your life a gift. And if your Dad enjoys hitting the course, then we have some of the best Father’s Day golf gifts for those shopping last minute.
From equipment, golf accessories, gear and apparel, books, and other novelties, we’ve compiled a list below to help make your decision much easier. And if you don’t want to break the bank, don’t worry, there are plenty of items on the list for anybody’s budget.
Putting is arguably the most difficult part of golfing. And putting training aids can be invaluable for new golfer.
The PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer is an innovative way to help you perfect your putts. It’s construction is designed to give you an exact simulation of putting on a real green. The concept is simple, an on-target putt will roll up the parabolic curve and be returned back to you the same distance it would have gone past the hole if missed.
Extremely useful for gauging your putting distances. If the putt is off? Well, you’ll have to retrieve it yourself. Made of durable elastomer and translucent polycarbonate, the Pressure Putt Trainer is collapsible so it can fit in your golf bag.
We could all use our golf swing analyzed and the Zepp 2 3D Analyzer is one of the more popular ones in that it gives instant feedback in both data and swing recording.
It’s easy to use: attach the device to your golf glove and within a few swings the Zepp 2 will measure all parts of your stroke, including club speed, hand speed, club plane, tempo, and backswing length. The Auto-Video Capture function will record your swing in HD and then you can compare it with the collected data. You can watch the video from any angle on your tablet or smartphone.
Other highlights are the Smart Coach feature that recommends personalized training programs based on your swing data and, if you’re a golf coach, you can store the data of all your students. The battery lasts up to about 8 hours and takes only an hour and a half to be fully charged.
Golf swing analyzers are just some of the newer technologies designed for game improvement and it’s a gift idea dad will surely appreciate.
Golf balls are a wonderful gift idea. All golfers can never have enough golf balls.
These from Wilson feature their patented Soft Core technology. The golf ball is designed to adapt to your swing speed. This will help you get greater distance on all your shots. The technology also more spin on short shots for better control and less spin on your longer shots for straighter drives.
The durable golf balls have an ionomer cover and built to be long-lasting on all course types and through all conditions. And as a bonus, you actually receive two dozen golf balls at good value, so you won’t be breaking the bank.
Is Dad also a football fan? Then let him show support for his favorite team while on the golf course with the NFL 3-Pack Contour Head Cover Set.
The covers themselves are made of durable Buffalo Vinyl and synthetic suede, meaning your club heads will be secure and protected from the clanking that occurs in your bag during the round. The same goes for your club shafts thanks to the protective nylon sock.
The covers include a No. 1 for your driver and a No. 3 and X for your fairway woods, hybrids and rescues. The Green Bay Packers are shown here, but all 32 NFL teams are available. Each cover features the team name and logo in stylish embroidery.
It’s actually a good idea to protect all your clubs, so check out our post on the best golf iron covers.
If your dad already has all the equipment, but doesn’t have a good way to store it, the Suncast Golf Bag Garage Organizer can be one of the best Father’s Day golf gifts.
It can hold 2 golf bags comfortably, while the 4 extra compartments has ideal size to store all your gear — golf shoes, shirts, shorts, balls, and valuables.
It also includes adjustable feet for easy leveling. The product has been one the company’s highest-rated and most popular golf storage units for over 10 years.
The organizer measures 37 inches high, 32 inches wide, and 16 inches deep. The color is black and it’s made of sturdy, durable metal, so you can expect the product to last a while.
The shirt says it all. The “Golf Father” Novelty T is perfect for Father’s Day. But really any occasion for the humorous golfing dad in your life.
Available in 10 different colors and in sizes small through 5XL, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the perfect combination. The shirts do run true to size as they’re made of 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton. Coming at a good price, it’s really an offer you can’t refuse.
Funny golf shirts are a great — and affordable — way to show dad some appreciation.
Golf bags are another popular choice when it comes to gifts.
It’s an older model (2017), but the TaylorMade Golf TM Stand Golf Bag 5.0 is a high-quality selection and offers bang for the buck. A lightweight bag, it boasts an anti-slit stand system with non-slip foot pads, a dual mesh shoulder strap system, and an EVA molded hip pad on the side for extra comfort as its top features.
Other highlights include a 5-way divider top, a rain hood, an umbrella sleeve, and 6 pockets, including apparel, golf balls, tees, valuables, and other equipment and accessories.
The TM Stand Bag 5.0 is also available in 6 colors — Black/White (pictured above), Black/White/Red, Blue/Black/White, Grey/White, White/Black, and White/Orange.
Harvey Penick’s Little Red Book: Lessons And Teachings From A Lifetime In Golf is a highly-rated and recommended read which offers instruction and other insight from one of golf’s most popular teachers.
Penick died in 1995, but was the club pro at the Austin (Texas) Country Club from 1923 to 1973 and also coached the University of Texas from 1931 to 1963. Penick has worked with some of the best including Tom Kite, Ben Crenshaw, and Davis Love III.
Shown here in Hardcover, it’s also available for Kindle, Paperback, Audio CD, and Audiobook.
For other a different book option, check out Ben Hogan’s Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf.
Golf gloves are another piece of gear that a player can never have too many of. With Callaway’s Dawn Patrol Golf Glove, you’re getting top-notch quality at a good price.
One of Callaway’s top sellers, it is made of high-quality leather, which offers great grip and extreme comfort. Other highlights include perforations on the palm, fingers and thumb to keep your hand cool and dry on those hot summer days on the course.
The glove has an Opti-Fit adjustable closure featuring the Callaway logo to ensure you get a secure fit and a cotton cuff which absorbs moisture, keeping you comfortable. Available in both left- and right-handed sizes, you can get also Dawn Patrol Glove in left-handed 3-packs.
Does Dad need some work on his short game? Who doesn’t, actually? Check out Rukket Sports’ Pop-Up Skee-Golf Chipping Target. Instead of just one practice golf net, SKEE-GOLF offers three targets to help improve accuracy on chips from any distance.
With an easy pop-up design, it measures 20 inches by 25 inches by 20 inches and can be used indoors or outdoors (just some advice — when playing indoors, maybe use practice golf balls).
It collapses in seconds and includes a nylon carrying case so you can bring it anywhere you go — parties, the office, tailgates and more.
Arguably one of the most popular golf training aids on the market, the SKLZ Gold Flex is designed to build strength and improve your tempo and overall swing.
It’s a simple tool to use — just swing the gold flex back and forth without stopping at the impact position.
The 2.5 pound weighted head will help you develop more power so you’ll get that always-welcomed extra yardage on your drives. And the flex will give a lag during use, which will help develop your tempo. The Gold Flex will help in all aspects of your swing mechanics, including swing plane, improving your overall game.
Rounding out the list is an essential for the golf bag — a divot tool with magnetic ball marker. And this one from The Quintessential Hostess is perfect for Father’s Day as it’s engraved with DAD into the mahogany construction.
Help the grounds crew out by fixing your own divots and ball marks all over the course, including fairways and greens. They’ll greatly appreciate it, as will all the other golfers on the course.
Golf ball markers and divot tools make great Father’s Day golf gifts.
If you’re on a budget, but looking for something orginal, check out the Kikkerland Putter Cup Golf Mug. With this, dad can practice his table top putts while enjoying his morning coffee.
Made of porcelain, the mug is decorated with golf course graphics and features a hole in the base of it. The purchase includes a tiny golf ball and a putter (which doubles as a pen!) so you can knock your putts for a little fun while on your coffee break.
Unique, cheap, and fun — a great gift combination.
If you want to help Dad take his game to another level with the ability to practice all-year round, then check out the OptiShot 2 Home Golf Simulator Bundle.
He can “play” some world famous coures while working on his game in the privacy and comfort of his own home with the bundle, which includes a 7 foot Callaway hitting net and 18 HX practice golf balls. Real golf balls can also be used, but he might want to be careful with those!
Compatible with Mac OS and Windows, simply connect the simulator to a projection/TV or a computer and it’ll track his shots and patterns that way. It’s designed to track stats from all the clubs.
Featuring realistic 3D high-definition graphics, Dad can play a round of golf in an hour with the OptiShot 2.
The new OptiShot Live allows you to play online against others at courses like Bethpage Black, Torrey Pines, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and more.
Golf umbrellas make for some of the best Father’s Day golf gifts since they can be used all year around both on and off the course.
Constructed to withstand winds up to 46 miles per hour thanks to the double canopy design and strong fiberglass ribs and shaft system, the Procella Golf Umbrella will certainly come in handy on those wet and windy days.
Weighing less than 2 pounds, the umbrella has a comfortable, ergonomic rubber grip handle that is anti-slip with an easy automatic opening system. Generously sized at 62 inches, the umbrella is designed to keep you and your gear protected from the elements. The canopy is constructed of water-resistant 210T Pongee micro-weave fabric.
Who doesn’t need socks? Everyone does. And these Hot Sox Novelty Golf Socks are a perfect — and cheap — idea for the links-loving dad.
Comfortable, flexible, and durable thanks to the 56 percent Cotton, 35 percent Nylon, 7 percent Polyester, and 2 percent Spandex, these socks are available in 2 colors — Navy and Green — and will fit shoe sizes 6 to 12.
Machine washable (cold cycle and inside out recommended), these novelty golf socks are sure to be a hit with dad.
Stylish, versatile, and functional, the Adidas ClimaLite 3-Stripe Cuff Polo is one of the best Father’s Day golf gifts as your dad can use both on and off the course.
Adidas’ Climalite technology is moisture wicking and designed to pull sweat away from the body. The shirt is fast-drying so it’ll keep you cool and comfortable the entire round. The side vents promote extra breathability, while the stretch fabric allows you to get full range of motion on all shots.
Made of recycled 100 percent polyester pique, the 3-Stripe Cuff Polo has a 3-button ribbed collar and a heat-sealed Adidas logo, making it one of the top moisture wicking golf shirts on the market right now.
One of Nike’s most popular belts for golf and casual wear, the Tech Essential Web Belt is a great gift idea this Father’s Day.
The belt, which is reversible, is made of soft yet durable 100 percent webbed cotton which can be cut with scissors so you can get a catered fit. It measures 2 inches wide and can fit up to a size 42 waist. The belt has an adjustable military-style coated buckle that features a bottle opener on the back. That can certainly come in handy when on the course during the hot summer months.
The machine washable belt has the Nike “Swoosh” logo on both the belt fabric itself and the buckle.
The best part about golf belts is that don’t need to be worn just on the course. They are stylish and fashionable enough to wear on any occasion, especially the Nike Tech Essential Web model.
Everyone should have a golf divot repair tool in their golf bag, dad included. The Spider Divot Tool by Insta Golf is an innovative design, featuring 4 spikes as opposed to most others that have 2.
It’s just common courtesy to fix the turf if you create a divot during a shot or when a ball lands firmly on the green and makes an indentation.
Simply push the tool into the ground and slightly twist as you pull it back towards you. Not only is it better for the golf course greens, but it’s more efficient and user-friendly for you.
It comes in a durable aluminum case and also has a magnetic golf ball marker included. It is available in 2 colors — Red and Black.
The Athletico Golf Trunk Organizer is a highly useful piece of equipment as it allows you to keep all your gear in one spot, and do so in a neat and tidy way.
Made of durable 600 Denier Oxford water-resistant fabric with reinforced side walls, the organizer measures 17 inches wide by 13 inches deep by 9 inches high. It has a large interior and can hold all your gear, including shoes, golf balls, hats, apparel, tees, gloves — really any golf equipment you want. You can carry it around easily thanks to the comfortable rubber grip handle.
Other features include a pen organizer, keyring clip, and freshness vents, which help minimize odor.
And just so you know it’s multi-purpose and it doesn’t have to be used strictly for golf.