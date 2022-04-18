20 Best Father’s Day Golf Gifts: The Ultimate List

We could all use our golf swing analyzed and the Zepp 2 3D Analyzer is one of the more popular ones in that it gives instant feedback in both data and swing recording.

It’s easy to use: attach the device to your golf glove and within a few swings the Zepp 2 will measure all parts of your stroke, including club speed, hand speed, club plane, tempo, and backswing length. The Auto-Video Capture function will record your swing in HD and then you can compare it with the collected data. You can watch the video from any angle on your tablet or smartphone.

Other highlights are the Smart Coach feature that recommends personalized training programs based on your swing data and, if you’re a golf coach, you can store the data of all your students. The battery lasts up to about 8 hours and takes only an hour and a half to be fully charged.

Golf swing analyzers are just some of the newer technologies designed for game improvement and it’s a gift idea dad will surely appreciate.