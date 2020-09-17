15 Best Gifts for Golfers Who Have Everything

The Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch combines style, comfort and performance in one of the brand’s most popular models. Garmin is widely considered a top player in making the best GPS golf watches.

The watch provides accurate yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green, as well as shot distances. The AutoShot Round Analyzer, which tracks your shots, measures distance and records shot locations so you can assess your round when you’re done. You can also attach a Garmin TruSwing sensor to your club which will track your swing so you can get instant feedback on your swing. The S20 also has a Green View Display, which shows you the exact shape and layout of the green.

The S20 has over 40,000 pre-loaded international golf courses (with free updates). The bright screen is high-resolution and golf glove-friendly to the touch. It will also alert you when you get smartphone notifications and comes with a lithium polymer battery.