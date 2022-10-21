Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sounds Off on Ja Morant Ahead of Matchup

The Dallas Mavericks did not get off to the start they wanted this year. They lost to the Phoenix Suns in their season opener even after getting out to a 22-point lead. But now there’s nothing left for them to do now but move on and look forward.

Their next game is against the Memphis Grizzlies, who were one of the best teams in the league last year. That game is on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. central time. And while the entire Grizzlies roster could give them trouble, the main guy Dallas has to be worried about is Ja Morant.

Morant was one of the best guards in the league last year and ended up winning the Most Improved Player award. When asked about Morant’s skills and what it’s like going up against him, Doncic had some high praise for his competition.

“S***, I don’t know. I mean, he can do everything, you know? Obviously, he’s one of the fastest guys out there. Ever since the first year, he’s improved a lot. His shooting, his playmaking. So, he’s a really complete player, and he’s going to be really hard to stop,” Doncic said via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life.

Memphis won their first game of the season against the New York Knicks, and when they play the Mavericks, they’ll be on their second night of a back-to-back after taking on the Houston Rockets on October 21.

As for Dallas, there are some areas they need to improve upon after their performance against the Suns.

Mavericks Free Throw Woes

While it ended up being a very close game, the Mavericks left a ton of points up for grabs at the free-throw line. It was an extremely underwhelming performance from the stripe, and one that head coach Jason Kidd said was unacceptable.

“You can’t be an elite team in this league if you’re not going to make free throws. We did a great job of attempts but you have to put them in,” Kidd said via Thomas.

Dallas ended up shooting 21-of-34 from the line, which is equal to 61.8%. However, the majority of their success came from Doncic alone.

Doncic shot 13-of-13 on free throws against Phoenix. It was the most makes without a miss he’s ever recorded in an NBA game. That being said, it also means that everyone outside of Doncic shot just 8-of-21 from the line against the Suns. That’s equal to 38.1%.

And while the blame should be spread around, Christian Wood deserves a good chunk of it.

Wood’s Struggles From the Line

The entire team (outside of Doncic) shot poorly on free throws, but Wood’s performance was especially bad. He shot just 3-of-10 from the free-throw line, souring an otherwise impressive debut for Dallas.

When asked about it, he was clearly upset at himself, saying that it was “inexcusable,” but noting that he just has to push forward now.

“It’s just getting first-game jitters out,” Wood said. “Just attack it. Try to be better next time. You’ve got to take it day by day.”

Hopefully free throw shooting won’t be what holds Dallas back against the Grizzlies.