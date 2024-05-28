Knicks Are No. 2 Betting Favorite to Land Former Cavaliers’ All-Star

Among the many priorities facing the New York Knicks this offseason is starting center Isaiah Hartenstein‘s free agency, and how they’ll recover should he depart for another club.

For that reason, and possibly that reason alone, they’re being tied to center Jarrett Allen.

In a set of odds published by BetOnline, New York is listed second among suitors for the seventh-year big. That is, should the Cleveland Cavaliers decide to trade him this summer.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are listed as the favorite with +300 odds, and the Knicks second behind them at +400.

Allen is under contract through the 2025-2026 season, making $20-million annually.

But should another team pry Hartenstein from New York, Leon Rose and company will no doubt be on the market for a replacement.

That could come from inside the organization, in Mitchell Robinson, or elsewhere, like in a trade for Allen.

Cleveland’s starting center finished the regular season averaging 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

What the Cavaliers would command for Allen is unclear, but the 2022 All-Star is widely viewed as on the outs in Cleveland after a controversial absence in the 2024 playoffs.

Allen Faces Backlash for Playoff Absence

In a Game 4 loss to the Orlando Magic, Allen suffered a rib contusion, which was ultimately reported to be broken.

He missed the remainder of the Cavaliers playoff run, which ended in five games at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

It’s unclear how the entire roster feels about Allen’s absence, but one teammate was vocal about his disappointment.

Veteran forward Marcus Morris, on an episode of “Run It Back” on FanDuelTV, claims he would play through the injury.

“I can’t speak on how bad it was for Jarrett,” Morris said on May 24. “If you put me in that same position, do I play? Yes. But, you know, I can’t say how his body felt. Orlando was a very physical, physical-ass series, so I wasn’t surprised he didn’t come back in that one. A little bit surprised about the Boston one, but not too much about Orlando because they were some physical young cats and, [if] he got hit one more time, it could have been different.”

Combine that with the uncertainties surrounding Cleveland, who dismissed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, and it’s easy to envision a world where Allen is traded.

Donovan Mitchell‘s pending free agency will play a part, too.

But the Knicks won’t look to Allen until they’ve got a vacancy at center, in the unlikelihood that Hartenstein departs.

Hartenstein Remains Committed to New York

In an April 5 interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Hartenstein didn’t sound like someone who’s looking to depart New York.

He also acknowledged the margin for error, and what the business aspect of the sport could mean for his Knicks future.

“I’m focused on what I’m doing right now,” Hartenstein told Scotto. “I know I’ve put myself in a great position to get a little upgrade. Right now, I’m focused on the Knicks. I love it here, and hopefully, we’ll figure something out, but at the end of the day, business is business.”

But when asked if he’d stay in New York, provided they matched any offer he received, Hartenstein was absolute in his answer.

“Yes.”

Fans are hoping it will be that simple, after a breakout year from the former second-round pick out of Europe.

In his second season with the Knicks, Hartenstein became one of the best two-way bigs in the NBA. He averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Any world where Allen is wearing a New York uniform is one where Hartenstein isn’t. Until the latter becomes a reality, the former can’t be more than a hypothetical.