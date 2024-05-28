Cause of Death for NBA Legend Bill Walton Revealed

The cause of death for NBA legend Bill Walton, who died on May 27 at the age of 71, was cancer.

What type of cancer did Walton have? The New York Times, citing the NBA, reported that Walton died of colon cancer. Larry Brown Sports had reported that Walton died of prostate cancer, citing the NBA’s press release. But that release did not specify the type of cancer.

In the press release on May 27, the NBA announced that “two-time NBA champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton passed away today at the age of 71 following a prolonged battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.”

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. He added, “As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him. My heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Lori, his sons Adam, Nate, Luke, and Chris, and his many friends and colleagues.”

“We have lost one of the greatest players and personalities that this franchise, this sport and this region have ever known,” the Los Angeles Clippers wrote on X as tributes flowed for Walton.

The NBA Commissioner Remembered Bill Walton’s ‘Infectious Enthusiasm’ & ‘Love for the Game’

“As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position,” Silver wrote. “His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships, and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.”

He continued, “Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary, which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life.”

According to Silver, Walton “was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and willing to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy, and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”

CNN reported that Walton’s sons all played college basketball, and Luke Walton “won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

The Boston Celtics & Other NBA Legends Paid Tribute to Bill Walton

Julius Erving, “Dr. J,” wrote on X, “I am sad today hearing that my comrade & one of the sports worlds most beloved champions & characters has passed. Bill Walton enjoyed life in every way. To compete against him & to work with him was a blessing in my life. Sorry for your loss Walton family. We’ll miss him too. Doc.”

Legendary player Kareem Abdul Jabbar wrote on X, “Today I had to say goodbye to a great friend that I will always miss….”

The Boston Celtics also paid tribute to Walton, writing on X,

Bill Walton was one of the most consequential players of his era. A Hall of Famer, Most Valuable Player, and two-time NBA Champion, Walton could do it all, possessing great timing, complete vision of the floor, excellent fundamentals, and was of one of the greatest passing big men in league history. He derived great joy from basketball and music, and deeply cherished his moments with teammates and friends.

The Los Angeles Clippers wrote on X,

Bill Walton is synonymous with Southern California basketball: a San Diego native, a UCLA phenom, a Clipper icon. He defined the game as a player, a broadcaster and an ambassador, spreading joy for generations. Wherever he went, whatever he did, Big Red stood above the crowd. The Clippers organization extends our deepest condolences to the Walton family, as well as our utmost gratitude. Bill was a singular force, and we were privileged to know him.

Playing Basketball Took a Toll on Bill Walton’s Body

In an interview with the Advanced Medical Technology Association, Walton discussed the toll that professional basketball took on his body.

“My injuries piled up,” Walton told the site, which said he had 38 orthopedic surgeries. “Bad back, broken bones, ankle and foot problems, broken hands and wrists, knee injuries, and broken noses.”

His injuries eventually kept him out of the sport. “While my heart was still willing, my body no longer worked,” Walton said in the interview. “I couldn’t run. I had to stop playing the game that was my religion and life.”

He added: “My joyous life was quickly reduced to nothing. I couldn’t sit, stand or lie down. I couldn’t work, speak, think, leave the house or care for myself. I couldn’t even get up off the floor. I had to eat my meals lying on the floor, face down. And it was getting worse.”

Spinal surgery performed by Dr. Steve Garfi eventually gave Walton relief, the article says.