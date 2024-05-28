Stars’ DJ Inspires Donations Wave After ‘La Bamba’ Controversy

What started with a Dallas gaffe had a rather heartwarming ending in Edmonton.

Dallas Stars arena DJ Jonathan Shipman, also known as Shippy, apologized for playing Richie Valens’ “La Bamba” following the Game 2 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

He did not know the meaning behind the track for those representing the Canadian team.

“I’m sorry, Oilers fans,” Shipman wrote on X on May 26. “If I knew what I know now about the significance of La Bamba to your franchise and fan base, I certainly would not have played it. I thought it was just a happy, fun win song.

“Thank you to all the Oilers fans who have been so understanding. Much love!”

Shipman went the distance and donated to the Ben Stelter Foundation following the controversial incident that happened in the second game of the Western Conference Finals.

The DJ’s actions inspired other Stars fans to contribute to the cause, resulting in over $10,000 raised for the foundation, according to Global News’ Caley Gibson.

“A spokesperson for the Ben Stelter Foundation said Monday afternoon that the organization had received more than $10,000, with donations ranging from $5 to $500,” Gibson reported on May 27.

Oilers’ DJ Defends Stars’ DJ, Offers Explanation

Many fans praised Shipman’s apologies following his inadvertent error. The Ben Stelter Fund, named after a young Oilers fan who passed away from brain cancer, and Ben’s father have shown support for the DJ.

The incident began after the Stars’ Game 2 victory over the Oilers when he decided to play “La Bamba” to mock the losing team. The Oilers use that song to celebrate home victories. However, all NHL franchises use rival tunes to mock them in defeat.

They’re currently playing La Bamba here at American Airlines Center after the Stars just beat the Oilers. — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) May 26, 2024

Oilers DJ Johnny Hicks defended Shipman’s original decision, explaining that he was probably unaware of the song’s meaning to Edmonton’s team and fanbase.

“As a Pro Sports DJ, I feel for @ShippySpins (@DallasStars DJ). We are always trying to find new ways to troll the opposing team. In this situation, he had no idea of the meaning behind La Bamba. Most team win songs are just generic happy tunes. Honest mistake. #LetsGoOilers,” Hicks wrote on X on May 26.

As a Pro Sports DJ, I feel for @ShippySpins (@DallasStars DJ). We are always trying to find new ways to troll the opposing team. In this situation, he had no idea of the meaning behind La Bamba. Most team win songs are just generic happy tunes. Honest mistake. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/waK22AsEvr — Johnny Infamous (@JohnnyInfamous) May 26, 2024

Following the backlash, Shipman issued a public apology and acknowledged the significance of the song to the Oilers’ community before donating to the Stelter foundation.

Background of “La Bamba” and the Oilers’ Tribute

“La Bamba” holds deep meaning for Oilers fans due to its association with two beloved figures of the franchise, Joey Moss and Ben Stelter.

Joey Moss, was a longtime staff member before he passed away in 2020. He had Down syndrome and worked relentlessly with the Oilers from the early 1980s until he died. “La Bamba” was his favorite song, and the team adopted it as their victory song in his honor.

Ben Stelter, a young fan battling glioblastoma, coined the phrase “Play ‘La Bamba,’ baby” during the 2021-22 season, just months after Moss passed.

Stelter’s fight against cancer and his connection with the Oilers made a lasting impact on the team and its supporters. Sadly, the young Stelter passed away in August 2022 at the age of six.

Coincidentally, he would have turned eight years old exactly on May 27, the day the donations in excess of $10,000 were reported.

Happy Birthday, Benny Boy! You would have been 8 years old today. I don’t have the words to describe how much I miss you. For Ben’s birthday, please consider making a donation in any amount to the Ben Stelter Foundation. https://t.co/pJ6FtATirY#FightLikeBen #oilers #yeg pic.twitter.com/k5JEeDMWYp — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) May 27, 2024

“Happy Birthday, Benny Boy!” Mike Stelter wrote on X on May 27. “You would have been 8 years old today. I don’t have the words to describe how much I miss you. For Ben’s birthday, please consider making a donation in any amount to the Ben Stelter Foundation.”

Ben’s parents established The Ben Stelter Foundation to support families dealing with pediatric cancer, and the organization surely will benefit from the Stars fans, led by DJ Shippy, donations through the weekend leading up to Ben’s birthday.