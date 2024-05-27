Patriots Draft ‘Steal’ Predicted to Play Like Deebo Samuel

The New England Patriots once passed on the chance to draft Deebo Samuel, but they may have found their own version of the San Francisco 49ers’ All-Pro, thanks to a late-round steal from the 2024 NFL draft, flexible tight end Jaheim Bell.

He’s already expected by trainer and wide receiver specialist TJ Brown to do many of the things Samuel does. Brown told Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS how former high school wideout Bell is a “steal” because he can do some Deebo type stuff ’cause he can really do everything.”

"I actually think like y'all gotta STEAL with [Jaheim Bell] like on some Deebo type stuff cause like he can really do EVERYTHING," 🚨NEW #PatsDaily w/ WR specialist @Topshelf_TJ! SUBSCRIBE ⬇️

As Brown put it, Bell “can get stuff out of the backfield, he can run routes. He can block. Actually, at the Senior Bowl, they actually said he had the best blocking, like, out of all the tight ends that were there, so he can do it all.”

That’s high praise for a seventh-round pick who was the 231st player selected this year. Fortunately, Bell has already shown the potential to belie his lowly draft status by flashing some promise during OTAs.

If the 22-year-old can forge a path to making the final roster he’ll join two other rookie targets who could help transform New England’s pedestrian passing game.

Jaheim Bell Ready for Deebo Samuel Role

Playing a Samuel-like role means being a factor in both phases of the offense. He could have joined the Patriots, but former head coach Bill Belichick instead drafted N’Keal Harry 32nd overall in 2019.

The Pats tried to make amends by having “preliminary trade discussions” about Samuel in April, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

Samuel would’ve been worth a deal because the receiver who occasionally doubles up as a running back is also a punishing blocker. That’s a tough triple-headed workload for a rookie to take on, but Bell has the required skill-set.

He showcased range as a playmaker during his days at Florida State and South Carolina, per highlights from NBC Sports Boston.

Those clips show Bell aligning in various spots and receiving the ball in multiple ways. Patriots’ offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt needs a similar, broad plan for getting Bell involved.

It sounds as though things are already moving in that direction. Bell told reporters he’s ready to “play the tight end position, the fullback position, slot, whatever,” per Kyles.

Having a package of plays just for Bell would be proof the seventh-rounder’s athleticism is too good for the Pats to ignore. His presence would also add one more multi-faceted pass-catcher for No. 3 pick Drake Maye to target.

Patriots Have Trio of Young, Versatile Receivers

Maye is widely expected to begin his rookie campaign behind veteran starter Jacoby Brissett, but the Patriots will eventually want the rookie to see the field. It will help if Maye has already built a rapport with Bell, a process that’s started with connections like this one from rookie minicamp, highlighted by Patriots on CLNS Media.

Bell isn’t the only rookie making a positive impression. An “electric” wide receiver also compared to Samuel has been turning heads as a potential niche weapon.

There’s even room for another receiver, fourth-round pick Javon Baker. Like Bell, Baker has also caught the eye this offseason.

Players this versatile can expand New England’s passing game without the scheme having to change too much. The Patriots can still rely on short passes but trust any one of their three draft finds to turn those completions into longer gains on a consistent basis.

Just like Samuel does for the 49ers.