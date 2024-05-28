Potential Ravens Homecoming Could Add ‘Stability’ at Key Position

The start of organized team activities (OTAs) brings with it the news of players that are sitting out of the voluntary workouts usually for monetary reasons. The Baltimore Ravens will be keeping an eye on a former player of theirs as LB Matthew Judon appears to be setting up a potential holdout from the New England Patriots.

Last Word on Sports’ David Latham covered the contract situation and named the Ravens as one of his “potential destinations” if the star LB were to be traded.

Latham wrote, “The Ravens lost several key players in free agency, including former first-overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.” The Ravens were hampered by their financials at the start of free agency, but general manager Eric DeCosta has a knack for getting creative.

“Ravens should trade for Matthew Judon and get some stability at arguably the most important defensive position,” Latham explained.

Judon could be the creative move that puts Baltimore at the front of the AFC pack. Latham explained, “The former fifth-round pick turned perennial Pro Bowler is entering the final season of a four-year deal he signed back in 2021 and is looking for more financial security. The pass rusher skipped voluntary workouts and requested no contract questions during his youth football camp.”

Latham points out that the Patriots have plenty of money to sign the star LB, but it is a question if they want to invest in the 31-year-old on what will be a rebuilding team heading into 2024.

Matthew Judon Looking to Rebound From Injury Campaign

Part of Judon’s appeal would be that he already has been a member of the Ravens before. Baltimore drafted the talented pass-rusher in the fifth-round of the 2016 draft and he played five seasons for the Ravens.

In those five seasons Judon contributed 34.5 sacks, 236 combined tackles and 103 QB hits. He was also named a Pro Bowler twice and was beginning to become a dominant force in the league.

Judon ended up leaving the Ravens and joined the Patriots on a 4-year, $54.5 million contract following the 2020 season. The LB broke out as a member of New England putting up 12.5 and 15.5 sacks in his first two seasons.

Judon came close with Baltimore at reaching double digit sacks but was able to hit the mark as a member of the Patriots. He came in 9th place for Defensive Player of the Year voting during the 2022 season.

2023 was a different story for the pass-rusher though as he suffered a season-ending injury to his biceps early. His last game of the year came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Latham wrote, “Age-32 Judon might be past his prime before this team is ready to compete. With this in mind, the Patriots could trade Matthew Judon for a draft pick.”

The Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers were all listed as potential alternative trade destinations.

Ravens Need to Replenish Their Pass-Rushing Ranks

The Ravens had one of the most talented pass-rush during the 2023 season as they ranked No. 1 in sacks during the season.

Unfortunately, they lost two of their top-5 pass-rushers with Clowney and Patrick Queen leaving. It may also be hard to rely on Kyle Van Noy having another 9.0 sack season.

Latham wrote, “Baltimore is using a combination of aging veterans and untested youngsters to replace his production.” The Ravens drafted Adisa Isaac in the third-round of the 2024 draft to potentially replace some of the sacks lost in the offseason.

“Judon entered the league with the Ravens, so former head coach John Harbaugh should know how to get the most out of the former fifth-round pick,” Latham wrote.