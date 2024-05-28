Mariners Celebrate Old Tweet from Prospect Ryan Bliss After Calling Him Up

Ten years ago, a 14-year-old named Ryan Bliss told the Seattle Mariners that it was his dream to one day play for them.

It turns out that “one day” is Monday, May 27, 2024.

The Mariners called up Bliss from AAA Tacoma, and he will bat eighth and play second base in Seattle’s game agains the Houston Astros on Monday.

It was a long but satisfying road to Seattle for Bliss. On December 10, 2014, the Mariners shared a photo of an empty T-Mobile Ballpark (then known as Safeco Field) to their Twitter account, captioned “The diamond is lit up for the holidays.” Bliss responded later that day.

“My dream 😁 one day ✈️ ⚾,” he wrote.

A decade later, the Mariners celebrated the post, overlaying a screenshot onto an image of Bliss walking onto the T-Mobile Park field as a Major Leaguer.

Bliss quoted the post, writing, “Dream come true 🙏🏾.”

Dream come true 🙏🏾 https://t.co/VKWW4w0FqG — Ryan Bliss (@ribliss2) May 27, 2024

Ryan Bliss: The Prospect

The Boston Red Sox originally drafted Bliss in 2018, but he did not sign with the team, electing to play three seasons at Auburn instead. The Arizona Diamondbacks then took him in the second round in 2021 and traded him to Seattle in 2023 in a deal for Paul Sewald.

In 2024, Bliss has hit .247 in AAA but owns an .827 OPS and 28 stolen bases as well. Over 68 games in AA last season, Bliss punished opposing pitchers, hitting .357 with 12 home runs and a 1.008 OPS.

Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors gave Mariners fans a quick preview of what to expect from their rookie.

“While his slight frame limits his raw power upside, Bliss offers a well-rounded profile that could make him a viable everyday player,” he wrote. “He has split his time about evenly between the middle infield spots this year. Prospect evaluators have generally preferred him at second base rather than shortstop because of his fringe arm strength.”

Franco added that Bliss has a 17% walk rate, striking out just 21.8% of the time. His short stature (Bliss measures at 5’7) might limit his power, but he’s even shown potential there with 9 doubles and 7 home runs this season in Tacoma.

Jorge Polanco Hits the Injured List

Bliss landed in the Majors after Jorge Polanco suffered a right hamstring injury, sending him to the injured list. Polanco’s injury occurred during Seattle’s May 26 win over the Washington Nationals, but he had already missed time with hamstring pain earlier in the month.

Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters after the game Sunday that Polanco is likely headed for an MRI.

“He hit the ball in the six-hole and [Nationals shortstop CJ] Abrams came up and made the play. He busted it down the line there, and that kind of triggered it and he felt it again,” Servais said.

Polanco has struggled in his first season as a Mariner, hitting .195 with an OPS+ of 76. Bliss earned the opportunity to fill in for him after Luis Urias struggled in Polanco’s stead earlier in the month. Urias has hit .152 in 34 games for Seattle and the organization optioned him to Tacoma on May 25.