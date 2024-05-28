Buccaneers Could Add 4-Time Pro Bowl Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ rushing woes don’t look solved with Rachaad White and Bucky Irving as a one-two punch.

Signing free agent and four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook could add a needed punch to the backfield. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder identified a short-yardage back as a needed move for the Buccaneers.

“Rachaad White had a good season last fall but isn’t great at creating yards after contact,” Holder wrote. “While the Buccaneers used a fourth-round pick on Bucky Irving, Irving’s sub-200-pound frame suggests he’ll struggle in short-yardage situations at the next level. So, adding a bruiser in the backfield would be a wise investment for Tampa Bay.”

Cook fits the bill amid his career average of 4.6 yards per carry. A four-time 1,000-yard rusher, Cook could still make a difference at age 28 though his best years are arguably behind him.

Buccaneers Could Find a Steal in Dalvin Cook

Cook last electrified the Minnesota Vikings offense with 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 before he signed with the New York Jets. Things didn’t work out with the Jets as he mustered 67 carries for 214 yards amid injury and a backup role behind starting back Breece Hall.

Cook averaged a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry last season, but he never dipped below 4.4 yards per attempt before that. Minnesota’s offensive line notably ranked ahead of the Jets back-to-back years in the Pro Football Focus rankings.

The Vikings parted ways with Cook over contract size and salary cap space in 2023. Cook had a five-year, $63 million deal with the Vikings, and the Jets signed him for a one-year, $7 million contract.

After multiple career lows, a team such as the Buccaneers could sign Cook for a minimal deal this year. The Buccaneers have $8.68 million in salary cap space to work with.

Dalvin Cook: ‘Tools Are Still Here’

Despite the recent downturn, Cook believes he can match his glory years.

“I’ve got it all,” Cook told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson in April. “The tools are still here. I didn’t really get no reps last year. So, the legs are fresh, so the resume speaks for itself. I’m still Dalvin Cook. I’m still that guy. For me, I don’t like to toot my own horn. I just like to go out there, put my helmet on and line up on the grass.”

Cook hasn’t allowed not being signed to faze him either.

“Yeah, you always have to be prepared for the opportunity,” Cook said. “For me, I’m a veteran in the league. I know what it takes to be successful in this league. I know who Dalvin Cook is and I know how I want to perform and what I want to do. Like you said, stay ready so you ain’t got to get ready.”

Cook notably had a short turnaround for the 2023 season since he didn’t sign with the Jets until August 2023. The Jets already had Hall coming back off of an ACL tear. Cook got released from the Jets and joined the Baltimore Ravens in time for the postseason but played sparingly.

“I think last year was really like a learning curve for me,” Cook said. ” I got kind of itchy. At the time it was coming. the season. It was where I wanted to go and now it’s about the opportunities are going to come.

“It’s about what are you going to do with it. For me, patience is the key so let’s just stay ready and stay confident it’s going to explode,” Cook added.