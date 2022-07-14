Insider Shares Injury Update on Broncos $70 Million Defender

The Denver Broncos were fully aware of the gamble they were making when the team signed Randy Gregory to a five-year deal worth $70 million. Gregory has never played more than 550 snaps in his five-year career and has been recovering from shoulder surgery throughout the offseason.

The 29-year-old pass rusher was limited during voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Gregory’s availability isn’t likely to change.

According to a July 13 report from 9News’ Mike Klis, Gregory is expected not to be available in any position drills and is also expected to miss the entire preseason.

“The Broncos are going to take it slow,” Klis wrote. “Another two months to strengthen the shoulder can only help.”

One thing is for sure. The plan is for Gregory to play against the Seattle Seahawks in the Broncos’ regular-season opener on Monday, September 12.

Klis noted that Gregory is running and lifting weights during the period between the end of mandatory minicamp and the opening of training camp on July 27.

Broncos Need Gregory’s Production

It’s not as much losing Gregory’s sack production that would hurt the Broncos with the 29-year-old possibly being out. Gregory tied his career high in sacks in 2021 with six. The edge rusher totaled 43 pressures and caused three forced fumbles in 12 games. Denver is hoping for better days for the 29-year-old, who is less expensive than former Broncos star Von Miller.

Despite never being named to a Pro Bowl, Gregory was ranked 14th among free agents by Pro Football Focus. According to PFF, Gregory’s 84.7 pass-rushing grade also ranked 12th among all edge rushers in the league in 2021.

Before Gregory signed with Denver, the Broncos were rumored to sign Miller and edge rusher Chandler Jones, who ended up signing with the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders. Gregory was always the team’s top target at among all of the pass rushers in free agency according to Klis.

“Randy Gregory was the Broncos’ top pass rush target entering free agency,” Klis wrote. “They got him. George Paton saw talent flying off the tape. Paton making some bold moves this offseason. Broncos all in on 2022.”

If Gregory were to miss time in 2022, general manager George Paton will be sure to receive flack for the decision.

EDGE Depth Could Be Tested

If Gregory isn’t ready for the start of the season, the Broncos would be forced to play backups.

The Broncos certainly have bodies at edge rusher. 2018 first-round pick outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is hoping to have a complete and healthy season as he’s missed 24 of a possible 49 games the past three years. Despite making the Pro Bowl in 2020, he hasn’t quite resembled consistency during his career.

Linebacker Malik Reed is still just 25 years old and he has 13 sacks over the last two seasons. He also led the Broncos in pressures with 22 last season.

The Broncos also drafted Nik Bonitto in the second round and are moving Baron Browning from inside linebacker to outside linebacker. You can’t forget about Jonathon Cooper, who showed promise by posting 38 tackles in 16 games last season.

There still remain questions concerning experience and overall play in the team’s EDGE backups.