Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 10

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers for Week 10 of the NFL season. This week's edition features a budding pass-catcher in New England met with a less than promising matchup.

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Allen Robinson vs. MIN

Robinson has recorded 81-plus receiving yards in back-to-back weeks, yet has found the endzone just once over his last five games. That should change this week against a Vikings defense who has allowed the most receiving TDs to the position (16). They’ve also allowed six opposing WRs to top 90 yards against them this year. Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller are also worth looks in deeper leagues.

Travis Fulgham at NYG

No defense has allowed more passing yards over the last month of play than the New York Giants. Over Fulgham’s last four games, he’s averaged an impressive 94.5 yards. Fulgham received 11 targets against the Giants in Week 7.

Robert Woods & Cooper Kupp vs. SEA

The Rams passing game has been up and down this season. In return, Woods and Cupp have been risky plays at times, combining for three single-digit performances over their last five games. Ride with both L.A. pass-catchers in a mouth-watering matchup against Seattle. The Seahawks allow 51.8 more passing ypg than another team in the league.

Emmanuel Sanders vs. SF

Sanders has not scored below 13.8 points since Week 2, averaging 17.23 ppg, the 14th-highest average by a WR over that span (min. 4 games). Over the last two weeks, the 49ers have surrendered the most points and receiving TDs to wideouts. They also rank within the top-five in yards and red zone touches allowed to the position.

Sleeper: Michael Pittman Jr. at TEN

Pittman’s targets (7), receptions (4) and yards (56) in Week 9 all either tied or marked new career highs for the rookie. He also was just one snap off of the team-lead amongst WRs, playing 87% of Indy’s offensive snaps. Over the last four weeks, the Titans have allowed the most receptions and second-most receiving yards to WRs.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Richie James at NO

James led all fantasy wideouts in points a week ago with 33.4. Problem is, his nine receptions against Green Bay tied his highest output, not in a game, but in any of his previous two full seasons. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are set to return to the Niners’ lineup this week, pushing James down the totem pole. The Saints blanketed the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown a week ago.

Marvin Jones at WAS

Jones has now scored 13.0-plus points in three consecutive games. However, he’s caught no more than three passes in back-to-back weeks. His volume is highly concerning, especially against a Washington defense that has allowed nine fewer receptions to wideouts this season than any defense in football.

Justin Jefferson at CHI

Jefferson has averaged just 37.6 ypg over three of his last four games. His quarterback, Kirk Cousins, has averaged just 190 yards passing and 17 passing attempts over the past two weeks. Minnesota is a clear-cut run-first offense. Chicago has allowed just three receiving TDs to wideouts this year, tied for fewest in the NFL.

Buyers Beware: Jakobi Meyers vs. BAL

Meyers beat up on a poor Jets secondary this past Monday night to the tune of 169 receiving yards. He’s also now seen 24 targets over the past two weeks. However, the Ravens are no Jets. No wideout has logged double-digit targets against Baltimore since Week 4. Since their Week 7 bye, they’ve surrendered just one TD and no more than 67 receiving yards to any wideout.