Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 10

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 10 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features one of the best to ever do it met with a mouth-watering matchup. Plus, one of the position’s highest scorers is a risky play.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Justin Tucker at NE

Over the past two weeks, Tucker is just K16 averaging 7.5 ppg. Expect that number to take a sizeable jump in Week 10 against New England. The Patriots have allowed an average of 12.0 ppg and three 50-plus yard field goals to kickers over their last four games, both of which are league-highs over that span.

Wil Lutz vs. SF

Lutz failed to top 8.0 points a week ago, but that shouldn’t be much of a concern. The Saints placekicker has averaged 12.0 points over his last four games. Over San Francisco’s last five games, they’ve allowed an average of 11.0 ppg to opposing kickers.

Ryan Succop at CAR

Succop put up just 4.0 points a week ago, as the Bucs offense faltered against the Saints. Expect the offense and Succop both to bounce back this week. The Panthers have allowed 11.0-plus points to kickers in five consecutive games.

Jason Sanders vs. LAC

Sanders saw his fantasy star rise once again in Week 10, with Tua Tagovailoa getting the Dolphins’ offense rolling. He’s now scored 11.0-plus points in four of his last seven games. The Chargers have allowed four kickers to score double-digit points against them this year, as well as three kicks of 50-plus yards. Sanders hit from 50-plus yards twice just last week.

Daniel Carson vs. DEN

Carlson kicked just one field goal a week ago. Still, he put up a serviceable 7.0 points. On the season, Carlson is just one of five kickers to average 10.0 ppg. The Broncos have allowed 12.0-plus points to four of their last five opponents at the position.

Sleeper: Kai Forbath vs. SEA

Neither Forbath, nor the recently released Sam Sloman, have made more than one field goal in a game since opening week. With that said, over the past four weeks, the Seahawks have allowed 12 made field goals, tied for the second-most in the NFL. Four of their last five opponents at the kicker position have scored 11.0-plus points.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Nick Folk vs. BAL

Folk delivered as our sleeper selection for the position a week ago, notching a season-high 15.0 points against the Jets. However that was the Jets, this is the Ravens, the league’s toughest opponent for a placekicker. Baltimore surrenders a league-low 3.75 ppg to the position this season. Only one opponent has topped 6.0 points against the Ravens thus far in 2020.

Rodrigo Blankenship at TEN

After scoring double-digit points in four of the first five games this season, Blankenship has sunken to mediocrity of late, if not further. Blankenship is just K27 since Week 6, averaging 5.3 ppg. No opposing kicker has scored double-digit points against the Titans this season.

Buyers Beware: Randy Bullock at PIT

Fresh off a bye, Bullock is the position’s third-highest scoring player, averaging 10.5 ppg. While owners may be eager to get him back in their lineups, there’s reason to pause. Six of Pittsburgh’s seven opponents at the position this season have failed to top 6.0 points against them. Bullock has scored 10.0-plus points on six separate occasions this season. However, over the Steelers’ last four games they’ve surrendered a total of 12.0 points to kickers.