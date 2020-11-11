Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 10

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends edition for Week 10 of the NFL season. This edition features the return of Austin Hooper in Cleveland. Plus, can a certain Pro Bowler in Baltimore finally break out of his slump?

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: T.J. Hockenson vs. WAS

In a season depleted of reliable plays at the TE position, Hockenson has cemented himself as a must-start, scoring double-digit points in six of his eight games. The second-year pro has found the end zone in four of his last five games, while logging 18 targets over the past two weeks. Over the last two weeks, only two teams have surrendered more fantasy points to TEs than Washington.

Evan Engram vs. PHI

For all the hate he receives, Engram has been a viable play over the past three weeks. Scratch that, he’s been a great play, ranking as TE3 since Week 7. The Giants have finally begun to feature the talented playmaker, seeing at least nine targets come his way in three consecutive games. The Eagles allow the third-most fantasy points and receptions to TEs this season.

Eric Ebron vs. CIN

Ebron’s 12.3 ppg average since Week 9 is good enough to make him the TE5 over that span. The former first-rounder has now scored TDs in back-to-back games. The Bengals allow the second-most fantasy points to TEs. Their six TDs surrendered to the position (t-3rd-most in NFL) have all come within the last five weeks.

Austin Hooper vs. HOU

Hooper is set to return to Cleveland’s lineup after a two-game absence. Prior to his appendectomy, he was starting to looking more and more like the must-start from a season ago, ranking as TE6 from Week 4 through Week 6. With OBJ done for the season, look for the Browns to feature Hooper in their passing attack. Houston has surrendered the second-most fantasy points to TEs over the past two weeks.

Sleeper: Mike Gesicki vs. LAC

Gesicki showed a glimmer of life a week ago, hauling in three of his four targets for 42 yards, all of which mark his best totals in three games. He hasn’t found the end zone since Week 2, but that could very well change against the Chargers. Los Angeles has surrendered five TDs to opposing TEs over their last five games.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Tyler Eifert at GB

Eifert emerged out of nowhere a week ago, finishing as a top-14 scorer at his position, catching passes from rookie Jake Luton. Don’t expect the same production from either player against Green Bay. Two of the Packers’ last four opponents at the QB position have failed to crack 166 yards passing. In terms of TEs, Rob Gronkowski is the only player at the position to either top 52 yards receiving and/or score a TD against Green Bay this year.

Jonnu Smith vs. IND

Smith racked up double-digit points last week for the first time since Week 5. Unfortunately, seeing no more than two targets in three of his last four games does not bode well for Smith’s playability in Week 10. No TE has topped 65 receiving yards against Indianapolis this year. The Colts are also the only team in football yet to surrender a TD to the position.

Buyers Beware: Marc Andrews at NE

If you’re an Andrews owner, then you’re likely well aware of the risk it has been and is to play him. Problem is, the position is so thin, you really don’t have a choice but to roll the dice. Andrews has caught more than three passes just twice all season and hasn’t topped 32 receiving yards since Week 5. The Patriots allow the fewest receptions, second-fewest receiving TDs and third-fewest receiving yards to TEs this season.