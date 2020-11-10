Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 10

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks edition for Week 10 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature a rookie signal-caller in Miami surging up fantasy rankings. Plus, a former must-start continues to fade into fantasy mediocrity.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Aaron Rodgers vs. JAC

Short and sweet for an obvious play, Rodgers has tossed three-plus TDs in five of his last six games. Jacksonville has surrendered two-plus TDs to opposing QBs in three of their past four outings, all three of those QBs scored at least 24.24 points on the day.

Carson Wentz at NYG

For all the flack Wentz has received this season, he’s been quite a consistent play in fantasy, scoring 19.42-plus points in five of his last six games. After a solid start to the year, the Giants secondary has become much more susceptible to the pass. Each of New York’s past three opponents at the QB position (excluding Kyle Allen, exited game early due to injury) have logged multi-TD performances against Big Blue. That statistic includes Wentz himself who notched three TDs vs. the Giants just three weeks ago. Over the past four weeks, no defense has allowed more passing yards than the Giants.

Drew Lock at LV

Lock finds himself in the start ’em column for the second consecutive week. Fresh off a season-high 30.22 points, Lock is now QB4 in fantasy since Week 8. The Raiders have allowed an average of 29.105 to opposing QBs over four of their last five games. Las Vegas surrenders the seventh-most passing ypg this season (267.1). Lock has averaged 271.7 ypg through the air over his last three games.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. LAC

Tua was a recommended stash this past week, as he has a string of three highly welcoming matchups on deck, starting this week against the Chargers. No opposing QB has scored fewer than two total TDs against Los Angeles in five straight games. Over that span, QBs have combined for a total of 14 TDs and just three INTs against the Bolts.

Sleeper: Derek Carr vs. DEN

Carr has averaged just 138 passing yards over the past two weeks. With that said, Denver has surrendered an average of 281 passing yards over that same span (10th-most in NFL). Opposing QBs have logged three TD performances against the Broncos in back-to-back weeks. Carr has recorded multi-TD performances in six of his last seven games.

Deep Sleeper: Alex Smith at DET

Smith came out guns blazing a week ago in place of an injured Kyle Allen. The good news, he topped 300 yards passing. The bad news, he tossed three interceptions. We can work with those numbers against Detroit. The Lions have allowed an average of three TDs and 21.54 points to the QB position over the last two weeks. Plus, aside from a three-interception performance back in Week 3, Detroit has picked off just two passes all season.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Jake Luton at GB

Luton came away from his first career start as the 14th-highest scoring QB in fantasy for the week, racking up 22.46 points. Expect a sizeable dip in output against fantasy’s sixth-stoutest defense to opposing QBs over the past month of play. Four of Green Bay’s past five opponents at the position have failed to top 14.64 points.

Matthew Stafford vs. WAS

Stafford left last week’s game with a head injury but has since cleared concussion protocol. Healthy or not, Stafford is best left on your bench against Washington, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points in the NFL to QBs (10.31 ppg) over their last four games. Stafford has averaged 14.05 points and failed to top one TD pass in three of his last four games.

Kirk Cousins at CHI

Cousins has now thrown three TD passes in two of his last three games. However, he’s only attempted 34 passes and averaged 190 passing yards over the past two weeks. Since Week 2, opposing QBs average just 13.62 points against Chicago.

Buyers Beware: Ryan Tannehill vs. IND

Our buyers beware selection for the second consecutive week, Tannehill is fresh off a modest 14.62-point showing (second-lowest output of the season). Will Tannehill lose you your fantasy game this week? Likely not. However, the chances of him winning it are also likely slim. Since Week 7, Tannehill is just QB16, averaging 16.75 points. Indianapolis holds opposing QBs to a league-low 13.91 ppg this season.