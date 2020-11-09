Fantasy Football Week 10 Defense Rankings: Saints Must-Start? Dolphins Risky Play?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens each dominated their opponents a week ago, finishing Week 9 as the DEF1 and DEF2, respectively. While the Miami Dolphins may have fallen a tad short of their recent output, they continued their elongated run of top-10 finishes. Are all these units must-starts heading into Week 10? Let’s take a look.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 10 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Defense Outlook Week 10

Ravens (DEF1) topped 13.0 points in Week 9, the fourth such occurrence for Baltimore this season. Their 14 takeaways in 2020 are tied for third-most in NFL. Their opponents in Week 10, the Patriots, have turned the ball over 15 times this year, tied for fourth-most in NFL.

Saints (DEF3) absolutely dominated Tom Brady and company this past Sunday night. Over their last two games, they’ve now averaged 11.5 points, thanks in large part to eight sacks and four interceptions over that span. In Week 10 they get a plus-matchup against an injury-riddled 49ers team led by backup quarterback Nick Mullens.

Since Week 3, the Dolphins (DEF8) have totaled a unit-high 73.0 fantasy points. Over that span, they’ve outscored the likes of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ezekiel Elliott in standard-scoring formats, just to name a few.

This week’s matchup is certainly not the most welcoming. The Chargers have allowed just one opposing D/ST to top 6.0 points against them this season. Over their last four games, defenses average just 4.25 points against the Bolts. With that said, Miami has scored at least 8.0 points in five of their last six games, demonstrating an above-average floor to go alongside their sky-high ceiling.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Rankings [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks ] Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough