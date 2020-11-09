Fantasy Football Week 10 Defense Rankings: Saints Must-Start? Dolphins Risky Play?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens each dominated their opponents a week ago, finishing Week 9 as the DEF1 and DEF2, respectively. While the Miami Dolphins may have fallen a tad short of their recent output, they continued their elongated run of top-10 finishes. Are all these units must-starts heading into Week 10? Let’s take a look.

Defense Outlook Week 10

Ravens (DEF1) topped 13.0 points in Week 9, the fourth such occurrence for Baltimore this season. Their 14 takeaways in 2020 are tied for third-most in NFL. Their opponents in Week 10, the Patriots, have turned the ball over 15 times this year, tied for fourth-most in NFL.

Saints (DEF3) absolutely dominated Tom Brady and company this past Sunday night. Over their last two games, they’ve now averaged 11.5 points, thanks in large part to eight sacks and four interceptions over that span. In Week 10 they get a plus-matchup against an injury-riddled 49ers team led by backup quarterback Nick Mullens.

Since Week 3, the Dolphins (DEF8) have totaled a unit-high 73.0 fantasy points. Over that span, they’ve outscored the likes of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ezekiel Elliott in standard-scoring formats, just to name a few.

This week’s matchup is certainly not the most welcoming. The Chargers have allowed just one opposing D/ST to top 6.0 points against them this season. Over their last four games, defenses average just 4.25 points against the Bolts. With that said, Miami has scored at least 8.0 points in five of their last six games, demonstrating an above-average floor to go alongside their sky-high ceiling.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

    1. Rankings
    2. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  1. D/ST BYE WEEKS: Falcons DEF (ATL), Cowboys DEF (DAL), Chiefs DEF (KC), Jets DEF (NYJ)

  2. #

    		 Defense TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Baltimore Ravens BAL

    @ NE

    2

    		 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT

    vs. CIN

    3

    		 New Orleans Saints NO

    vs. SF

    4

    		 Philadelphia Eagles PHI

    @ NYG

    5

    		 New York Giants NYG

    vs. PHI

    6

    		 Green Bay Packers GB

    vs. JAC

    7

    		 Los Angeles Rams LAR

    vs. SEA

    8

    		 Miami Dolphins MIA

    vs. LAC

    9

    		 Washington Football Team WAS

    @ DET

    10

    		 Chicago Bears CHI

    vs. MIN

    11

    		 Tennessee Titans TEN

    vs. IND

    12

    		 Las Vegas Raiders LV

    vs. DEN

    13

    		 Detroit Lions DET

    vs. WAS

    14

    		 Los Angeles Chargers LAC

    @ MIA

    15

    		 Arizona Cardinals ARI

    vs. BUF

    16

    		 Carolina Panthers CAR

    vs. TB

    17

    		 Minnesota Vikings MIN

    @ CHI

    18

    		 Seattle Seahawks SEA

    @ LAR

    19

    		 Indianapolis Colts IND

    @ TEN

    20

    		 Cincinnati Bengals CIN

    @ PIT

    21

    		 Cleveland Browns CLE

    vs. HOU

    22

    		 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB

    @ CAR

    23

    		 Denver Broncos DEN

    @ LV

    24

    		 Houston Texans HOU

    @ CLE

    25

    		 San Francisco 49ers SF

    @ NO

    26

    		 Buffalo Bills BUF

    @ ARI

    27

    		 New England Patriots NE

    vs. BAL

    28

    		 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC

    @ GB
