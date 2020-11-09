Fantasy Football Week 10 Defense Rankings: Saints Must-Start? Dolphins Risky Play?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens each dominated their opponents a week ago, finishing Week 9 as the DEF1 and DEF2, respectively. While the Miami Dolphins may have fallen a tad short of their recent output, they continued their elongated run of top-10 finishes. Are all these units must-starts heading into Week 10? Let’s take a look.
Defense Outlook Week 10
Ravens (DEF1) topped 13.0 points in Week 9, the fourth such occurrence for Baltimore this season. Their 14 takeaways in 2020 are tied for third-most in NFL. Their opponents in Week 10, the Patriots, have turned the ball over 15 times this year, tied for fourth-most in NFL.
Saints (DEF3) absolutely dominated Tom Brady and company this past Sunday night. Over their last two games, they’ve now averaged 11.5 points, thanks in large part to eight sacks and four interceptions over that span. In Week 10 they get a plus-matchup against an injury-riddled 49ers team led by backup quarterback Nick Mullens.
Since Week 3, the Dolphins (DEF8) have totaled a unit-high 73.0 fantasy points. Over that span, they’ve outscored the likes of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ezekiel Elliott in standard-scoring formats, just to name a few.
This week’s matchup is certainly not the most welcoming. The Chargers have allowed just one opposing D/ST to top 6.0 points against them this season. Over their last four games, defenses average just 4.25 points against the Bolts. With that said, Miami has scored at least 8.0 points in five of their last six games, demonstrating an above-average floor to go alongside their sky-high ceiling.
Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
– D/ST BYE WEEKS: Falcons DEF (ATL), Cowboys DEF (DAL), Chiefs DEF (KC), Jets DEF (NYJ)
#
Defense TEAM
Opp.
1
Baltimore Ravens BAL
@ NE
2
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT
vs. CIN
3
New Orleans Saints NO
vs. SF
4
Philadelphia Eagles PHI
@ NYG
5
New York Giants NYG
vs. PHI
6
Green Bay Packers GB
vs. JAC
7
Los Angeles Rams LAR
vs. SEA
8
Miami Dolphins MIA
vs. LAC
9
Washington Football Team WAS
@ DET
10
Chicago Bears CHI
vs. MIN
11
Tennessee Titans TEN
vs. IND
12
Las Vegas Raiders LV
vs. DEN
13
Detroit Lions DET
vs. WAS
14
Los Angeles Chargers LAC
@ MIA
15
Arizona Cardinals ARI
vs. BUF
16
Carolina Panthers CAR
vs. TB
17
Minnesota Vikings MIN
@ CHI
18
Seattle Seahawks SEA
@ LAR
19
Indianapolis Colts IND
@ TEN
20
Cincinnati Bengals CIN
@ PIT
21
Cleveland Browns CLE
vs. HOU
22
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB
@ CAR
23
Denver Broncos DEN
@ LV
24
Houston Texans HOU
@ CLE
25
San Francisco 49ers SF
@ NO
26
Buffalo Bills BUF
@ ARI
27
New England Patriots NE
vs. BAL
28
Jacksonville Jaguars JAC
@ GB
