Fantasy Football Week 10 Kicker Rankings: Jason Sanders, Tyler Bass Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups are stripped of the position’s highest-scoring player, Younghoe Koo. We do, however, get back the services of Randy Bullock, the K3 on the season. Plus, the Jaguars placed Josh Lambo on injured reserve.

Kicker Outlook Week 10

Justin Tucker (K1) has hit on at least one kick from a range of 40-49 yards in all but one game this season. He’s also nailed two 50-yard-plus field goals in two of his last three games. Tucker’s opponents this week, the Patriots, have allowed the most points in the NFL to opposing kickers over the last four weeks (12.33 ppg). Over that span, kickers have hit on three 40-49 yard field goals and two 50-plus yard field goals.

Ryan Succop (K3) put up just 4.0 points this past Sunday night, thanks in large part to Tampa Bay’s ineptitude to produce offensively. All of this should change in Week 10. The Carolina Panthers are just one of three teams over the past four weeks to surrender an average of 11.0-plus ppg to the kicker position. Succop had averaged 12.0 ppg over his previous four games prior to Week 9.

Tua Tagovailoa proved himself capable of moving an NFL offense this past Sunday. In return, Jason Sanders (K4) finds himself back in the upper echelon of plays at the position. Fresh off 14.0 points and not one but two 50-plus yard field goals, Sanders will face off with a Chargers team that has allowed four kicks of 50-plus yards this season (t-2nd most in NFL).

Tyler Bass‘ (K6) 15-point outing in Week 9 marked his second 15-plus point performance over his last three games. Could he continue to add to that streak in Week 10? Certainly seems plausible. The Cardinals have not held an opposing kicker under 12.0 points since Week 6.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

