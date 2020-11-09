Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Rankings: Curtis Samuel, Jerry Jeudy & Richie James Rise

Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Rankings: Curtis Samuel, Jerry Jeudy & Richie James Rise

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 10

Getty Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown after making a reception against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups are stripped of not only the slew of high-end pass catchers in the Falcons’ offense, but also the position’s highest-scoring player on the year, Tyreek Hill. Could rising performances such as Curtis Samuel, Jerry Jeudy and Richie James help soften the blow? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 10

Jerry Jeudy (WR26) has taken off since Drew Lock has retaken his rightful place under center for the Broncos. The first-round rookie has totaled 24 targets over the past two weeks, averaging 18.5 ppg over that span. Since Las Vegas’ Week 6 bye, opposing wideouts to see at least nine targets against the Raiders have averaged seven receptions, 88 receiving yards and totaled three touchdowns.

It took Carolina’s new coaching staff a bit to figure out how to incorporate Curtis Samuel (WR27) alongside free-agent addition Robby Anderson. However, since Week 7 Samuel is WR6 in fantasy (21.8 ppg) and looking like a weekly flex play at minimum. Samuel’s matchup in Week 10 is not jaw-dropping by any means. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, as Tampa Bay surrenders the sixth-fewest ppg to opposing wideouts. However, Samuel’s usage rate of late should protect him from a full-on fantasy flop, especially with Christian McCaffrey once again nursing an injury.

Richie James (WR55) kicked off Week 9’s slate of games with a bang on Thursday, putting forth a top-11 scoring performance by any wideout this season (33.4 pts.). While James’ play will likely earn him added looks moving forward, how much is up for debate. He will slide behind the likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and potentially also Kendrick Bourne in the pecking order, as all three are set to return soon from their injuries/COVID list placements. Having not caught a pass in any game prior to Week 9, and with questions at quarterback, James is a volatile WR4 against a Saints defense fresh off holding Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown all under 65 yards receiving.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

    1. Rankings
    2. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
      • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
    2. NOTABLE WR BYE WEEKS: Calvin Ridley (ATL), Julio Jones (ATL), Russell Gage (ATL), Amari Cooper (DAL), Michael Gallup (DAL), CeeDee Lamb (DAL), Tyreek Hill (KC), Mecole Hardman (KC), Sammy Watkins (KC), Jamison Crowder (NYJ), Braxton Berrios (NYJ), Denzel Mims (NYJ)

    3. #

      		 Wide Receivers TEAM

      Opp.

      1

      		 Davante Adams GB

      vs. JAC

      2

      		 Michael Thomas NO

      vs. SF

      3

      		 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

      vs. BUF

      4

      		 Stefon Diggs BUF

      @ ARI

      5

      		 A.J. Brown TEN

      vs. IND

      6

      		 Allen Robinson II CHI

      vs. MIN

      7

      		 Tyler Boyd CIN

      @ PIT

      8

      		 DK Metcalf SEA

      @ LAR

      9

      		 Travis Fulgham PHI

      @ NYG

      10

      		 Chris Godwin TB

      @ CAR

      11

      		 Terry McLaurin WAS

      @ DET

      12

      		 Keenan Allen LAC

      @ MIA

      13

      		 Robert Woods LAR

      vs. SEA

      14

      		 Brandin Cooks HOU

      @ CLE

      15

      		 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

      vs. CIN

      16

      		 Tee Higgins CIN

      @ PIT

      17

      		 Tyler Lockett SEA

      @ LAR

      18

      		 Will Fuller V HOU

      @ CLE

      19

      		 Robby Anderson CAR

      vs. TB

      20

      		 Christian Kirk ARI

      vs. BUF

      21

      		 Adam Thielen MIN

      @ CHI

      22

      		 Sterling Shepard NYG

      vs. PHI

      23

      		 Mike Evans TB

      @ CAR

      24

      		 Cooper Kupp LAR

      vs. SEA

      25

      		 Chase Claypool PIT

      vs. CIN

      26

      		 Jerry Jeudy DEN

      @ LV

      27

      		 Curtis Samuel CAR

      vs. TB

      28

      		 Jarvis Landry CLE

      vs. HOU

      29

      		 Brandon Aiyuk SF

      @ NO

      30

      		 A.J. Green CIN

      @ PIT

      31

      		 Deebo Samuel SF INJ

      @ NO

      32

      		 Diontae Johnson PIT

      vs. CIN

      33

      		 Mike Williams LAC

      @ MIA

      34

      		 Tim Patrick DEN

      @ LV

      35

      		 D.J. Moore CAR

      vs. TB

      36

      		 Marvin Jones Jr. DET

      vs. WAS

      37

      		 Marquise Brown BAL

      @ NE

      38

      		 Jalen Reagor PHI

      @ NYG

      39

      		 Corey Davis TEN

      vs. IND

      40

      		 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC

      @ GB

      41

      		 Darius Slayton NYG 

      vs. PHI

      42

      		 DeVante Parker MIA

      vs. LAC

      43

      		 Antonio Brown TB

      @ CAR

      44

      		 Justin Jefferson MIN

      @ CHI

      45

      		 Rashard Higgins CLE

      vs. HOU

      46

      		 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC INJ

      @ GB

      47

      		 Jakobi Meyers NE

      vs. BAL

      48

      		 John Brown BUF

      @ ARI

      49

      		 Hunter Renfrow LV

      vs. DEN

      50

      		 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

      @ TEN

      51

      		 Randall Cobb HOU

      @ CLE

      52

      		 Anthony Miller CHI

      vs. MIN

      53

      		 Cole Beasley BUF

      @ ARI

      54

      		 Darnell Mooney CHI

      vs. MIN

      55

      		 Richie James SF

      @ NO

      56

      		 Nelson Agholor LV

      vs. DEN

      57

      		 T.Y. Hilton IND INJ

      @ TEN

      58

      		 Kendrick Bourne SF

      @ NO

      59

      		 David Moore SEA

      @ LAR

      60

      		 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

      vs. JAC

      61

      		 Emmanuel Sanders NO

      vs. SF

      62

      		 Greg Ward PHI

      @ NYG

      63

      		 Allen Lazard GB IR-R

      vs. JAC

      64

      		 Zach Pascal IND

      @ TEN

      65

      		 Austin Mack NYG

      vs. PHI

      66

      		 Damiere Byrd NE

      vs. BAL

      67

      		 Tre’Quan Smith NO

      vs. SF

      68

      		 Henry Ruggs III LV

      vs. DEN

      69

      		 Golden Tate NYG

      vs. PHI

      70

      		 Danny Amendola DET

      vs. WAS

      71

      		 Isaiah Ford NE

      vs. BAL

      72

      		 Marvin Hall DET

      vs. WAS

      73

      		 DaeSean Hamilton DEN

      @ LV

      74

      		 Chris Conley JAC

      @ GB

      75

      		 Marcus Johnson IND

      @ TEN

      76

      		 Keelan Cole JAC

      @ GB

      77

      		 Scotty Miller TB

      @ CAR

      78

      		 Adam Humphries TEN

      vs. IND

      79

      		 Preston Williams MIA

      vs. LAC

      80

      		 Cam Sims WAS

      @ DET

      81

      		 Deonte Harris NO

      vs. SF

      82

      		 Mike Thomas CIN

      @ PIT

      83

      		 Marquez Callaway NO

      vs. SF

      84

      		 Kenny Stills HOU

      @ CLE

      85

      		 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

      vs. MIN

      86

      		 Trent Taylor SF

      @ NO

      87

      		 Tyler Johnson TB

      @ CAR

      88

      		 Van Jefferson LAR

      vs. SEA

      89

      		 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ

      @ NYG

      90

      		 N’Keal Harry NE INJ

      vs. BAL

      91

      		 Josh Reynolds LAR

      vs. SEA

      92

      		 KJ Hamler DEN

      @ LV

      93

      		 Willie Snead IV BAL

      @ NE

      94

      		 Jakeem Grant MIA

      vs. LAC

      95

      		 Andy Isabella ARI

      vs. BUF

      96

      		 James Washington PIT

      vs. CIN

      97

      		 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

      vs. BUF

      98

      		 Devin Duvernay BAL

      @ NE

      99

      		 DeMichael Harris IND

      @ TEN

      100

      		 Bryan Edwards LV

      vs. DEN

      101

      		 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

      @ ARI

      102

      		 Isaiah Wright WAS

      @ DET

      103

      		 Gabriel Davis BUF

      @ ARI

      104

      		 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT

      vs. CIN

      105

      		 Miles Boykin BAL

      @ NE

      106

      		 Van Jefferson LAR

      vs. SEA

      107

      		 Jalen Guyton LAC

      @ MIA

      108

      		 Kalif Raymond TEN

      vs. IND

      109

      		 Dontrelle Inman WAS

      @ DET

      110

      		 Olabisi Johnson MIN

      @ CHI

      111

      		 Collin Johnson JAC

      @ GB
