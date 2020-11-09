Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Rankings: Curtis Samuel, Jerry Jeudy & Richie James Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups are stripped of not only the slew of high-end pass catchers in the Falcons’ offense, but also the position’s highest-scoring player on the year, Tyreek Hill. Could rising performances such as Curtis Samuel, Jerry Jeudy and Richie James help soften the blow? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 10

Jerry Jeudy (WR26) has taken off since Drew Lock has retaken his rightful place under center for the Broncos. The first-round rookie has totaled 24 targets over the past two weeks, averaging 18.5 ppg over that span. Since Las Vegas’ Week 6 bye, opposing wideouts to see at least nine targets against the Raiders have averaged seven receptions, 88 receiving yards and totaled three touchdowns.

It took Carolina’s new coaching staff a bit to figure out how to incorporate Curtis Samuel (WR27) alongside free-agent addition Robby Anderson. However, since Week 7 Samuel is WR6 in fantasy (21.8 ppg) and looking like a weekly flex play at minimum. Samuel’s matchup in Week 10 is not jaw-dropping by any means. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, as Tampa Bay surrenders the sixth-fewest ppg to opposing wideouts. However, Samuel’s usage rate of late should protect him from a full-on fantasy flop, especially with Christian McCaffrey once again nursing an injury.

Richie James (WR55) kicked off Week 9’s slate of games with a bang on Thursday, putting forth a top-11 scoring performance by any wideout this season (33.4 pts.). While James’ play will likely earn him added looks moving forward, how much is up for debate. He will slide behind the likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and potentially also Kendrick Bourne in the pecking order, as all three are set to return soon from their injuries/COVID list placements. Having not caught a pass in any game prior to Week 9, and with questions at quarterback, James is a volatile WR4 against a Saints defense fresh off holding Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown all under 65 yards receiving.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

