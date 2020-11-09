Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Rankings: Curtis Samuel, Jerry Jeudy & Richie James Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups are stripped of not only the slew of high-end pass catchers in the Falcons’ offense, but also the position’s highest-scoring player on the year, Tyreek Hill. Could rising performances such as Curtis Samuel, Jerry Jeudy and Richie James help soften the blow? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 10
Jerry Jeudy (WR26) has taken off since Drew Lock has retaken his rightful place under center for the Broncos. The first-round rookie has totaled 24 targets over the past two weeks, averaging 18.5 ppg over that span. Since Las Vegas’ Week 6 bye, opposing wideouts to see at least nine targets against the Raiders have averaged seven receptions, 88 receiving yards and totaled three touchdowns.
It took Carolina’s new coaching staff a bit to figure out how to incorporate Curtis Samuel (WR27) alongside free-agent addition Robby Anderson. However, since Week 7 Samuel is WR6 in fantasy (21.8 ppg) and looking like a weekly flex play at minimum. Samuel’s matchup in Week 10 is not jaw-dropping by any means. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, as Tampa Bay surrenders the sixth-fewest ppg to opposing wideouts. However, Samuel’s usage rate of late should protect him from a full-on fantasy flop, especially with Christian McCaffrey once again nursing an injury.
Richie James (WR55) kicked off Week 9’s slate of games with a bang on Thursday, putting forth a top-11 scoring performance by any wideout this season (33.4 pts.). While James’ play will likely earn him added looks moving forward, how much is up for debate. He will slide behind the likes of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and potentially also Kendrick Bourne in the pecking order, as all three are set to return soon from their injuries/COVID list placements. Having not caught a pass in any game prior to Week 9, and with questions at quarterback, James is a volatile WR4 against a Saints defense fresh off holding Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown all under 65 yards receiving.
Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE WR BYE WEEKS: Calvin Ridley (ATL), Julio Jones (ATL), Russell Gage (ATL), Amari Cooper (DAL), Michael Gallup (DAL), CeeDee Lamb (DAL), Tyreek Hill (KC), Mecole Hardman (KC), Sammy Watkins (KC), Jamison Crowder (NYJ), Braxton Berrios (NYJ), Denzel Mims (NYJ)
#
Wide Receivers TEAM
Opp.
1
Davante Adams GB
vs. JAC
2
Michael Thomas NO
vs. SF
3
DeAndre Hopkins ARI
vs. BUF
4
Stefon Diggs BUF
@ ARI
5
A.J. Brown TEN
vs. IND
6
Allen Robinson II CHI
vs. MIN
7
Tyler Boyd CIN
@ PIT
8
DK Metcalf SEA
@ LAR
9
Travis Fulgham PHI
@ NYG
10
Chris Godwin TB
@ CAR
11
Terry McLaurin WAS
@ DET
12
Keenan Allen LAC
@ MIA
13
Robert Woods LAR
vs. SEA
14
Brandin Cooks HOU
@ CLE
15
JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
vs. CIN
16
Tee Higgins CIN
@ PIT
17
Tyler Lockett SEA
@ LAR
18
Will Fuller V HOU
@ CLE
19
Robby Anderson CAR
vs. TB
20
Christian Kirk ARI
vs. BUF
21
Adam Thielen MIN
@ CHI
22
Sterling Shepard NYG
vs. PHI
23
Mike Evans TB
@ CAR
24
Cooper Kupp LAR
vs. SEA
25
Chase Claypool PIT
vs. CIN
26
Jerry Jeudy DEN
@ LV
27
Curtis Samuel CAR
vs. TB
28
Jarvis Landry CLE
vs. HOU
29
Brandon Aiyuk SF
@ NO
30
A.J. Green CIN
@ PIT
31
Deebo Samuel SF INJ
@ NO
32
Diontae Johnson PIT
vs. CIN
33
Mike Williams LAC
@ MIA
34
Tim Patrick DEN
@ LV
35
D.J. Moore CAR
vs. TB
36
Marvin Jones Jr. DET
vs. WAS
37
Marquise Brown BAL
@ NE
38
Jalen Reagor PHI
@ NYG
39
Corey Davis TEN
vs. IND
40
D.J. Chark Jr. JAC
@ GB
41
Darius Slayton NYG
vs. PHI
42
DeVante Parker MIA
vs. LAC
43
Antonio Brown TB
@ CAR
44
Justin Jefferson MIN
@ CHI
45
Rashard Higgins CLE
vs. HOU
46
Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC INJ
@ GB
47
Jakobi Meyers NE
vs. BAL
48
John Brown BUF
@ ARI
49
Hunter Renfrow LV
vs. DEN
50
Michael Pittman Jr. IND
@ TEN
51
Randall Cobb HOU
@ CLE
52
Anthony Miller CHI
vs. MIN
53
Cole Beasley BUF
@ ARI
54
Darnell Mooney CHI
vs. MIN
55
Richie James SF
@ NO
56
Nelson Agholor LV
vs. DEN
57
T.Y. Hilton IND INJ
@ TEN
58
Kendrick Bourne SF
@ NO
59
David Moore SEA
@ LAR
60
M. Valdes-Scantling GB
vs. JAC
61
Emmanuel Sanders NO
vs. SF
62
Greg Ward PHI
@ NYG
63
Allen Lazard GB IR-R
vs. JAC
64
Zach Pascal IND
@ TEN
65
Austin Mack NYG
vs. PHI
66
Damiere Byrd NE
vs. BAL
67
Tre’Quan Smith NO
vs. SF
68
Henry Ruggs III LV
vs. DEN
69
Golden Tate NYG
vs. PHI
70
Danny Amendola DET
vs. WAS
71
Isaiah Ford NE
vs. BAL
72
Marvin Hall DET
vs. WAS
73
DaeSean Hamilton DEN
@ LV
74
Chris Conley JAC
@ GB
75
Marcus Johnson IND
@ TEN
76
Keelan Cole JAC
@ GB
77
Scotty Miller TB
@ CAR
78
Adam Humphries TEN
vs. IND
79
Preston Williams MIA
vs. LAC
80
Cam Sims WAS
@ DET
81
Deonte Harris NO
vs. SF
82
Mike Thomas CIN
@ PIT
83
Marquez Callaway NO
vs. SF
84
Kenny Stills HOU
@ CLE
85
Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
vs. MIN
86
Trent Taylor SF
@ NO
87
Tyler Johnson TB
@ CAR
88
Van Jefferson LAR
vs. SEA
89
Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ
@ NYG
90
N’Keal Harry NE INJ
vs. BAL
91
Josh Reynolds LAR
vs. SEA
92
KJ Hamler DEN
@ LV
93
Willie Snead IV BAL
@ NE
94
Jakeem Grant MIA
vs. LAC
95
Andy Isabella ARI
vs. BUF
96
James Washington PIT
vs. CIN
97
Larry Fitzgerald ARI
vs. BUF
98
Devin Duvernay BAL
@ NE
99
DeMichael Harris IND
@ TEN
100
Bryan Edwards LV
vs. DEN
101
Isaiah McKenzie BUF
@ ARI
102
Isaiah Wright WAS
@ DET
103
Gabriel Davis BUF
@ ARI
104
Ray-Ray McCloud PIT
vs. CIN
105
Miles Boykin BAL
@ NE
106
Van Jefferson LAR
vs. SEA
107
Jalen Guyton LAC
@ MIA
108
Kalif Raymond TEN
vs. IND
109
Dontrelle Inman WAS
@ DET
110
Olabisi Johnson MIN
@ CHI
111
Collin Johnson JAC
@ GB
