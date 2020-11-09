Fantasy Football Week 10 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper Returns; Bench Mark Andrews?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Two of the position’s top-five scorers are headed for their bye, in Travis Kelce and Hayden Hurst. Not to mention that Marc Andrews continues to underwhelm in Baltimore. With that said, Austin Hooper is set to return to Cleveland’s lineup after a two-game hiatus. Plus, Jimmy Graham, Jacob Hollister and Irv Smith Jr. add intrigue to the position after solid showings.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 10
Austin Hooper (TE5) is set to return to the Browns lineup this week after an appendectomy forced him to miss each of the past two games. Prior to his absence, Hooper was in the midst of reclaiming his spot amongst the elite plays at the position. From Week 4 through Week 6, Hooper was TE6 in fantasy, averaging 11.8 ppg and totaling 23 targets over that span. Hooper’s opponents this week, the Houston Texans, have allowed the fourth-most receptions and third-most redzone touches to TEs over the last four weeks of play.
Marc Andrews (TE7) is no longer a must-start at this point, not after scoring 6.2 points or fewer in five of his last seven games. His matchup this week makes matters even worse, as the Patriots surrender the fewest receptions and second-fewest fantasy points to TEs this season. He remains on the starting radar for the lone fact that the position league-wide is so thin this year.
The quarterback play in Chicago certainly limits Jimmy Graham‘s (TE13) weekly ceiling. However, it also raises his floor, as he is one of the more reliable pass-catchers in the offense. He’s on the cusp of being a TE1-play against Minnesota who has allowed 79 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in three consecutive games.
Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE TE BYE WEEKS: Hayden Hurst (ATL), Dalton Schultz (DAL), Travis Kelce (KC), Chris Hendon (NYJ)
#
Tight End TEAM
Opp.
1
Darren Waller LV
vs. DEN
2
T.J. Hockenson DET
vs. WAS
3
Evan Engram NYG
vs. PHI
4
Noah Fant DEN
@ LV
5
Austin Hooper CLE INJ
vs. HOU
6
Eric Ebron PIT
vs. CIN
7
Mark Andrews BAL
@ NE
8
Dallas Goedert PHI
@ NYG
9
Hunter Henry LAC
@ MIA
10
Robert Tonyan GB
vs. JAC
11
Rob Gronkowski TB
@ CAR
12
Jared Cook NO
vs. SF
13
Jimmy Graham CHI
vs. MIN
14
Mike Gesicki MIA
vs. LAC
15
Trey Burton IND
@ TEN
16
Jonnu Smith TEN
vs. IND
17
Logan Thomas WAS
@ DET
18
Gerald Everett LAR
vs. SEA
19
Ross Dwelley SF
@ NO
20
Jacob Hollister SEA
@ LAR
21
Tyler Higbee LAR
vs. SEA
22
Harrison Bryant CLE
vs. HOU
23
Irv Smith Jr. MIN
@ CHI
24
Mo Ali-Cox IND
@ TEN
25
Jordan Reed SF
@ NO
26
Darren Fells HOU
@ CLE
27
Tyler Eifert JAC
@ GB
28
Richard Rodgers PHI
@ NYG
29
Drew Sample CIN
@ PIT
30
Jace Sternberger GB
vs. JAC
31
Anthony Firkser TEN
vs. IND
32
Greg Olsen SEA
@ LAR
33
Kyle Rudolph MIN
@ CHI
34
Cameron Brate TB
@ CAR
35
Jordan Akins HOU
@ CLE
36
Dan Arnold ARI
vs. BUF
37
Adam Shaheen MIA
vs. LAC
38
David Njoku CLE
vs. HOU
39
Darrell Daniels ARI
vs. BUF
40
Tyler Kroft BUF
@ ARI
41
Ian Thomas CAR
vs. TB
42
Will Dissly SEA
@ LAR
43
Dawson Knox BUF
@ ARI
44
Jake Butt DEN
@ LV
45
Adam Trautman NO
vs. SF
46
James O’Shaughnessy JAC
@ GB
47
Nick Vannett DEN
@ LV
48
Vance McDonald PIT
vs. CIN
49
Ryan Izzo NE
vs. BAL
50
Charlie Woerner SF
@ NO
51
Nick Boyle BAL
@ NE
52
Durham Smythe MIA
vs. LAC
53
Jesse James DET
vs. WAS
54
Kaden Smith NYG
vs. PHI
55
Tanner Hudson TB
@ CAR
56
Levine Toilolo NYG
vs. PHI
57
Cole Kmet CHI
vs. MIN
58
Cethan Carter CIN
@ PIT
59
Chris Manhertz CAR
vs. TB
60
Demetrius Harris CHI
vs. MIN
61
Devin Asiasi NE
vs. BAL
62
MyCole Pruitt TEN
vs. IND
63
Lee Smith BUF
@ ARI
64
Tyler Conklin MIN
@ CHI
65
Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
@ DET
