Fantasy Football Week 10 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper Returns; Bench Mark Andrews?

Fantasy Football Week 10 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper Returns; Bench Mark Andrews?

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Week 10

Getty Austin Hooper #81 of the Cleveland Browns.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Two of the position’s top-five scorers are headed for their bye, in Travis Kelce and Hayden Hurst. Not to mention that Marc Andrews continues to underwhelm in Baltimore. With that said, Austin Hooper is set to return to Cleveland’s lineup after a two-game hiatus. Plus, Jimmy Graham, Jacob Hollister and Irv Smith Jr. add intrigue to the position after solid showings.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 10 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Tight End Outlook Week 10

Austin Hooper (TE5) is set to return to the Browns lineup this week after an appendectomy forced him to miss each of the past two games. Prior to his absence, Hooper was in the midst of reclaiming his spot amongst the elite plays at the position. From Week 4 through Week 6, Hooper was TE6 in fantasy, averaging 11.8 ppg and totaling 23 targets over that span. Hooper’s opponents this week, the Houston Texans, have allowed the fourth-most receptions and third-most redzone touches to TEs over the last four weeks of play.

Marc Andrews (TE7) is no longer a must-start at this point, not after scoring 6.2 points or fewer in five of his last seven games. His matchup this week makes matters even worse, as the Patriots surrender the fewest receptions and second-fewest fantasy points to TEs this season. He remains on the starting radar for the lone fact that the position league-wide is so thin this year.

The quarterback play in Chicago certainly limits Jimmy Graham‘s (TE13) weekly ceiling. However, it also raises his floor, as he is one of the more reliable pass-catchers in the offense. He’s on the cusp of being a TE1-play against Minnesota who has allowed 79 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in three consecutive games.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

  1. Rankings
  2. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. NOTABLE TE BYE WEEKS: Hayden Hurst (ATL), Dalton Schultz (DAL), Travis Kelce (KC), Chris Hendon (NYJ)

  3. #

    		 Tight End TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Darren Waller LV

    vs. DEN

    2

    		 T.J. Hockenson DET

    vs. WAS

    3

    		 Evan Engram NYG

    vs. PHI

    4

    		 Noah Fant DEN

    @ LV

    5

    		 Austin Hooper CLE INJ

    vs. HOU

    6

    		 Eric Ebron PIT

    vs. CIN

    7

    		 Mark Andrews BAL

    @ NE

    8

    		 Dallas Goedert PHI

    @ NYG

    9

    		 Hunter Henry LAC

    @ MIA

    10

    		 Robert Tonyan GB

    vs. JAC

    11

    		 Rob Gronkowski TB

    @ CAR

    12

    		 Jared Cook NO

    vs. SF

    13

    		 Jimmy Graham CHI

    vs. MIN

    14

    		 Mike Gesicki MIA

    vs. LAC

    15

    		 Trey Burton IND

    @ TEN

    16

    		 Jonnu Smith TEN

    vs. IND

    17

    		 Logan Thomas WAS

    @ DET

    18

    		 Gerald Everett LAR

    vs. SEA

    19

    		 Ross Dwelley SF

    @ NO

    20

    		 Jacob Hollister SEA

    @ LAR

    21

    		 Tyler Higbee LAR

    vs. SEA

    22

    		 Harrison Bryant CLE

    vs. HOU

    23

    		 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

    @ CHI

    24

    		 Mo Ali-Cox IND

    @ TEN

    25

    		 Jordan Reed SF

    @ NO

    26

    		 Darren Fells HOU

    @ CLE

    27

    		 Tyler Eifert JAC

    @ GB

    28

    		 Richard Rodgers PHI

    @ NYG

    29

    		 Drew Sample CIN

    @ PIT

    30

    		 Jace Sternberger GB

    vs. JAC

    31

    		 Anthony Firkser TEN

    vs. IND

    32

    		 Greg Olsen SEA

    @ LAR

    33

    		 Kyle Rudolph MIN

    @ CHI

    34

    		 Cameron Brate TB

    @ CAR

    35

    		 Jordan Akins HOU

    @ CLE

    36

    		 Dan Arnold ARI

    vs. BUF

    37

    		 Adam Shaheen MIA

    vs. LAC

    38

    		 David Njoku CLE

    vs. HOU

    39

    		 Darrell Daniels ARI

    vs. BUF

    40

    		 Tyler Kroft BUF

    @ ARI

    41

    		 Ian Thomas CAR

    vs. TB

    42

    		 Will Dissly SEA

    @ LAR

    43

    		 Dawson Knox BUF

    @ ARI

    44

    		 Jake Butt DEN

    @ LV

    45

    		 Adam Trautman NO

    vs. SF

    46

    		 James O’Shaughnessy JAC

    @ GB

    47

    		 Nick Vannett DEN

    @ LV

    48

    		 Vance McDonald PIT

    vs. CIN

    49

    		 Ryan Izzo NE

    vs. BAL

    50

    		 Charlie Woerner SF

    @ NO

    51

    		 Nick Boyle BAL

    @ NE

    52

    		 Durham Smythe MIA

    vs. LAC

    53

    		 Jesse James DET

    vs. WAS

    54

    		 Kaden Smith NYG

    vs. PHI

    55

    		 Tanner Hudson TB

    @ CAR

    56

    		 Levine Toilolo NYG

    vs. PHI

    57

    		 Cole Kmet CHI

    vs. MIN

    58

    		 Cethan Carter CIN

    @ PIT

    59

    		 Chris Manhertz CAR

    vs. TB

    60

    		 Demetrius Harris CHI

    vs. MIN

    61

    		 Devin Asiasi NE

    vs. BAL

    62

    		 MyCole Pruitt TEN

    vs. IND

    63

    		 Lee Smith BUF

    @ ARI

    64

    		 Tyler Conklin MIN

    @ CHI

    65

    		 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

    @ DET
    1. For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

    2. READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,