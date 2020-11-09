Fantasy Football Week 10 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper Returns; Bench Mark Andrews?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Two of the position’s top-five scorers are headed for their bye, in Travis Kelce and Hayden Hurst. Not to mention that Marc Andrews continues to underwhelm in Baltimore. With that said, Austin Hooper is set to return to Cleveland’s lineup after a two-game hiatus. Plus, Jimmy Graham, Jacob Hollister and Irv Smith Jr. add intrigue to the position after solid showings.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 10

Austin Hooper (TE5) is set to return to the Browns lineup this week after an appendectomy forced him to miss each of the past two games. Prior to his absence, Hooper was in the midst of reclaiming his spot amongst the elite plays at the position. From Week 4 through Week 6, Hooper was TE6 in fantasy, averaging 11.8 ppg and totaling 23 targets over that span. Hooper’s opponents this week, the Houston Texans, have allowed the fourth-most receptions and third-most redzone touches to TEs over the last four weeks of play.

Marc Andrews (TE7) is no longer a must-start at this point, not after scoring 6.2 points or fewer in five of his last seven games. His matchup this week makes matters even worse, as the Patriots surrender the fewest receptions and second-fewest fantasy points to TEs this season. He remains on the starting radar for the lone fact that the position league-wide is so thin this year.

The quarterback play in Chicago certainly limits Jimmy Graham‘s (TE13) weekly ceiling. However, it also raises his floor, as he is one of the more reliable pass-catchers in the offense. He’s on the cusp of being a TE1-play against Minnesota who has allowed 79 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in three consecutive games.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

