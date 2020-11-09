Fantasy Football Week 10 QB Rankings: Tua & Lock Rise; Brady to Bounce Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners are stripped of the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Matt Ryan from their lineups. With that said, the improving play of two widely available signal-callers could certainly soften the blow. Plus, is it time to worry about Tom Brady? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 10

Tom Brady (QB9) entered Week 9 with a plus-matchup against a Saints defense who ranked 20th or worse in both completion percentage allowed and yards per pass attempt. Brady left Week 9 with just 209 passing yards and three interceptions to his name. His 5.36 fantasy point outing on the night was outpaced by 21 placekickers over Sunday’s slate of games.

Brady has now averaged just 13.3 points over four of his last five games. With that said, Sunday’s game was likely a lowlight from a fantasy perspective. The Bucs take on the Panthers in Week 11, a defense that has allowed an average of 22.71 points to opposing QBs over their last four games. While Brady did struggle against Carolina in Week 2 (9.68 pts.) he and his teammates, for the most part, have appeared to develop a solid rapport since then. The GOAT is a low-end QB1 play this week.

Drew Lock (QB12) was a start’ em play for us in Week 9 and delivered to the tune of a season-high 30.22 points. He’s now scored 20.82-plus points in back-to-back weeks. The Raiders are just one of seven teams to surrender an average of 20.76 ppg to opposing QBs this season.

Tua Tagovailoa (QB15) was a noted stash in this column a week ago due to his forthcoming trio of matchups. That schedule kicks off in Week 10 against a Chargers defense that has surrendered 19.02-plus points to the QB position in five of their last seven games.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

  1. Rankings
  2. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS: Matt Ryan (ATL), Andy Dalton (DAL), Garrett Gilbert (DAL), Patrick Mahomes (KC), Sam Darnold (NYJ), Joe Flacco (NYJ) 

  3. #

    		 Quarterback TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Aaron Rodgers GB

    vs. JAC

    2

    		 Deshaun Watson HOU

    @ CLE

    3

    		 Russell Wilson SEA

    @ LAR

    4

    		 Kyler Murray ARI

    vs. BUF

    5

    		 Justin Herbert LAC

    @ MIA

    6

    		 Drew Brees NO

    vs. SF

    7

    		 Josh Allen BUF

    @ ARI

    8

    		 Lamar Jackson BAL

    @ NE

    9

    		 Tom Brady TB

    @ CAR

    10

    		 Carson Wentz PHI

    @ NYG

    11

    		 Ryan Tannehill TEN

    vs. IND

    12

    		 Drew Lock DEN

    @ LV

    13

    		 Derek Carr LV

    vs. DEN

    14

    		 Joe Burrow CIN

    @ PIT

    15

    		 Tua Tagovailoa MIA

    vs. LAC

    16

    		 Baker Mayfield CLE COV

    vs. HOU

    17

    		 Cam Newton NE

    vs. BAL

    18

    		 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

    vs. CIN

    19

    		 Alex Smith WAS

    @ DET

    20

    		 Matthew Stafford DET

    vs. WAS

    21

    		 Daniel Jones NYG

    vs. PHI

    22

    		 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

    vs. TB

    23

    		 Case Keenum CLE

    vs. HOU

    24

    		 Kirk Cousins MIN

    @ CHI

    25

    		 Nick Foles CHI

    vs. MIN

    26

    		 Jake Luton JAC

    @ GB

    27

    		 Philip Rivers IND

    @ TEN

    28

    		 Nick Mullens SF

    @ NO

    29

    		 Jarrett Stidham NE

    vs. BAL

    30

    		 Taysom Hill NO

    vs. SF

    31

    		 Gardner Minshew JAC INJ

    @ GB

    32

    		 Dwayne Haskins WAS

    @ DET

    33

    		 C.J. Beathard SF

    @ NO

    34

    		 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

    vs. MIN

    35

    		 Brett Rypien DEN

    @ LV

    36

    		 Jacoby Brissett IND

    @ TEN

    37

    		 Jalen Hurts PHI

    @ NYG

    38

    		 Jared Goff LAR

    vs. SEA

    39

    		 Robert Griffin III BAL

    @ NE

    40

    		 Mike Glennon JAC

    @ GB

    41

    		 Tyrod Taylor LAC

    @ MIA

    42

    		 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

    vs. LAC
  1. For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

