Fantasy Football Week 10 QB Rankings: Tua & Lock Rise; Brady to Bounce Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners are stripped of the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Matt Ryan from their lineups. With that said, the improving play of two widely available signal-callers could certainly soften the blow. Plus, is it time to worry about Tom Brady? Let’s discuss.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 10 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Quarterback Outlook Week 10
Tom Brady (QB9) entered Week 9 with a plus-matchup against a Saints defense who ranked 20th or worse in both completion percentage allowed and yards per pass attempt. Brady left Week 9 with just 209 passing yards and three interceptions to his name. His 5.36 fantasy point outing on the night was outpaced by 21 placekickers over Sunday’s slate of games.
Brady has now averaged just 13.3 points over four of his last five games. With that said, Sunday’s game was likely a lowlight from a fantasy perspective. The Bucs take on the Panthers in Week 11, a defense that has allowed an average of 22.71 points to opposing QBs over their last four games. While Brady did struggle against Carolina in Week 2 (9.68 pts.) he and his teammates, for the most part, have appeared to develop a solid rapport since then. The GOAT is a low-end QB1 play this week.
Drew Lock (QB12) was a start’ em play for us in Week 9 and delivered to the tune of a season-high 30.22 points. He’s now scored 20.82-plus points in back-to-back weeks. The Raiders are just one of seven teams to surrender an average of 20.76 ppg to opposing QBs this season.
Tua Tagovailoa (QB15) was a noted stash in this column a week ago due to his forthcoming trio of matchups. That schedule kicks off in Week 10 against a Chargers defense that has surrendered 19.02-plus points to the QB position in five of their last seven games.
Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
- Rankings
- [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
– NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS: Matt Ryan (ATL), Andy Dalton (DAL), Garrett Gilbert (DAL), Patrick Mahomes (KC), Sam Darnold (NYJ), Joe Flacco (NYJ)
-
#
Quarterback TEAM
Opp.
1
Aaron Rodgers GB
vs. JAC
2
Deshaun Watson HOU
@ CLE
3
Russell Wilson SEA
@ LAR
4
Kyler Murray ARI
vs. BUF
5
Justin Herbert LAC
@ MIA
6
Drew Brees NO
vs. SF
7
Josh Allen BUF
@ ARI
8
Lamar Jackson BAL
@ NE
9
Tom Brady TB
@ CAR
10
Carson Wentz PHI
@ NYG
11
Ryan Tannehill TEN
vs. IND
12
Drew Lock DEN
@ LV
13
Derek Carr LV
vs. DEN
14
Joe Burrow CIN
@ PIT
15
Tua Tagovailoa MIA
vs. LAC
16
Baker Mayfield CLE COV
vs. HOU
17
Cam Newton NE
vs. BAL
18
Ben Roethlisberger PIT
vs. CIN
19
Alex Smith WAS
@ DET
20
Matthew Stafford DET
vs. WAS
21
Daniel Jones NYG
vs. PHI
22
Teddy Bridgewater CAR
vs. TB
23
Case Keenum CLE
vs. HOU
24
Kirk Cousins MIN
@ CHI
25
Nick Foles CHI
vs. MIN
26
Jake Luton JAC
@ GB
27
Philip Rivers IND
@ TEN
28
Nick Mullens SF
@ NO
29
Jarrett Stidham NE
vs. BAL
30
Taysom Hill NO
vs. SF
31
Gardner Minshew JAC INJ
@ GB
32
Dwayne Haskins WAS
@ DET
33
C.J. Beathard SF
@ NO
34
Mitchell Trubisky CHI
vs. MIN
35
Brett Rypien DEN
@ LV
36
Jacoby Brissett IND
@ TEN
37
Jalen Hurts PHI
@ NYG
38
Jared Goff LAR
vs. SEA
39
Robert Griffin III BAL
@ NE
40
Mike Glennon JAC
@ GB
41
Tyrod Taylor LAC
@ MIA
42
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
vs. LAC
-
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
READ NEXT
- Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: RB
- Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: WR
- Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: TE
- Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: DEF
- Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: K