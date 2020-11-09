Fantasy Football Week 10 QB Rankings: Tua & Lock Rise; Brady to Bounce Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners are stripped of the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Matt Ryan from their lineups. With that said, the improving play of two widely available signal-callers could certainly soften the blow. Plus, is it time to worry about Tom Brady? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 10

Tom Brady (QB9) entered Week 9 with a plus-matchup against a Saints defense who ranked 20th or worse in both completion percentage allowed and yards per pass attempt. Brady left Week 9 with just 209 passing yards and three interceptions to his name. His 5.36 fantasy point outing on the night was outpaced by 21 placekickers over Sunday’s slate of games.

Brady has now averaged just 13.3 points over four of his last five games. With that said, Sunday’s game was likely a lowlight from a fantasy perspective. The Bucs take on the Panthers in Week 11, a defense that has allowed an average of 22.71 points to opposing QBs over their last four games. While Brady did struggle against Carolina in Week 2 (9.68 pts.) he and his teammates, for the most part, have appeared to develop a solid rapport since then. The GOAT is a low-end QB1 play this week.

Drew Lock (QB12) was a start’ em play for us in Week 9 and delivered to the tune of a season-high 30.22 points. He’s now scored 20.82-plus points in back-to-back weeks. The Raiders are just one of seven teams to surrender an average of 20.76 ppg to opposing QBs this season.

Tua Tagovailoa (QB15) was a noted stash in this column a week ago due to his forthcoming trio of matchups. That schedule kicks off in Week 10 against a Chargers defense that has surrendered 19.02-plus points to the QB position in five of their last seven games.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough – NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS : Matt Ryan (ATL), Andy Dalton (DAL), Garrett Gilbert (DAL), Patrick Mahomes (KC), Sam Darnold (NYJ), Joe Flacco (NYJ) # Quarterback TEAM Opp. 1 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. JAC 2 Deshaun Watson HOU @ CLE 3 Russell Wilson SEA @ LAR 4 Kyler Murray ARI vs. BUF 5 Justin Herbert LAC @ MIA 6 Drew Brees NO vs. SF 7 Josh Allen BUF @ ARI 8 Lamar Jackson BAL @ NE 9 Tom Brady TB @ CAR 10 Carson Wentz PHI @ NYG 11 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. IND 12 Drew Lock DEN @ LV 13 Derek Carr LV vs. DEN 14 Joe Burrow CIN @ PIT 15 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. LAC 16 Baker Mayfield CLE COV vs. HOU 17 Cam Newton NE vs. BAL 18 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. CIN 19 Alex Smith WAS @ DET 20 Matthew Stafford DET vs. WAS 21 Daniel Jones NYG vs. PHI 22 Teddy Bridgewater CAR vs. TB 23 Case Keenum CLE vs. HOU 24 Kirk Cousins MIN @ CHI 25 Nick Foles CHI vs. MIN 26 Jake Luton JAC @ GB 27 Philip Rivers IND @ TEN 28 Nick Mullens SF @ NO 29 Jarrett Stidham NE vs. BAL 30 Taysom Hill NO vs. SF 31 Gardner Minshew JAC INJ @ GB 32 Dwayne Haskins WAS @ DET 33 C.J. Beathard SF @ NO 34 Mitchell Trubisky CHI vs. MIN 35 Brett Rypien DEN @ LV 36 Jacoby Brissett IND @ TEN 37 Jalen Hurts PHI @ NYG 38 Jared Goff LAR vs. SEA 39 Robert Griffin III BAL @ NE 40 Mike Glennon JAC @ GB 41 Tyrod Taylor LAC @ MIA 42 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. LAC

