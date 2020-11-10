Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs: Week 10

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Back edition for Week 10 of the NFL season. In this column, we feature a backfield in Cleveland primed to regain the services of one of the league’s very best.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Christian McCaffrey will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of that caliber check out our weekly fantasy football running back rankings.

RB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: James Robinson at GB

We were iffy regarding Robinson’s upside a week ago due to a rookie QB under center. He put those worries to bed, collecting his second consecutive 99-plus yard rushing performance in as many games. The Packers allow the second-most fantasy points to RBs this season, including a league-high 15 total TDs to the position.

Nick Chubb & Kareem Hunt vs. HOU

Hunt has scored below double-digits in two of his last three games and now Nick Chubb is set to return? Not great, right? Not so fast. In games that the duo played together this season, Hunt averaged 17.42 ppg (RB7). With Chubb taking the lead in the ground game, Hunt can be featured more as a receiver. Both are high-end plays against a Texans defense who allows the third-most ppg to RBs this year. If you’re iffy on Chubb in his first game back, maybe this stat will help ease your stress. Opposing RBs have totaled a league-high 56 red zone touches against Houston this season.

Gus Edwards at NE

While Edwards failed to muster up much production on the ground a week ago, he managed to save his fantasy stat line, by hitting paydirt for the third consecutive week. Over the last four weeks, the Patriots are tied with the Packers for most rushing TDs surrendered to opposing RBs with six.

J.D. McKissic at DET

Fresh off an absurd 14 target, nine reception outing, McKissic has now logged six-plus receptions in four of his last five games. Over the last two weeks, the Lions have surrendered the most receiving yards (155) and receiving TDs (3) in the NFL to opposing RBs.

Sleeper: Ronald Jones/Leonard Fournette at CAR

In Jones’ case, starting a player who has received just 10 rushing attempts over the past two weeks is certainly scary. However, Tampa Bay’s matchup is quite welcoming. The Panthers allow the fifth-most fantasy points and fourth-most rushing TDs to RBs this season. Fournette has outsnapped Jones in each of the Bucs’ past three games, logging 14-plus attempts in two of those games. Both RBs found the end zone against Carolina back in Week 2.

RB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Joe Mixon at PIT

Mixon is not officially back from injury, but after missing two games as well as having a bye week, the Bengals RB could very well take the field this week. In his absence, Gio Bernard has been highly productive, scoring three TDs and ranking as RB3 (21.7 ppg) during his two-game stint as the starter. Mixon, on the other hand, has averaged just 11.5 ppg over five of his six games this season, while failing to find the endzone in all but two of his games. The Steelers allow the fewest fantasy points and the fourth-fewest red zone touches to the position this season.

Devonta Freeman vs. PHI

Much like Mixon, Freeman’s availability is not concrete just yet. Freeman’s starting spot when he returns is even less concrete. Wayne Gallman has scored the seventh-most points by a RB in place of Freeman these past two weeks. Even veteran Alfred Morris has produced, averaging 7.44 ypc in Week 9. The Giants backfield is becoming crowded, which isn’t great news for Freeman owners against an Eagles defense who has held all but one RB under 64 rushing yards this season.

Jerick McKinnon at NO

It appears McKinnon has overcome his “tired legs.” Either that, or the Niners simply had no other choice but to lean on him in the Green Bay game, as their backfield has been decimated by injuries. San Francisco hopes to get Raheem Mostert back this week, which would slide McKinnon down the pecking order. Yet, even if Mostert rests another week, the matchup for McKinnon leaves much to be desired. New Orleans has not surrendered a rushing TD to an opposing RB in four straight games.

Buyers Beware: D’Andre Swift vs. WAS

The matchup is somewhat favorable for Swift, but his volatile usage and snap count makes the rookie a risky play. Swift saw 16 touches a week ago, but had carried the football nine times or fewer in six of his previous seven games. Furthermore, he’s now played 40% or fewer of the team’s offensive snaps in five of his last seven games. The talent is clearly there for Swift, but don’t be surprised if you get burned.