Fantasy Football Week 10 RB Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Injured, Nick Chubb Back?

Fantasy Football Week 10 RB Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Injured, Nick Chubb Back?

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 10

Getty Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week may be the week that Nick Chubb returns to the playing field. After missing the last four games with a sprained knee, the Browns have designated him to return from IR. Cleveland is “hopeful” they will get their star RB back in time for Sunday’s game against Houston. Unfortunately, the narrative surrounding the rest of the position league-wide is far less optimistic, as numerous fantasy standouts have been riddled with injuries.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 10 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Running Back Outlook Week 10

After weeks of not having Christian McCaffrey (RB2) at their disposal, fantasy owners welcomed CMC back into their lineups with open arms this past week. In his first game action in nearly two months, McCaffrey racked up 37.1 points, finishing the week as RB2, behind only Dalvin Cook (39.2 pts.) Unfortunately, the RBs return is looking to be short-lived.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that McCaffrey could miss time with a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The RB will undergo more tests, but his status against the Buccaneers this week is “very much in doubt.”

If McCaffrey can’t give it a go, Mike Davis (RB14), fresh off a mere one-carry performance, will regain lead-back duties in Carolina’s backfield. No team in the NFL is more stout against the run than the Bucs this season (77.9 rushing ypg allowed). With that said, Davis did haul in eight receptions in his previous matchup with Tampa Bay earlier their year. Wideout Curtis Samuel should also continue to be sporadically featured in the run game as well.

Speaking of wideouts being used in the backfield, Cordarrelle Patterson (RB42) may soon be inheriting featured-back duties in Chicago. Starting RB David Montgomery (RB24) is currently in the NFL concussion protocol. Depending on what platform you use, Patterson may not even be listed as a RB, yet either way is worth an add with extra usage likely on the horizon.

Montgomery’s injury could also open the door for former Pro Bowler Lamar Miller (RB55) to be elevated from the team’s practice squad. The backfield is certainly worth monitoring as Montgomery has been underwhelming this season, meaning depending on how things go in his potential absence, Chicago’s backfield could look quite different in his return.

Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

    1. Rankings
    2. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS: Ezekiel Elliott (DAL), Tony Pollard (DAL), Todd Gurley II (ATL), Brian Hill (ATL), C. Edwards-Helaire (KC), Le’Veon Bell (KC), LaMical Perine (NYJ), Frank Gore (NYJ)

  3. #

    		 Running Back TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Dalvin Cook MIN

    @ CHI

    2

    		 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ

    vs. TB

    3

    		 Alvin Kamara NO

    vs. SF

    4

    		 Aaron Jones GB

    vs. JAC

    5

    		 Derrick Henry TEN

    vs. IND

    6

    		 James Robinson JAC

    @ GB

    7

    		 Kareem Hunt CLE

    vs. HOU

    8

    		 Miles Sanders PHI

    @ NYG

    9

    		 Chase Edmonds ARI

    vs. BUF

    10

    		 James Conner PIT

    vs. CIN

    11

    		 Josh Jacobs LV

    vs. DEN

    12

    		 Darrell Henderson LAR

    vs. SEA

    13

    		 Chris Carson SEA INJ

    @ LAR

    14

    		 Mike Davis CAR

    vs. TB

    15

    		 Wayne Gallman NYG

    vs. PHI

    16

    		 Nick Chubb CLE INJ

    vs. HOU

    17

    		 David Johnson HOU INJ

    @ CLE

    18

    		 Kenyan Drake ARI INJ

    vs. BUF

    19

    		 Jamaal Williams GB

    vs. JAC

    20

    		 Joe Mixon CIN INJ

    @ PIT

    21

    		 Giovani Bernard CIN

    @ PIT

    22

    		 Gus Edwards BAL

    @ NE

    23

    		 Phillip Lindsay DEN

    @ LV

    24

    		 David Montgomery CHI INJ

    vs. MIN

    25

    		 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU

    @ CLE

    26

    		 J.K. Dobbins BAL

    @ NE

    27

    		 D’Andre Swift DET

    vs. WAS

    28

    		 Matt Breida MIA INJ

    vs. LAC

    29

    		 Raheem Mostert SF INJ

    @ NO

    30

    		 Damien Harris NE

    vs. BAL

    31

    		 J.D. McKissic WAS

    @ DET

    32

    		 Devonta Freeman NYG INJ

    vs. PHI

    33

    		 Ronald Jones II TB

    @ CAR

    34

    		 Zack Moss BUF

    @ ARI

    35

    		 Justin Jackson LAC INJ

    @ MIA

    36

    		 Melvin Gordon DEN

    @ LV

    37

    		 Malcolm Brown LAR

    vs. SEA

    38

    		 Kalen Ballage LAC INJ

    @ MIA

    39

    		 Mark Ingram II BAL INJ

    @ NE

    40

    		 Jonathan Taylor IND

    @ TEN

    41

    		 Antonio Gibson WAS

    @ DET

    42

    		 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

    vs. MIN

    43

    		 Nyheim Hines IND

    @ TEN

    44

    		 Jordan Wilkins IND

    @ TEN

    45

    		 JaMycal Hasty SF

    @ NO

    46

    		 Leonard Fournette TB

    @ CAR

    47

    		 Tyler Ervin GB

    vs. JAC

    48

    		 DeeJay Dallas SEA

    @ LAR

    49

    		 Devin Singletary BUF

    @ ARI

    50

    		 Adrian Peterson DET

    vs. WAS

    51

    		 Latavius Murray NO

    vs. SF

    52

    		 Jerick McKinnon SF

    @ NO

    53

    		 Travis Homer SEA

    @ LAR

    54

    		 Devontae Booker LV

    vs. DEN

    55

    		 Lamar Miller CHI

    vs. MIN

    56

    		 Jordan Howard MIA

    vs. LAC

    57

    		 Alfred Morris NYG

    vs. PHI

    58

    		 Rex Burkhead NE

    vs. BAL

    59

    		 Chris Thompson JAC

    @ GB

    60

    		 Boston Scott PHI

    @ NYG

    61

    		 James White NE

    vs. BAL

    62

    		 Joshua Kelley LAC

    @ MIA

    63

    		 Carlos Hyde SEA INJ

    @ LAR

    64

    		 Salvon Ahmed MIA

    vs. LAC

    65

    		 Ryan Nall CHI

    vs. MIN

    66

    		 AJ Dillon GB

    vs. JAC

    67

    		 Kerryon Johnson DET

    vs. WAS

    68

    		 Jeremy McNichols TEN

    vs. IND

    69

    		 Alexander Mattison MIN

    @ CHI

    70

    		 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

    vs. CIN

    71

    		 Gabe Nabers LAC

    @ MIA

    72

    		 Eno Benjamin ARI

    vs. BUF

    73

    		 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

    @ CAR

    74

    		 T.J. Yeldon BUF

    @ ARI

    75

    		 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

    vs. HOU

    76

    		 Cam Akers LAR

    vs. SEA

    77

    		 Royce Freeman DEN

    @ LV

    78

    		 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

    vs. CIN

    79

    		 LeSean McCoy TB

    @ CAR

    80

    		 Dexter Williams GB INJ

    vs. JAC

    81

    		 Patrick Laird MIA

    vs. LAC

    82

    		 Dion Lewis NYG

    vs. PHI

    83

    		 Peyton Barber WAS

    @ DET

    84

    		 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA

    vs. LAC

    85

    		 Corey Clement PHI

    @ NYG

    86

    		 Dare Ogunbowale JAC

    @ GB

    87

    		 Kyle Juszczyk SF

    @ NO

    88

    		 Jaylen Samuels PIT

    vs. CIN

    89

    		 Trenton Cannon CAR

    vs. TB

    90

    		 Devine Ozigbo JAC

    @ GB

    91

    		 Mike Boone MIN

    @ CHI

    92

    		 J.J. Taylor NE

    vs. BAL
  4. For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

  5. READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,