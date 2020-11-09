Fantasy Football Week 10 RB Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Injured, Nick Chubb Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week may be the week that Nick Chubb returns to the playing field. After missing the last four games with a sprained knee, the Browns have designated him to return from IR. Cleveland is “hopeful” they will get their star RB back in time for Sunday’s game against Houston. Unfortunately, the narrative surrounding the rest of the position league-wide is far less optimistic, as numerous fantasy standouts have been riddled with injuries.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 10 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Running Back Outlook Week 10
After weeks of not having Christian McCaffrey (RB2) at their disposal, fantasy owners welcomed CMC back into their lineups with open arms this past week. In his first game action in nearly two months, McCaffrey racked up 37.1 points, finishing the week as RB2, behind only Dalvin Cook (39.2 pts.) Unfortunately, the RBs return is looking to be short-lived.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that McCaffrey could miss time with a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The RB will undergo more tests, but his status against the Buccaneers this week is “very much in doubt.”
If McCaffrey can’t give it a go, Mike Davis (RB14), fresh off a mere one-carry performance, will regain lead-back duties in Carolina’s backfield. No team in the NFL is more stout against the run than the Bucs this season (77.9 rushing ypg allowed). With that said, Davis did haul in eight receptions in his previous matchup with Tampa Bay earlier their year. Wideout Curtis Samuel should also continue to be sporadically featured in the run game as well.
Speaking of wideouts being used in the backfield, Cordarrelle Patterson (RB42) may soon be inheriting featured-back duties in Chicago. Starting RB David Montgomery (RB24) is currently in the NFL concussion protocol. Depending on what platform you use, Patterson may not even be listed as a RB, yet either way is worth an add with extra usage likely on the horizon.
Montgomery’s injury could also open the door for former Pro Bowler Lamar Miller (RB55) to be elevated from the team’s practice squad. The backfield is certainly worth monitoring as Montgomery has been underwhelming this season, meaning depending on how things go in his potential absence, Chicago’s backfield could look quite different in his return.
Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
– NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS: Ezekiel Elliott (DAL), Tony Pollard (DAL), Todd Gurley II (ATL), Brian Hill (ATL), C. Edwards-Helaire (KC), Le’Veon Bell (KC), LaMical Perine (NYJ), Frank Gore (NYJ)
-
#
Running Back TEAM
Opp.
1
Dalvin Cook MIN
@ CHI
2
Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ
vs. TB
3
Alvin Kamara NO
vs. SF
4
Aaron Jones GB
vs. JAC
5
Derrick Henry TEN
vs. IND
6
James Robinson JAC
@ GB
7
Kareem Hunt CLE
vs. HOU
8
Miles Sanders PHI
@ NYG
9
Chase Edmonds ARI
vs. BUF
10
James Conner PIT
vs. CIN
11
Josh Jacobs LV
vs. DEN
12
Darrell Henderson LAR
vs. SEA
13
Chris Carson SEA INJ
@ LAR
14
Mike Davis CAR
vs. TB
15
Wayne Gallman NYG
vs. PHI
16
Nick Chubb CLE INJ
vs. HOU
17
David Johnson HOU INJ
@ CLE
18
Kenyan Drake ARI INJ
vs. BUF
19
Jamaal Williams GB
vs. JAC
20
Joe Mixon CIN INJ
@ PIT
21
Giovani Bernard CIN
@ PIT
22
Gus Edwards BAL
@ NE
23
Phillip Lindsay DEN
@ LV
24
David Montgomery CHI INJ
vs. MIN
25
Duke Johnson Jr. HOU
@ CLE
26
J.K. Dobbins BAL
@ NE
27
D’Andre Swift DET
vs. WAS
28
Matt Breida MIA INJ
vs. LAC
29
Raheem Mostert SF INJ
@ NO
30
Damien Harris NE
vs. BAL
31
J.D. McKissic WAS
@ DET
32
Devonta Freeman NYG INJ
vs. PHI
33
Ronald Jones II TB
@ CAR
34
Zack Moss BUF
@ ARI
35
Justin Jackson LAC INJ
@ MIA
36
Melvin Gordon DEN
@ LV
37
Malcolm Brown LAR
vs. SEA
38
Kalen Ballage LAC INJ
@ MIA
39
Mark Ingram II BAL INJ
@ NE
40
Jonathan Taylor IND
@ TEN
41
Antonio Gibson WAS
@ DET
42
Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
vs. MIN
43
Nyheim Hines IND
@ TEN
44
Jordan Wilkins IND
@ TEN
45
JaMycal Hasty SF
@ NO
46
Leonard Fournette TB
@ CAR
47
Tyler Ervin GB
vs. JAC
48
DeeJay Dallas SEA
@ LAR
49
Devin Singletary BUF
@ ARI
50
Adrian Peterson DET
vs. WAS
51
Latavius Murray NO
vs. SF
52
Jerick McKinnon SF
@ NO
53
Travis Homer SEA
@ LAR
54
Devontae Booker LV
vs. DEN
55
Lamar Miller CHI
vs. MIN
56
Jordan Howard MIA
vs. LAC
57
Alfred Morris NYG
vs. PHI
58
Rex Burkhead NE
vs. BAL
59
Chris Thompson JAC
@ GB
60
Boston Scott PHI
@ NYG
61
James White NE
vs. BAL
62
Joshua Kelley LAC
@ MIA
63
Carlos Hyde SEA INJ
@ LAR
64
Salvon Ahmed MIA
vs. LAC
65
Ryan Nall CHI
vs. MIN
66
AJ Dillon GB
vs. JAC
67
Kerryon Johnson DET
vs. WAS
68
Jeremy McNichols TEN
vs. IND
69
Alexander Mattison MIN
@ CHI
70
Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
vs. CIN
71
Gabe Nabers LAC
@ MIA
72
Eno Benjamin ARI
vs. BUF
73
Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
@ CAR
74
T.J. Yeldon BUF
@ ARI
75
D’Ernest Johnson CLE
vs. HOU
76
Cam Akers LAR
vs. SEA
77
Royce Freeman DEN
@ LV
78
Benny Snell Jr. PIT
vs. CIN
79
LeSean McCoy TB
@ CAR
80
Dexter Williams GB INJ
vs. JAC
81
Patrick Laird MIA
vs. LAC
82
Dion Lewis NYG
vs. PHI
83
Peyton Barber WAS
@ DET
84
Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA
vs. LAC
85
Corey Clement PHI
@ NYG
86
Dare Ogunbowale JAC
@ GB
87
Kyle Juszczyk SF
@ NO
88
Jaylen Samuels PIT
vs. CIN
89
Trenton Cannon CAR
vs. TB
90
Devine Ozigbo JAC
@ GB
91
Mike Boone MIN
@ CHI
92
J.J. Taylor NE
vs. BAL
-
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
-
READ NEXT
- Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QB
- Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: WR
- Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: TE
- Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: DEF
- Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: K