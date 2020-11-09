Fantasy Football Week 10 RB Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Injured, Nick Chubb Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week may be the week that Nick Chubb returns to the playing field. After missing the last four games with a sprained knee, the Browns have designated him to return from IR. Cleveland is “hopeful” they will get their star RB back in time for Sunday’s game against Houston. Unfortunately, the narrative surrounding the rest of the position league-wide is far less optimistic, as numerous fantasy standouts have been riddled with injuries.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 10

After weeks of not having Christian McCaffrey (RB2) at their disposal, fantasy owners welcomed CMC back into their lineups with open arms this past week. In his first game action in nearly two months, McCaffrey racked up 37.1 points, finishing the week as RB2, behind only Dalvin Cook (39.2 pts.) Unfortunately, the RBs return is looking to be short-lived.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that McCaffrey could miss time with a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The RB will undergo more tests, but his status against the Buccaneers this week is “very much in doubt.” If McCaffrey can’t give it a go, Mike Davis (RB14), fresh off a mere one-carry performance, will regain lead-back duties in Carolina’s backfield. No team in the NFL is more stout against the run than the Bucs this season (77.9 rushing ypg allowed). With that said, Davis did haul in eight receptions in his previous matchup with Tampa Bay earlier their year. Wideout Curtis Samuel should also continue to be sporadically featured in the run game as well. Speaking of wideouts being used in the backfield, Cordarrelle Patterson (RB42) may soon be inheriting featured-back duties in Chicago. Starting RB David Montgomery (RB24) is currently in the NFL concussion protocol. Depending on what platform you use, Patterson may not even be listed as a RB, yet either way is worth an add with extra usage likely on the horizon. Montgomery’s injury could also open the door for former Pro Bowler Lamar Miller (RB55) to be elevated from the team’s practice squad. The backfield is certainly worth monitoring as Montgomery has been underwhelming this season, meaning depending on how things go in his potential absence, Chicago’s backfield could look quite different in his return.

