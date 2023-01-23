‘Things Are Different With Draymond’ & Warriors Ahead of Trade Deadline: Sources

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling lately, having lost six of their last nine games. And on a grander scale, this season has not gone to plan for them. They currently sit at 23-24 on the season, which is good for 10th place in the Western Conference standings.

With the trade deadline just a couple of weeks away on February 9, there have been some questions regarding what the Warriors plan to do. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, while Draymond Green would usually be the one to speak up on organization changes, “things are different” this year.

“Normally, it would be Draymond who would be the one making noise with the front office about, ‘You need to do this and that,’ but things are different with Draymond now after the [Jordan] Poole incident. He is not going to make more waves there,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney.

“Did it change our relationship? Of course. Absolutely. That’s still a work in progress.” Draymond Green on Jordan Poole (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/Rnz2VGq5ng — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2023

Before the start of the season, a video leaked that showed Green punching Poole in the face at a Warriors practice. It caused a ton of drama, and other sources who spoke with Deveney revealed the lasting effect of the issue.

“Poole is a professional. He is a young guy, he can be emotional, he does not back down – that’s one reason why he got into it with Draymond to begin with – but he is not going to hurt the team,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Draymond has free agency to worry about in July, he can’t be an a**hole anymore, not this year. So, nothing is brewing between the two, they are not getting into fights every day. But you talk to people there, and the whole thing still is sitting over the whole team, the camaraderie is not the same, the way guys open up to one another, that is not there, and you can’t force it to be there. You talk to guys who have been there a while, and there is a coldness that that team does not usually have.”

So, despite the Warriors’ rough season and probable need for change, Green likely won’t be speaking up. He’s ruffled enough feathers for one season.

‘Pretty Strong’ Chance Draymond Green Leaves Warriors

In addition, Green’s time with the Warriors could be coming to a close sooner rather than later. Other sources noted that there is a “pretty strong” chance that Green will leave Golden State at the end of his current contract.

“Pretty strong,” a Western Conference executive said of Green’s chances to leave the Warriors. “If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.”

“Quite frankly, the writing’s on the wall." Draymond Green on the possibility of not being a Warrior 👀 (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/dzIOaq5e2I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2023

Stephen Curry ‘Will Be Pissed’ at Warriors Trade Deadline

As far as Golden State’s trade deadline plans go, there should definitely be some concerns. Sources told Heavy Sports that Curry will likely be “pissed” at the team’s plans (or lack thereof).

“Steph lets it be known, and he has let it be known that he is going to be 35 [in March], and he does not have time to wait for James Wiseman to make trips to the G League,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “He also is not of the mindset that they won a championship last year, and they should be satisfied with that – he will be pissed, frankly, if they do nothing and they lose in the play-in or something.”