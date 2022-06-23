11 Best Cavity Back Irons for Any Golfer

Cavity back irons are perfect for mid- to high-handicap golfers as they are more forgiving (even on miss-hits) thanks to the increased perimeter weighting. These game-improvement clubs are a bit bulkier than traditional blade irons, but are much easier to hit, especially for new players. So what are the best cavity back irons on the market right now? We’ve done the research and compiled a list below, so check out the pros and cons and decide which are the best for you. We’ve also included sets for any budget.
If you are a decent player, check out these irons for mid-handicappers if you want to see more options.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $857.16 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $739.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $699.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,099.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $499.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $267.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $437.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $379.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $771.42 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Callaway Golf Rogue ST Max IronsPrice: $857.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 450 A.I. designed Flash Face Cup produces faster ball speeds and consistency
- A.I. Face Optimization is unique for the ST Max to enhance speed, launch, and spin
- Precision Tungsten Weighting (62 grams of high-density tungsten) provides optimal launch and maximum ball speeds
- On the pricey side
- Head shape is not as large as other game-improvement ST Max models
- Sole width isn't as wide as other game-improvement ST Max models
Billed by Callaway as their “longest irons ever,” the Rogue ST Max Irons boast all-new technology designed to improve speed, forgiveness, and overall consistency.
As has been the norm in recent years, Callaway used Artificial Intelligence to design its Flash Cup Face. And for the first time, they used high-strength 450 steel, which promotes even faster ball speeds and consistency. Also, the new A.I. Face Optimization is unique to each model of the ST Max family and it helps create a more consistent spin rate and high launch.
The precision tungsten weighting has up to 62 grams of tungsten, which improves launch and boosts speeds across the entire face.
The patented urethane microspheres are now further up the face which leads to better sound and feel.
Find more Callaway Golf Rogue ST Max Irons information and reviews here.
-
2. TaylorMade SIM 2 Max IronsPrice: $739.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Face has an expanded sweet spot for extra forgiveness, including on miss-hits
- Cap Back Design has a low Center of Gravity (CG) to maximize distance, forgiveness, and feel
- Thru-Slot Speed Pocket maximizes face flexibility for faster ball speeds and forgiveness
- Quantities might be limited
- Some might find the sole is a bit on the thicker side
- Some users felt they weren't getting enough distance
Taking cavity back irons to another level, the TaylorMade SIM 2 Max Irons are highlighted by the Cap Back Design, which promotes higher launch, more distance with extra forgiveness and better feel.
Other features include:
The Echo Damp System, which absorbs vibration for a better feel and sound on contact.
The Thru-Slot Speed Pocket increases ball speeds for greater distances and more forgiveness, even on low miss-hits on the face.
The fast face has Inverted Cone Technology (ICT) adds forgiveness and helps reduce the right miss-hit, a common practice many golfers are prone to do.
If you want to save a few bucks, the previous original model, the TaylorMade SIM Max Irons, cost a little less.
Take a peek at our picks for the top game-improvement irons if you’d like to see more options.
Find more TaylorMade SIM 2 Max Irons information and reviews here.
-
3. Cobra Golf LTDx IronsPrice: $699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- PWRSHELL Face increases ball speeds over a wider area of the club face
- PWR-COR Technology positions the Center of Gravity (CG) behind the hitting zone to maximize the power to the ball
- CNC milled face and grooves helps produce optimal spin and control
- Some users might feel they are a bit "chunky"
- Some users felt they didn't get enough spin
- Newer players might have some trouble getting used to the adjustable weighting
Highlighted by PWR-COR Technology, the Cobra LTDx Irons are extremely flexible, leading to faster speeds, which results in greater distance.
This system features a steel core bar which positions the Center of Gravity (CG) behind the strike zone in order to transfer more power to the ball on contact.
Cobra’s largest PWRSHELL Face, which has a 23% larger thin area for increased speeds over a larger area of the face, maximizes ball speeds and helps get higher ball flights.
The CNC milled face sharpens the groove shapes for optimal spin and control for more accuracy hitting at the green.
Browse a wider variety of irons for high handicappers to see more options.
Find more Cobra Golf LTDx Irons information and reviews here.
-
4. Callaway Apex DCB 21 IronsPrice: $1,099.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flash Face Cup is designed to get you extra distance and more control
- Tungsten Energy Core precisely positions the Center of Gravity for easy launch and more forgiveness
- Forged 1025 mild carbon steel body and the urethane microspheres combine to promote optimal feel and sound
- On the pricey side
- Some might think the sole it too wide
- Depending on club combination you choose, quantities might be limited
Forgiveness is one word to explain the Callaway Apex DCB 21 Irons, as the DCB (deep cavity back) and extra wide sole are designed to create smooth turf interaction and easy launch.
The Tungsten Energy Core is making its’ first appearance in the Apex series. There up to 50 grams of tungsten in the the mid- and long-irons and that allows the Center of Gravity (CG) to be precisely placed, leading to easier launch and maximum forgiveness.
Also for the first time in the Apex game-improvement irons, Callaway used the A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) design for the Flash Face Cup. The idea is to promote faster balls speeds (think extra distance) and increased spin.
The forged 1025 mild steel carbon body and urethane microspheres combine to deliver amazing sound and feel on contact.
The DCB 21s have a fully forged body with an enhanced head shape. There’s also a moderate offset.
If you don’t feel comfortable hitting all your irons, take a look at these Callaway hybrid clubs, which are easy-to-hit and very forgiving.
Find more Callaway Apex DCB 21 Irons information and reviews here.
-
5. Wilson Golf D9 IronsPrice: $499.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Urethane-filled Power Holes allows for maximum flexibity for faster ball speeds
- Low Center of Gravity (CG) designed to get easier, higher launch and optimal spin
- Game-improvement irons are easy to hit and plenty forgiving
- Some users felt there wasn't enough spin
- Some might find the club head a bit on the chunky side
- Cool technology -- the Power Holes -- are on the sole of the club so you can't see them at address (not really a big, though)
Sleek in design and extremely playable, the Wilson D9 cavity back irons are highlighted by the innovative Power Holes, designed to promote faster ball speeds and greater distances.
The flexible club face features a larger sweet spot, so you can bet you’ll get plenty of forgiveness, even on miss-hits.
Wilson claims that the D9’s have their lowest-ever Center of Gravity (CG), meaning each club is designed to help get you a consistently high launch with optimal spin.
Looking for more than irons? If so, check out our recommedations for some of the best 3 woods available right now.
Find more Wilson Golf D9 Irons information and reviews here.
-
6. Lazrus Golf IronsPrice: $267.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deep grooves are designed to get you optimal spin and better control
- Stepped steel shaft is lightweight and has a regular flex
- Custom grip is soft and comfortable
- Some users felt the grips weren't very durable
- Some users weren't completely sold on the shafts
- Some users felt they weren't getting as much distance as they wanted
When it comes to cavity back irons, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value than the Lazrus Golf Irons, which are available in a number of club combination sets, as well as single irons.
Each club features a wide sole designed for smoother turf interaction and a face with deep grooves, which provide more spin and control, as well as overall consistency.
Other highlights include soft, comfortable custom grips and regular flex stepped steel shafts.
Browse a wider selection of golf clubs for beginners if you’d like to compare.
Also, check out the Lazrus Golf Store to see all the company’s products.
-
7. Callaway X HOT IronsPrice: $437.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thin club face designed maximize ball speeds for greater distance
- Deep, sharp grooves help promote optimal spin and control
- Ideal for mid- to high-handicap golfers
- Don't feature the newest Callaway technology
- Some users felt there wasn't great feedback on miss-hits
- Some might think the sole is too wide
The Callaway X HOT Irons debuted about 10 years ago, but they are so popular that they’re still being used today.
Coming at a great value, these deep cavity back irons are very forgiving, like most Callaway clubs.
Featuring a thin face, the X HOTs have sharp, deep grooves, which are designed to get you optimal spin and control.
The wide sole promotes smoother turf interaction and the low, deep Center of Gravity (CG) helps get easier launch and straigher shots.
Check out the Callaway Epic Drivers if you’re looking for a new club for the tee box.
Find more Callaway X HOT Irons information and reviews here.
-
8. Tour Edge Hot Launch C522 IronsPrice: $379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- VibRCor Technology is a TPU strategically placed in the cavity back to lessen vibration and creating perimeter weighting
- 360 degree undercut cavity lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for easier launch and forgiveness
- Toe-weighted design creates a bigger sweetspot and helps add distance, even on off-center hits
- Quantities might be limited
- Sole might be a bit too wide for some
- Probably not best suited for more advanced players
The Tour Edge Hot Launch C522 Irons features creative technology designed to improve distance, forgiveness, and overall consistency on every swing.
The VibRCor Technology strategically placed TPU bar in the cavity undercut pocket. This lessens shock on contact and also creates perimeter weighting over the entire club, which adds forgiveness and helps get faster ball speeds.
The 360 degree undercut cavity has a low Center of Gravity (CG) that helps get easier, consistent launch and more forgiveness.
Featuring a wide sole, the club has a toe-weighted design that enlarges the sweet spot which will allow for extra distance even on the miss-hits.
Are you into the analytics of golf? Then take a look at our choices for the top golf launch monitors and get immediate feedback on all your swing metrics.
Find more Tour Edge Hot Launch C522 Irons information and reviews here.
-
9. Cobra King Radspeed IronsPrice: $799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Forged PWRSHELL face insert is made off thin stainless to increase flex around the sweet spot
- 10 and 3 grams of weight placed in the heel and toe for fast speeds, low spin and extra distance
- 3D printed medallion saves weight, lowers the Center of Gravity, and lessens vibration on contact
- Carbon fiber on the topline might be a bit distracting for some
- Some users felt the short irons were a bit chunky
- Quantities are running low
The Cobra King Radspeed Irons making them some of the best irons for high handicap golfers in 2021.
A unique feature of the Radspeed Irons is the 3D printed medallion, which saves weight and reduces vibration on impact, leading to great feel and sound. It also helps the iron get its stylish look.
The PWRSHELL face has a thin stainless steel insert creates more flex in the sweet spot which helps get more distance, even on off-center hits. The black carbon fiber topline saves 2 grams of weight, while lowering the Center of Gravity (CG), increasing the Moment of Inertia (MOI), and creating a look of a thinner topline.
The Radspeeds also have radial weighting, placing 10 grams and 3 grams of weight in the heel and toe for added speed and lower spin. Tuned Rad Weighting is a 10 gram positioned in the toe adds stability and extra forgiveness.
Looking to improve your game? Then check out our picks for the top golf swing analyzers and get instant feedback on every one of your shots.
Find more Cobra King Radspeed Irons information and reviews here.
-
10. Orlimar Intercept Single Length IronsPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 5 and 6 irons have Flex Face Technology, which help get added distance
- Advanced undercut cavity lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for easier launch and accuracy
- Game-improvement irons have enhanced perimeter weighting for extra forgiveness
- This particular set is for right-handed players only
- Some users might not prefer the single-length style (all clubs are the same length)
- Might not be as durable as other clubs on the list
One of the better bargains for cavity back irons are the Orlimar Intercept Single Length Irons, which see all the clubs being the same length, lie, balance, and weight of a 7 iron.
The 5 and 6 irons feature Flex Face Technology, which helps add distance, and the perimeter weighting in each club allows for extra forgiveness, even on miss-hits.
The advanced undercut cavity lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for easy launch and pinpoint accuracy.
Each club has an Orlimar 95 steel shaft and an Orlimar Custom Velvet Grip.
If you want to change your grips, take a look at our picks for the top midsize golf grips.
Find more Orlimar Intercept Single Length Irons information and reviews here.
-
11. Callaway Big Bertha B21 IronsPrice: $771.42Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A.I. Flash Face Cup promotes faster ball speeds over a larger area of the face
- Wide sole helps get easy, high launch, low spin, and straighter, more consistent shots
- Urethane microspheres designed to lessen vibration on contact for better feel and sound
- Some might think the offset it too much
- Some might feel the club head is a bit on the chunky side
- Depending on what club combination set you choose, it could be pricey
One of the more forgiving and easiest cavity back irons to hit are the Big Bertha B21 models, which have been a staple for Callaway since the 1990s.
They’re highlighted by the Artificial Intelligence-designed Flash Face Cup, which promotes faster ball speeds and increased spin. The 360 Face Cup flexes on contact for even faster speeds and greater distances across a larger area of the face, even providing excellent forgiveness even on miss-hits.
The B21s also feature a very wide sole that offers smooth turf interaction which leads to easier launch, lower spin, and straighter shots. The Center of Gravity (CG) is lowered and that also helps with getting higher launch. These Berthas also have more offset than previous models.
Patented urethane microspheres dampen vibration for superior feel and sound.
If you’re looking for a new club off the tee, take a look at the Big Bertha B21 Driver, one of Callaway’s most forgiving and easy-to-hit drivers.
Find more Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons information and reviews here.
What are the Best Cavity Back Irons for Beginners?
There are a few ways to go here, but we'll go with the Lazrus Golf Irons based on price point, playability, and popularity.
These are perfect for the casual/new golfer as you probably don't want to spend an arm and a leg on clubs just yet.
The sharp, deep grooves are designed for more spin and control, while the the wider sole has a lower Center of Gravity for easier launch and more forgiveness.
Other features include a regular flex stepped steel shaft and soft, comfortable custom grips.
Available for both right- and left-handed players, you can get the Lazrus Irons in a bunch of different club combinations.
Browse the Lazrus Golf Store for more clubs, accessories, and more.
What are the Best Cavity Back Irons Under $500?
The Callaway X HOT Irons come in at a great value and feature some of the company's top technology.
The "hot" face is designed to deliver faster ball speeds and we all know that leads to greater distances.
Even if you don't shoot them straight every time, the deep cavity back of the X HOTs positions the Center of Gravity (CG) low and deep to promote maximum forgiveness.
Delivering exceptional sound and feel, the X HOT Irons are available for both right- and left-handed players with steel or graphite shafts (stiff, regular, and ladies) and in a number of different club combinations.