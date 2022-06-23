11 Best Cavity Back Irons for Any Golfer

Cavity back irons are perfect for mid- to high-handicap golfers as they are more forgiving (even on miss-hits) thanks to the increased perimeter weighting. These game-improvement clubs are a bit bulkier than traditional blade irons, but are much easier to hit, especially for new players. So what are the best cavity back irons on the market right now? We’ve done the research and compiled a list below, so check out the pros and cons and decide which are the best for you. We’ve also included sets for any budget.

