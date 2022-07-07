15 Best Golf Shorts for Men

We are past summer, but it’s always the right time to pick up new apparel for the next golf season. You don’t have to tell that to a golfer, who’ll spend hours in the sun to get a round of 18 holes in. That doesn’t mean it has to be agony, but you do have to be careful out there and stay cool. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular, functional, and best golf shorts for men. Take a look at the pros and cons (and styles) and see which is the best pair for you.
Shorts and other apparel make great golf gifts for any player or fan.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $52.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.51 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.27 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $52.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $36.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $37.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Golf ShortsPrice: $52.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick drying mesh fabric has tiny ventilation holes to keep you cool
- Stretch elastic waistband gets you a perfect fit with or without a belt
- Four-way stretch fabric designed to give you full range of motion on every swing
- Could be on the pricey side, depending on the size/color combination
- Quantities might be limited, depending on the size/color combination
- With a 10-inch inseam, they might be too long for some tastes
Staying cool and comfortable is what the Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Golf Shorts thanks to their moisture-wicking properties.
The mesh-style shorts, which are made of 100 percent polyester, are made with quick drying fabric and feature ventilation holes to ensure you’ll stay cool and fresh the entire round.
Another feature is the elastic waistband, which will stretch to give a perfect fit whether you’re wearing a belt or not.
Available in a number of colors and sizes, the shorts have a 10-inch inseam.
Check out our picks for the top moisture-wicking golf shirts if you’re looking for a new look on the course.
Find more Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
2. 33,000ft Golf ShortsPrice: $33.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture-wicking technology pulls sweat away from the body and dries the fabric quickly
- 4-way stretch construction provides maximum mobility and comfort
- 5 total pockets, including two front side pockets, two back pockets, and a hidden, zippered golf tee pocket
- 11-inch inseam might be too long for some
- Quantities might be limited in some size/color combinations
- It doesn't appear to have an elastic waistband
Highlighted by UPF 50 sun protection and moisture-wicking technology, the 33,000ft Golf Shorts are ideal for those hot summer days on the course.
The shorts pull moisture away from the body and dries in minutes. The breathable 4-way stretch fabric (92 percent polyester, 8 percent spandex) provides full range of motion and flexibility on every shot. These shorts are designed to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable.
Featuring an 11-inch inseam, the Classic fit shorts have five total pockets, including two front side pockets big enough to hold a couple golf balls, two back pockets, and zippered pocket to hold tees. These are some of the best golf shorts for overall functionality and value.
Take a peak at our picks for top golf sunglasses if you’re looking for more accessories to wear on or off the course.
Find more 33,000ft Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
3. Under Armour Tech Golf ShortsPrice: $42.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture-wicking properties dries the fabric very quickly
- 4-way stretch fabric provides maximum flexibility and comfort
- Lightweight woven material is breathable and durable
- Some users felt the sizes ran a bit on the small side
- Quantities might be limited based on the size/color combination
- Limited colors available
Featuring quick-drying properties, the Under Armour Tech Golf Shorts are designed to wick moisture away from the body to keep you cool and comfortable.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the 4-way stretch construction provides plenty of flexibility, while the woven fabric is both breathable and durable.
The shorts, which have a 10-inch inseam, have a flat front and four pockets — two in the front and two in the back.
Based on their popularity over the years, the Under Armour Techs can be considered one the best golf shorts available.
Take a peek at our picks for the top collarless golf shirts if you’re in the market for more stylish gear.
Find more Under Armour Tech Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
4. Izod Micro Twill Golf ShortsPrice: $26.27Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture-wicking properties dry the shorts very quickly
- UPF 15 keeps you protected from the sun's harmful rays
- Stretch fabric allows for extra mobility
- Some users felt they ran a bit small
- Limited colors available
- Quantities might be limited based on the size/color combination
Stylish, comfortable, and functional for any occasion, the Izod Micro Twill Golf Shorts have a flat front and a 9.5-inch inseam.
Featuring moisture-wicking technology, the shorts pull sweat away from the body then dries the fabric in minutes to keep you cool and dry.
The shorts also feature UPF 15 to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the shorts have stretch fabric and are wrinkle-free. There are two front pockets as well as two in the back.
Check out our recommendations for the top golf divot tools, an accessory compact enough you can carry one in your pocket during your round.
Find more Izod Micro Twill Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
5. Callaway Opti-Stretch Golf ShortsPrice: $52.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flex fabric (5 percent spandex) helps get maximum flexibility
- Active waistband provides comfort and a secure, non-slip fit
- UPF 50 keeps you protected from the sun's harmful rays
- On the expensive side
- Some users felt the shorts ran large
- Doesn't feature Callaway's Opti-Dri Technology
Highlighted by Opti-Stretch Technology, the Callaway Flat Front Shorts are designed to give you full range of motion thanks to the stretch fabric.
The stretch material, which is made of 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex, combines with the active waistband to get you a secure, non-slip.
You’ll also be spared from the sun’s potentially-harmful rays because of the built-in UPF 50 protection.
If you in the market for some new clubs, take a look at the Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver and get maximum forgiveness and distance off the tee.
Find more Callaway Opti-Stretch Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
6. Puma Jackpot Golf ShortsPros:
Cons:
- DRYCELL Technology wicks moisture away from the body and dries very quickly
- 4-way stretch fabric provides extra flexibility and comfort
- PWRSTRETCH technology in the waistband uses silicone gripper tape for a custom fit
- 10.5-inch inseam might be a bit long for some
- There is no UPF sun protection properties
- Quantities might be limited
Highlighted by innovative technology, the Puma Golf Jackpot Shorts are a great choice for a round of 18 holes or for an off-the-course outing.
DRYCELL Technology has moisture-wicking properties designed to pull sweat away from the body and into the fabric where it dries in minutes, keeping you cool, dry, and comfortable.
PWRSHAPE Technology provides excellent support and has a performance fit, a straight leg with a little extra room in the thigh. The 4-way stretch fabric promotes optimal mobility and flexbility.
The PWRSTRETCH waistband uses elastic mesh and silicone gripper tape to provide a comfortable, custom fit.
The shorts are made of 100 percent polyester and have a 10.5-inch inseam.
Looking for more golf apparel? If so, take a look at our picks for the best golf rain gear and stay dry the whole round.
Find more Puma Jackpot Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
7. Three Sixty Six Golf Cargo ShortsPrice: $54.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dry fit material wicks moisture away from the body to keep you cool and comfortable
- 4-way stretch fabric offers maximum flexibility and range of motion
- Extra utility cargo pockets offer plenty of storage for accessories and more
- A bit on the pricey side
- If you're not a fan of cargo shorts, you might want to look elsewhere
- They come in only even sizes
Featuring extra side pockets, in addition to the standard front and back pockets, the Three Sixty Six Golf Cargo Shorts offer plenty of storage.
The shorts, which are made of 97 percent polyester and 3 percent spandex, have 4-way stretch fabric construction, offering plenty of flexibility and range of motion on all swings. There’s also an elastic waistband, which will get you a perfect fit whether you’re wearing a belt or not.
Another top feature is the moisture-wicking technology, which pulls sweat away from the body and then dries the fabric quickly to keep you dry and cool. The fabric itself is lightweight and breathable.
Three Sixty Six have been putting out some of the best golf shorts for men in recent years.
These shorts have the cargo pockets large enough to hold all your golf gadgets, balls, tees, and other accessories.
Find more Three Sixty Six Golf Cargo Shorts information and reviews here.
-
8. Puli Golf ShortsPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stretch fabric (4 percent spandex) supplies extra flexibility
- Fabric is moisture-wicking and has UPF 35+ sun protection
- Five total pockets (2 front, 2 back) as well as a front cell phone pocket
- 10-inch inseam might be too long for some
- Cell phone pocket isn't big enough to fit all phones
- If you're not into the slim-fit design, then these probably aren't for you
The best golf shorts don’t need to put a dent in your wallet, and the Puli Hybrid Golf Shorts are right in that alley.
Made of 96 percent polyester and 4 percent spandex, the shorts offer plenty of flexibility and range of motion on all shots. Lightweight and breathable, each pair has a comfort waistband to ensure a custom fit.
Other top highlights include moisture-wicking technology, which pulls sweat into the fabric then dries in minutes. The shorts also have UPF 35+ to protect you from the sun’s potentially harmful rays.
The wrinkle-resistant shorts have five total pockets — two in the front, two in the back, and a handy cell phone pocket on the front right area.
Shorts make a great gift for any golfer. Check out our choices for the best inexpensive golf gifts for the favorite player.
-
9. Adidas Ultimate 365 Golf ShortsPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12 percent Elastane construction provides excellent range of motion and flexibility
- Moisture-wicking properties help the fabric dry quickly
- Stretch waist with silicone grip tape provides a comfortable, custom fit
- Can be pricey depending on the size/color combination
- Quantities might be limited
- The slimmer style fit might not be for everyone
With over two dozen vibrant, stylish colors available, the Adidas Ultimate 365 Golf Shorts are ideal for a round of 18 holes or a weekend barbeque with the friends.
The shorts are made of 88 percent recycled polyester and 12 percent elastane, meaning there’s plenty of flex in them, so you’ll get full range of motion on all your swings. They also feature a stretch waist with silicone grip tape so you’re certain to get a comfortable, custom fit.
The moisture-wicking technology pulls sweat away from the body to the fabric, where it dries in minutes to keep you cool on those hot summer days. And the UPF protection will keep you safe from the sun’s harmful rays.
The regular fit shorts have four pockets — two slip-in front pockets and two back welt pockets.
Browse a wider selection of unique golf gifts if you’re looking for other options.
Find more Adidas Ultimate 365 Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
10. PGA Tour Textured Golf ShortsPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture-wikcing technology designed to keep you dry, cool, and comfortable
- Made with elastane (6 percent), the shorts have plenty of flexibility
- Built in UPF protection helps block sun's harmful rays
- Some users felt they ran a little on the small side
- Depending on the color/size combination, they could be on the pricey side
- Limited colors available
Highlighted by moisture-wicking properties and built-in UPF, the PGA Tour Printed Textured Shorts will keep you dry and cool, while protecting you from the sun.
Made of 94 percent polyester and 6 percent elastane, the shorts are constructed with stretch fabric to provide a full range of motion on all shots. The active waistband provides a secure and comfortable fit.
Featuring a 9-inch inseam, four total pokcets (2 front, 2 back), and zipper closure, the shorts are available in a few vibrant colors (Turkish Sea is shown here) and many sizes.
Check out our choices for some of the best golf gifts for dads and you other favorite players.
Find more PGA Tour Textured Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
11. Amazon Essentials Golf ShortsPrice: $19.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture-wicking properties help the shorts dry quickly to keep you cool and comfortable
- Made with 2 percent spandex so there is flexibility for extra mobility
- Gripper tape on the interior of the waistline provides a secure fit
- Shorts don't have UPF sun protection
- There is a slide slit pocket for golf balls, but it is on the small side
- While there are plenty of colors to choose from, many are light meaning they could be more susceptible to stains
The best golf shorts need to be functional, stylish, and of course, affordable. The Amazon Essentials Golf Shorts check all those boxes.
Made of 98 percent polyester and 2 percent spandex, the shorts have stretch fabric for added flexibility and mobility. And the grip tape along the interior of the waistline helps get a secure comfortable fit. The lightweight shorts are also wrinkle-resistant.
Available in 10 bright colors, the Amazon Essential Shorts have a zip front and four pockets (2 front slant pockets and two buttoned back pockets).
Browse the Amazon Essential Men’s Shorts Store for more options.
Find more Amazon Essentials Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
12. Little Donkey Andy Golf ShortsPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Partial elastic waistline provide enough flex for comfort, mobility, and a custom fit
- Stretch fabric (10 percent spandex) has plenty of flex and built-in UPF 50
- Moisture-wicking properties combine with water-repellent fabric to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable
- 12-inch inseam might be too long for some
- A bit on the pricey side for this list
- Some users felt the pockets were too shallow
They might be called Little Donkey Andy Shorts, but they’re certainly not small in size, style, or functionality.
These Bermuda shorts have a 12-inch inseam, perfort the taller golfers or those who prefer a longer fit.
Moisture-wicking, water-repellent fabric ensures a quick dry to keep you cool and comfortable. And the built-in UPF 50 sun protection are designed to block UVA and UVB rays.
The stretch fabric (10 percent spandex, 90 percent polyester) combines with the partial elastic waist to provide a custom fit with plenty of flexibility. There is a zipper closure with 4 total pockets (2 front, 2 back).
These stylish shorts can be worn on or off the course and would pair well with one of these GPS golf watches.
Find more Little Donkey Andy Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
13. Outdoor Ventures Slim-Fit Golf ShortsPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick-drying, breathable fabric features UPF 40+ sun protection
- 4-way stretch provides excellent flexibility and is wear-resistant
- Extra pockets in the cargo style provide plenty of storage
- Cargo style might be a bit bulky for some
- Slim-fit style might not be for everyone
- Some users felt the inseam was too long
The Outdoor Venture Slim-Fit Shorts are multi-purpose and multi-functional and are ideal for golf, hiking, and other activities.
The lightweight fabric is breathable and features moisture-wicking properties that dry quickly to keep you cool and comfortable. It also has built-in UPF 40+ sun protection.
The 4-way stretch fabric has 5 percent spandex will provide full range of motion and comfort. The fabric is also quite durable.
As for storage, there are 7 total pockets, including two in the front, two in the back, two side cargo pockets, and a cell phone pocket. There’s plenty of room for all your accessories, including extra golf balls, tees, gloves, and more.
Find more Outdoor Ventures Slim-Fit Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
14. Royal & Awesome Patterned Golf ShortsPros:
Cons:
- Athletic fit cut has Swing Flex 4-way stretch fabric for extra range of motion
- Bright colors and vivid patterns will definitely be conversation starters on and off the course
- Includes free gifts, includinga bottle opener and divot tool
- On the pricey side
- Colorful patterns might not be everyone's style
- Some users felt the shorts a bit on the small side
If you’re the type that likes to stand out in a crowd, you won’t have problem with the Royal & Awesome Patterned Shorts, arguably the best golf shorts to get a conversation started.
With nearly 30 vibrant, colorful patterns to choose from, the shorts have plenty of flexibility as they’re made of 4-way stretch material (97 percent cotton and 3 percent spandex). There are 4 total pockets — 2 in the front and 2 in the back.
A few other cool highlights are the built-in tee loops near the waist and the two free gifts — a bottle opener and a divot repair tool.
Watch to see more styles from this brand? Then check out the Royal & Awesome Store for more shorts, pants, knickers, and polos.
Find more Royal & Awesome Patterned Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
-
15. Greg Norman Performance Golf ShortsPrice: $37.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stretch fabric includes 4 percent spandex for excellent flexibility
- Moisture-wicking fabric dries quickly to keep you cool
- Comfort waistband stretches for secure fit
- Quantities might be limited
- Some thought the stretch waistband wasn't very effective
- 10-inch inseam might be too long for some
The Greg Norman Performance Golf Shorts feature a few highlights designed to provide comfort, functionality, and style.
Made of 96 percent polyester and 4 percent spandex helps get fuller range of motion on all movements, including golf shots. And the X-treme stretch waistband supplies extra comfort and a secure fit.
The fabric also features moisture-wicking properties that pull sweat away from body, drying minutes to keep you cool and comfortable on those hotter days.
The shorts have a flat front with 4 pockets and a 10-inch inseam.
Looking to keep your equipment in tip-top condition? Then take a look at these golf club cleaners which are designed to keep your clubs effective and durable.
Find more Greg Norman Performance Golf Shorts information and reviews here.
What are the Best Golf Shorts Under $50?
We could go in a number of different directions here, but let's take the Under Armour Tech Golf Shorts based on overall construction, functionality, style, and popularity over the years.
The shorts feature moisture-wicking properties designed to keep golfers cool, dry, and comfortable.
Four-way stretch fabric construction (100 percent polyester) allows for full range of motion and flexibility on all golf shots.
Lighweight and breathable, the shorts have a 10-inch inseam with a flat-front and 4 pockets (2 each in the front and back).
If you're looking to save even more, the PULI Hybrid Golf Shorts are also quick-drying, stretchy (4 percent spandex), and feature UPF 35+ to keep you protected from the sun's harmful rays.
What are the Best Tall Golf Shorts?
If you're a taller golfer, there's a good chance you prefer shorts with a longer inseam.
The Little Donkey Andy Bermuda Golf Shorts feature a 12-inch inseam, which would probably be suitable for the tallest of golfers.
These versatile and functional shorts also have moisture-wicking, water-repellent fabric, UPF 50+ sun protection, stretch fabric (10 percent spandex), and a partial elastic waist for a custom, no-slip fit.
If those are too long, the 33,000ft Golf Shorts have an 11-inch inseam.
These shorts also feature quick-drying fabric with four-way stretch construction (8 percent spandex), UPF 50 sun protection, and 5 pockets for more storage.