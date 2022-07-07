15 Best Golf Shorts for Men

Shorts and other apparel make great golf gifts for any player or fan.

We are past summer, but it’s always the right time to pick up new apparel for the next golf season. You don’t have to tell that to a golfer, who’ll spend hours in the sun to get a round of 18 holes in. That doesn’t mean it has to be agony, but you do have to be careful out there and stay cool. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular, functional, and best golf shorts for men. Take a look at the pros and cons (and styles) and see which is the best pair for you.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What are the Best Golf Shorts Under $50?

We could go in a number of different directions here, but let's take the Under Armour Tech Golf Shorts based on overall construction, functionality, style, and popularity over the years.

The shorts feature moisture-wicking properties designed to keep golfers cool, dry, and comfortable.

Four-way stretch fabric construction (100 percent polyester) allows for full range of motion and flexibility on all golf shots.

Lighweight and breathable, the shorts have a 10-inch inseam with a flat-front and 4 pockets (2 each in the front and back).

If you're looking to save even more, the PULI Hybrid Golf Shorts are also quick-drying, stretchy (4 percent spandex), and feature UPF 35+ to keep you protected from the sun's harmful rays.

What are the Best Tall Golf Shorts?

If you're a taller golfer, there's a good chance you prefer shorts with a longer inseam.

The Little Donkey Andy Bermuda Golf Shorts feature a 12-inch inseam, which would probably be suitable for the tallest of golfers.

These versatile and functional shorts also have moisture-wicking, water-repellent fabric, UPF 50+ sun protection, stretch fabric (10 percent spandex), and a partial elastic waist for a custom, no-slip fit.

If those are too long, the 33,000ft Golf Shorts have an 11-inch inseam.

These shorts also feature quick-drying fabric with four-way stretch construction (8 percent spandex), UPF 50 sun protection, and 5 pockets for more storage.