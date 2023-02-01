LeBron James Issues Statement on Future After Ugly Lakers Win

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big win over the New York Knicks on January 31, earning a victory in overtime. During the game, LeBron James moved into fourth place all-time on the NBA’s assists leaderboard. After the contest, he revealed that he doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

“I’m going to do it. It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it,” James said via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype when discussing his pursuit of the all-time scoring record. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.”

LeBron James on chasing the NBA’s all-time scoring record: “I’m going to do it. It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.” pic.twitter.com/kIPmDFwF0F — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 1, 2023

James is likely to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record at some point in the near future. He’s currently 89 points away from breaking the record, meaning he will probably pass Abdul-Jabbar in the next four games or so.

In the win over the Knicks, Jalen Brunson did all he could to lead New York past the Lakers, but James and Anthony Davis proved to be too much. James praised Brunson’s defensive play in the final moments of the game, comparing this win to the ugly loss against the Boston Celtics on January 28.

“Well, I mean, the difference between here and Boston is obviously self-explanatory,” James stated via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, we were up six. We had an opportunity to kind of make some plays, but they made plays. And Jalen Brunson took a charge, we got to stop. The game was decided by the players. In Boston, the game was decided by the refs. So it was more demoralizing. You know, it’s no, I mean, we try t. But I mean, obviously, what happened in Boston was what happened, so tonight again was decided at the end of regulation by the players. Two good defensive stops. Jalen Brunson stepping over [on] AD and then AD locking down defensively, I’m giving a little help. So the game was decided by the players.”

LeBron James Sounds Off After Celtics Loss

Against the Celtics, James had a chance to win the game for the Lakers at the end of regulation. However, Jayson Tatum fouled him on the arm, but the referees didn’t call it. James was outraged, and after the game, he sounded off on the issue.

“It’s been building. I mean you guys [have] seen some of the games that we’ve lost this year with late-game missed calls,” James said via CLNS Media. “We had an opportunity to literally win the game. I mean, that’s… This is the second one in the last few weeks for myself. Against Dallas, [we] had an opportunity to win the game if the foul was called. K-Nunn the other day had an opportunity to tie the game if the four-point play is called. I don’t understand. I don’t understand what we’re doing and I watch basketball every single day. I watch these games every single day and I don’t see it happening to nobody else. It’s just weird.”

Jeanie Buss Discusses LeBron James’ Frustrations

As the February 9 trade deadline approaches, the Lakers are struggling to make their way into the playoffs picture. During a recent appearance on the Know Mercy podcast with Stephen A. Smith, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss discussed James’ frustrations.

“I mean, unless he’s winning, he’s not going to be happy,” Buss explained. “That’s him. That’s what drives him. And I could see why he would be frustrated. We’re all frustrated with, you know, we’re down four starters, and he’s our only remaining starter, and he’s gotta show up and play. And, the burden’s on him.”