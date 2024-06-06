Lakers Pivot Away From JJ Redick, Will Offer Job to 2-Time NCAA Champ: Report

Former NBA player and current LeBron James podcast partner JJ Redick was the frontrunner to become the Los Angeles Lakers‘ next head coach, but no longer.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday morning, June 6, that the organization will make a considerable offer to two-time University of Connecticut (UCONN) champion head coach Dan Hurley to assume the role.

“BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Connecticut’s Dan Hurley to become the franchise’s next coach and are preparing a massive, long-term contract offer to bring the back-to-back national champion to the NBA, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski posted to X.

Lakers’ Interest in Dan Hurley Breaks With Most Recent Reporting on HC Search

Hurley’s name was not among the primary candidates for the position over the last several weeks, as analysts brought up Redick again and again as the top name for the job.

The rumor mill is in full swing as the NBA Finals begin Thursday in New England between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. But it was more than just widespread speculation that put Redick in the driver’s seat to run the Lakers’ sideline, it was hard reporting from the likes of Shams Charania of The Athletic as frequently as this week.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as the front-runner to be the franchise’s next head coach, league and media industry sources told The Athletic,” Charania wrote on Tuesday, June 4. “No final decision has been made yet, and the Lakers still have steps remaining in their head-coaching search process, league sources said. But the indications are strong that Redick is their leading choice at this stage.”

More reporting from Wojnarowski is undoubtedly forthcoming, but the pivot to Hurley appears swift and represents a seismic shift for one of the league’s most prestigious and successful franchises. It is an interesting wrinkle considering James’ recent media business partnership with Redick, as the two teamed up to co-host their “Mind The Game” podcast, which began airing episodes in March 2023.

Lakers Must Consider LeBron James’ Potential Free Agency in Head Coach Hire

James said earlier during the postseason, though after the Lakers were no longer competing in the playoffs, that he would have no say in the decision on the next head coach. However, several media outlets, including NBC4 in Los Angeles, reported that both James and co-star Anthony Davis would have input regarding the hiring.

“In fact, both James and Davis are expected to be consulted and have input on who the next head coach of the Lakers will be,” Michael Duarte of NBC4 reported on May 6.

It is unclear how James feels about Hurley as the next head coach, though it would make sense that the Lakers at least spoke to him about the decision, as the four-time champion can opt out of the final year on his contract and enter free agency this summer.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN has reported on multiple occasions that he expects James will opt out and further expects Los Angeles to offer James — who will turn 40 years old in December — whatever type of contract he likes. That includes a maximum three-year deal with a no-trade clause. If the team is that intent on keeping James in-house until the end of his storied career, it strains credulity that they would spring his next — and perhaps final — head coach on him without notice and/or some semblance of approval.

Anthony Davis May Prefer Different Head Coach Over Both JJ Redick, Dan Hurley

As for Davis, the now-independent and long-time league reporter Marc Stein wrote on June 5 that Davis would prefer James Borrego receive the job over Redick. Borrego was the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets between 2018-22 and an assistant in the league for several seasons prior to that.

“It has been suggested in some corners of the league that Lakers star big man Anthony Davis probably prefers for James Borrego to get the job over Redick,” Stein wrote.

The Lakers, however, appear to favor Hurley over both Redick and Borrego, which could make for interesting reactions from their star players in the days and weeks to come. Hurley, in the meantime, is an interesting option considering he has never been a head coach at the NBA level.

He began his head coaching career at the collegiate level in 2010-11 with Wagner in the Northeast Conference. Hurley jumped Rhode Island and the Atlantic 10 Conference in 2012-13, where he remained for six seasons before accepting the job at UCONN in 2018-19. He coached six years there, leading the program to the past two national titles.

Hurley’s career record as an NCAA head coach is 292-163.