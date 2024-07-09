Ravens’ Derrick Henry Ranks in Top 10 Amongst Coaches, Scouts and Execs

The 2024 season is just around the corner and training camp starts in two weeks on Sunday, July 21, and the Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a potential Super Bowl run. Coming off a disappointing end to their 2023 season, the big offseason acquisition was running back Derrick Henry.

Henry is looking to prove he still has plenty left in the tank and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler the veteran sill ranks 9th amongst all NFL RBs.

Fowler surveyed coaches, scouts and executives around the league and based the ranking on the votes received. Speaking with one coach, Fowler wrote, “‘He’s a warrior,’ a veteran NFL coach said.'”

Henry is entering his 9th season in the NFL and has been a workhorse almost his whole career with the Tennessee Titans. However, at age 30 running backs are typically on the downside of their career.

One coach through Fowler explained why that may not hold true with Henry, “‘Just keeps himself in such good physical conditioning with offseason workouts. I don’t see him slowing down over the next two years. He’s a volume back with great size, breaks tackles, has deceptive speed and no one’s really catching him if he gets going. I don’t think he’s lost a step.'”

There were no other running backs in the top 10 that were at the age of 30. San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb were No. 1 and 3 at age 28.

RB Derrick Henry Looking to Prove Doubters Wrong

The Titans took Henry in the second round of the 2016 and since then he has been one of the most dominant running backs in the league. With all the work that has been put in his legs some have wondered how long he could sustain his success.

Since 2016, Henry has the most rushing yards in the league with 9,502 on 2,030 attempts. Only Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiell Elliot has more rush attempts (2,065) in that time frame.

The Alabama product took a few seasons to hit the ground running but has not looked back since 2018 when he had 215 carries for his first 1,000-yard season.

He has five 1,000-yard seasons in his last six years (937 yards in 2021 through 8 games before season ended due to injury), including a 2,027-yard rushing season in 2020. What makes Henry even more impressive is the amount of carries he consistently puts up.

His career high was 378 carries in 2020 but since he became a full-time starter (2018) he had at least 215 carries each season. His injury shortened season saw him put up 219 carries in 8 games putting him on a pace for 438 carries that season.

The numbers have not caught up to his legs though as in 2023 he had 280 carries for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He won’t need to do that with QB Lamar Jackson next to him, but another 1,000-yard season should be in the cards against defenses that will need to account for a number of weapons besides himself.

Henry Will Have High Expectations in Baltimore

Henry will be seen as a bit of a savior at the position after the carousel the Ravens dealt with in 2023. Their season came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game when they lost 17-10.

Their offense was ranked No. 1 in both attempt and yards in the rushing game, yet in the AFC championship their RBs only had 8 rush attempts. The lack of carries from the No. 1 rushing offense was puzzling to fans and commentors.

Calls were made to improve at the position over the likes of Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill. Rookie Keaton Mitchell was promising but suffered an injury that ended his promising season.

With Henry entering the running back room the Ravens will have a thunder and lightning combination between Henry and Mitchell. Defenses will also need to account for Jackson in the backfield, while also trying to shut down the passing game.

Henry could be the key to bringing this group to the next level, a Super Bowl.