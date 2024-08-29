Ravens GM Sent a Message to NFL on His Star Tandem

The NFL season is quickly approaching and opening night for the Baltimore Ravens will be a rematch of the AFC championship with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens’ offense will need to be much better than they were in the playoffs if they hope to dethrone the champs and general manager Eric DeCosta believes TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely will be key components.

DeCosta was gushing about third-year TE Likely to the media when he addressed the dynamic duo. He told reporters on Thursday, August 29, “I just feel like he [Likely] and Mark Andrews will be the best tandem at their position in the league.”

"@DaGorilla4 and @Mandrews_81 will be the best tandem at their position in the league." pic.twitter.com/7XnD7YnASD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 29, 2024

The Ravens have relied heavily on their TEs in recent years, with Andrews being a favorite of QB Lamar Jackson, and have run much of their passing game through the position in recent years.

This season there is a high likelihood that the offense will be running a lot of tw0-TE formations not only to complement their running game, but because both Likely and Andrews are problems for defenses.

While Andrews has been a known commodity, Likely exploded onto the scene last season and heading into 2024 it appears that defenses will need to figure out how to guard both.

DeCosta said, “[They] will create a lot of problems for opposing defensive coordinators.” Defensive coordinators will need to figure out how to stop the running game of Derrick Henry and Jackson, while defending two physically gifted TEs and second-year sensation WR Zay Flowers.

The Ravens offense will be able to employ different packages and looks, which will now allow defenses to key into any one phase.

TE Isaiah Likely Looking to Continue Breakout

The season appeared in trouble during the 2023 season when Andrews went down late in the season against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andrews suffered a severe leg injury due to a hip-drop tackle and would end up missing the rest of the regular season.

Likely was tapped to fill in for the All-Pro TE and expectations were reserved in how he would do filling in for a main cog of the offense. It was not the first time that Likely filled in for Andrews as he had performed very well in past relief but those were short stints.

During his 2022 rookie season when Andrews did not play in Week 18 against the Bengals, Likely reeled in 8 catches for 103 receiving yards. The question mark would be how he would do for an extended period of time.

The 24-year-old responded by going on a touchdown frenzy and becoming himself a key component in the Ravens offense. In the six games that Likely was the starter he had 21 catches, 322 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

His athleticism (which was apparent on his highlight catches and touchdowns) and physicality made him difficult to guard for opposing defenses.

He will look to continue his end of year renaissance as he now enters his third season in the league. It will up to offensive coordinator Todd Monken to figure out the best ways to employ both TEs, but based on DeCosta’s message the Ravens appear to be ready for it.

TE Mark Andrews Still out of Practice

In order to employ these two-TE sets both Andrews and Likely will need to stay healthy. Coming off a serious injury last season, it will be important to see how Andrews acclimates back to full time game action.

Unfortunately, the veteran has been missing from practice recently, along with other veteran Ravens. Head coach John Harbaugh has not indicated that anything is too serious, and no other update has been given.

With Week 1 against the Chiefs only one week away it will be important heading into the next week for Andrews to get some practice in before the start of the regular season.

According to Heavy’s Quarter4 projection the Ravens have a 41%-win probability against the Chiefs, Andrews now being able to suit up would negatively effect this.