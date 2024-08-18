Analyst Believes Ravens’ Veteran Playmaker Can ‘Blossom’ in 2024

The Baltimore Ravens made a calculated choice to invest at their running back position this offseason by bringing in star RB Derrick Henry. However, at 30-years-old, the Ravens will need to be cognizant of how much work they place on the veteran, which means according to one analyst RB Justice Hill may have a chance to bloom this season.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski wrote about backup players that are “most likely to blossom in 2024” and listed the veteran Hill as one of his choices.

Sobleski wrote, “Hill can be a tremendous handcuff that wildly outproduces his previous career contributions, especially if Baltimore wants to limit Henry’s workload.”

Justice Hill has worked his way to being a Ravens starting running back. RBs coach Willie Taggart shared what he’s learned about Justice’s work ethic: “From the time I got here you can see the professionalism from him. He’s so much more ahead of his age right now.” #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/JBHI6oGlbM — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) August 3, 2024

If the Ravens expect to compete for the Super Bowl, they are going to need to Henry to be healthy and energized when the playoffs come around. That means limiting his overall carries during the regular season.

With RBs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins now members of the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill and second-year RB Keaton Mitchell (more on Mitchell below) are expected to spell the bruiser.

“At 30 years old, Henry has reached the drop-off-a-cliff portion of a running back’s career,” Sobleski wrote. It will be interesting to see if this holds true for Henry, but the Ravens will do everything they can from prolonging that cliff from occurring.

RB Justice Hill Had Miniature Breakout in 2023

Entering his sixth season, it is hard to imagine that Hill still has the ability to “blossom,” but the playmaker is still only 26-years-old and showed promise during the 2023 season.

The Ravens RB room was snake-bitten throughout the 2023 season as injuries forced the team to rotate RBs constantly, but Hill was able to be a constant producer in the room in the various roles he was called upon.

Sobleski wrote, “Hill set a career-high last season with 387 rushing yards.” Even more impressive was how he blew away his career receiving numbers in 2023.

With Ray Rice in the building, Justice Hill did his best "Hey Diddle Diddle" impersonation for a huge 3rd-and-16 conversion early in Sunday's game. pic.twitter.com/t5C9NbHPw5 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) January 2, 2024

From 2019 to 2022 he had a total of 25 catches for 148 receiving yards, while in 2023 alone he put up 28 catches for 206 receiving yards. The improvement in this part of his game may be the most critical for Baltimore as Henry is one of the best ball carriers in the NFL, but his pass catching has always come far and in between.

If Hill can come in and be a dual threat that defenses have to account for it can open up more for the offense. Hill played a career high 436 offensive snaps in 2023 and could out pace that number as well this season.

Hill seemed to excel under offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system and entering his second year he could look to take the next step in the offense. While it would be impossible to replicate Henry’s production, if Hill can reproduce, or even improve, his 4.6 yards per rush attempt the Ravens will again have one of the scariest rushing attacks in the league.

RB Keaton Mitchell Could Provide Towards End of Season

Part of the need for Hill to continue his strong play is the uncertainty behind 2023 rookie sensation Mitchell. Mitchell had a blistering stretch during the middle of the season showing off his speed and explosiveness as an undrafted rookie.

On 47 carries the rookie had 396 rushing yards for an astounding 8.4 yards per attempt. Mitchell had fans and coaches salivating for more playing time and he looked like he was on his way to securing the starting job.

I miss watching Keaton Mitchell make people look like they're moving in slow motion 🌩️pic.twitter.com/Fa3MCYtvro — johnny ® (@immabaltimoron) July 20, 2024

However, in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars he suffered a season ending ACL tear that he is still recovering from. He is currently on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, and it is unclear when he will be ready to go.

If he is unable to come off the PUP by the start of the season, he will miss the beginning of the season. The Ravens will take it slow with him at age 22 years old as he competes to back up Henry.