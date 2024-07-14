Ravens’ Star Safety Kyle Hamilton Has Doubter About His ‘Fit’

NFL teams have their schemes and systems they run on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and some players are better fits for one system for another, but some players transcend systems, and they are usually called superstars. This is how most would view Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton after his sensation 2023 season, but it appears there is one AFC executive who still has concerns about that.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler released his composted list of the top-10 safeties in the league and Hamilton was ranked No. 2 amongst the safeties. However, one AFC executive told Fowler, “Doesn’t fit the bill for everyone, but really important for them.”

Now the executive did get it right that Hamilton is extremely important to Baltimore, but it is unclear which team would deny Hamilton on their defensive unit. Hamilton is not only one of the top safeties but one of the top defensive players period.

Kyle Hamilton can do it all 😤 pic.twitter.com/udlcH5Dquk — PFF (@PFF) July 13, 2024

An NFC scout told Fowler, “The ultimate Swiss Army knife that was used to in every way possible last season.” Hamilton was unranked last season amongst safeties but exploded during the 2023 campaign.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was the only safety ranked ahead of Hamilton on the list.

“The pairing of then-Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Hamilton was among the most brilliant in the league last season,” Fowler wrote.

With Macdonald now coaching the Seattle Seahawks it will be up to rookie defensive coordinator Zach Orr to put Hamilton in similar positions; however, with Hamilton’s ability that shouldn’t be too difficult.

Kyle Hamilton Looks to Continue Dominant Start to Career

Hamilton was drafted by the Ravens in the first round of 2022 after he surprisingly dropped down to them at No. 14. Hamilton was considered a top-10 pick for most of that draft process, but the Ravens were gifted the star instead.

The Notre Dame product was one of the top talent college defenders and a three-year starter. Hamilton had a slow start to his professional career only playing in 53% of defensive snaps in 2022 and took some time to find his footing.

However, he exploded in 2023 with 81 combined tackles, 4 interceptions, 13 pass deflections and 3.0 sacks. Fowler wrote, “Hamilton is the only player on this list with at least 10 tackles for loss (10) and 10 pass deflections (13) in 2023.”

His 2023 season earned him both Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team honors for his stellar play. According to Pro Football Focus, Hamilton was ranked 6 out of 95 safeties in the NFL with a grade of 86.4.

The only weakness in his PFF grading was his rush defense grade at 48.5, but at only 23 years old Hamilton has not even reached his prime. His snap count jumped up to 91% in 2023 as he became a leader of Baltimore’s top ranked defense.

Hamilton will look to take his game to the next level as he looks to lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl and prove his doubters wrong.

Ravens Safety Group to Look Different in 2024 Season

The Ravens safety corps will have a different look heading into the season as surprise contributor Geno Stone left for the division rival Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason. Marcus Williams will look to regain his form as Hamilton’s counterpart in the safety backfield.

When healthy, Williams and Hamilton could form one of the top duos in the NFL but that will depend on if Williams can get over his recent injury issues.

With Stone no longer there as backup, general manager Eric DeCosta could look to bring in a veteran safety for exotic packages and as a safety valve behind Williams and Hamilton.

With Jamal Adams recently joining the Tennessee Titans the top option on the board is Justin Simmons who has been linked to the Ravens a few times this offseason.

A safety group of Hamilton, Williams and Simmons would form the top unit in the NFL and would allow for a rotation to keep all three and fresh and healthy.