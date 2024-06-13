Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Commented on Offense’s Progress in Camp

Mini camps are just starting to get into full swing and for the Baltimore Ravens and their fans it means finally getting to see what their new offense looks like. It appears to be equally exciting for the Ravens’ players themselves as they have gushed over their practices so far.

The leader of the offense, QB Lamar Jackson, is in a unique position of course to discuss how the offense looks, and he spoke to the media on Wednesday, June 12 following practice.

The QB said, “I believe our offense is taking steps in the right direction right now.” It is obviously early, and much can happen between now and the start of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

However, for the Ravens it is important step in the right direction after their season ended in the AFC conference championship due to a lack of offense.

Jackson cautioned everyone though, “We don’t really know who the guys going to be… We not close to the game or anything like that.”

The offense will look a bit different this season with the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. and the addition of star RB Derrick Henry. The Ravens could be even more run-heavy than last season, and Jackson may find more open lanes to throw with teams having to account for Henry.

Jackson finished his comments on the offense by saying, “I feel like we are taking steps in the right direction. Guys are moving good, running great routes, catching the ball, blocking good.”

Lamar Jackson Comments on WR Zay Flowers

One player that may have more to prove is his second-year WR Zay Flowers. Coming off a strong rookie year, but a disappointing AFC championship against the Chiefs where he fumbled heading into the endzone, Flowers may have a chip on his shoulder.

If someone were to look at the stat line of Flowers in the AFC championship game, they would see 5 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. However, if you ask Flowers about his performance, he would harp on the key fumble that seemed to turn the momentum in the game.

Jackson talked about Flowers growth this offseason and told media, “He still that hungry guy, you know trying to make things happen. Every time the ball is in his hands he’s making something happen or making a guy miss.”

The 2023 first-round pick finished his season with 77 catches for 858 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. He led the team in catches and receives yards and took on the role of the No. 1 target for Jackson.

Now, entering his second season the Ravens will need Flowers to take the next step in his development if the Ravens plan to capture a Super Bowl.

Fans Get First Look at Derrick Henry in the Offense

Another positive of these mini camps is fans have finally gotten to see the offseason prize RB Henry in action with the rest of the offense.

Videos and images of Henry running the football have been circulating through social media and have teammates, coaches, and fans alike salivating at the thoughts of the superstar toting the ball in-season.

Running backs coach Willie Taggart spoke about Henry on Wednesday, June 12 and said, “Seems like he’s been a Raven all his life.”

Henry has hit the 1,000-yard mark (including a 2,000-yard season in 2020) in 5 of his 8 seasons in the NFL. He has been one of the most dominant rushers to ever play in the NFL and now he will be paired with one of the most dominant QB runners in Jackson.